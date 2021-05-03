Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported estimated receipts of 4,500 head selling on April 22, compared to 3,751 head trading April 15 and 6,018 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
For this preliminary report, when compared with a week ago, feeder steers weighing 700 to 950 pounds were selling $6 to $10 lower. The feeder heifers weighing from 725 to 900 pounds were trading $1 to $2 lower. The heifers weighing 900 to 950 pounds were selling $1 higher. The heifer calves weighing 600 to 700 pounds were trading $1 higher. This week’s sale included approximately 30 loads of outstanding feeder heifers. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with about 13% steers, 86% was heifers and 0% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 96%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 405 lbs., 168.00; 10 head, 656 to 665 lbs., 161.00 to 167.00 (166.39); 26 head, 788 lbs., 139.00; 55 head, 812 to 846 lbs., 127.50 to 129.50 (127.89); 23 head, 808 lbs., 136.25, fancy; 12 head, 856 to 883 lbs., 126.00 to 127.50 (126.49); 57 head, 936 to 947 lbs., 124.50 to 130.60 (130.28); 58 head, 966 to 987 lbs., 120.00 to 128.75 (128.44). Large frame 1, 65 head, 1038 lbs., 121.00; 61 head, 1063 lbs., 120.60; 8 head, 1105 lbs., 116.00. Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 89 head, 601 to 635 lbs., 134.75 to 137.00 (135.40); 120 head, 703 to 745 lbs., 125.00 to 133.25 (129.07); 213 head, 757 to 799 lbs., 119.50 to 129.75 (125.96); 599 head, 816 to 845 lbs., 120.00 to 123.75 (122.90); 415 head, 856 to 897 lbs., 120.10 to 123.85 (121.93); 737 head, 902 to 947 lbs., 120.00 to 123.25 (121.81); 114 head, 951 to 952 lbs., 120.10. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 432 lbs., 146.00; 81 head, 580 lbs., 129.50; 2 head, 607 lbs., 126.50; 7 head, 663 to 666 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (124.58); 16 head, 711 to 733 lbs., 118.50 to 122.25 (121.29); 29 head, 852 lbs., 118.75. Large frame 1, 12 head, 1062 lbs., 115.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 523 lbs., 149.00; 2 head, 562 lbs., 147.00; 3 head, 761 lbs., 113.00.
