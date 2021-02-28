Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported receipts of 4,400 head selling a week ago, 328 head trading Feb. 18 and 1,643 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
For this preliminary report, there were no recent comparisons on feeder steers and heifers to establish a trend, however a higher trend was noted especially on lightweight cattle suitable for grazing. Demand was good. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (16% steers, 84% heifers, 0% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 87%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 305 lbs., 187.00; 2 head, 485 lbs., 168.00; 16 head, 505 to 529 lbs., 166.00 to 174.00 (169.25); 9 head, 557 to 582 lbs., 159.00 to 167.00 (161.61); 17 head, 640 to 649 lbs., 153.00 to 154.00 (153.29); 12 head, 660 lbs., 155.00; 35 head, 702 to 711 lbs., 137.75 to 142.00 (139.10); 98 head, 757 to 794 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (135.59); 47 head, 813 to 848 lbs., 133.00 to 138.50 (137.82); 83 head, 864 to 877 lbs., 133.25 to 134.00 (133.82); 18 head, 906 to 927 lbs., 126.00 to 126.85 (126.75). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 530 lbs., 131.00. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1115 lbs., 105.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 367 lbs., 150.00; 1 head, 390 lbs., 162.00, fancy; 2 head, 435 lbs., 156.00; 9 head, 479 lbs., 150.50; 6 head, 458 lbs., 159.00, fancy; 72 head, 515 to 547 lbs., 143.00 to 150.00 (147.21); 63 head, 507 to 523 lbs., 154.00 to 155.00 (154.54), fancy; 42 head, 561 to 599 lbs., 138.00 to 145.00 (142.02); 27 head, 575 to 590 lbs., 129.50 to 133.00 (130.29), fleshy; 83 head, 615 to 628 lbs., 137.00 to 139.50 (139.20); 120 head, 604 to 623 lbs., 142.60 to 149.00 (143.40), fancy; 6 head, 626 lbs., 132.50, fleshy; 113 head, 662 to 698 lbs., 129.00 to 132.75 (131.98); 70 head, 659 lbs., 138.25, fancy; 25 head, 691 lbs., 124.50, fleshy; 410 head, 700 to 742 lbs., 124.75 to 133.00 (130.25); 139 head, 751 to 797 lbs., 125.25 to 129.00 (128.25); 298 head, 800 to 849 lbs., 122.00 to 126.35 (125.53); 137 head, 850 to 887 lbs., 116.50 to 123.85 (122.39); 80 head, 913 to 916 lbs., 120.50 to 121.50 (121.21); 50 head, 981 to 990 lbs., 117.00 to 117.50 (117.33). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 438 lbs., 121.00; 5 head, 628 lbs., 127.50. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 1108 lbs., 86.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 555 lbs., 145.00; 1 head, 935 lbs., 110.00.
