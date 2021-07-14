Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported receipts of 988 head selling on July 1 and 1,117 head trading June 24, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, this report for the completed sale saw feeder steers from weighing 675 to 1,000 pounds were selling $8 to $12 higher. The feeder steers were outstanding quality for this sale. The feeder heifers weighing from 650 to 850 pounds were trading $5 to $6 higher on light receipts. There were not enough steer or heifer calves for a market test. The demand was good. The supply included 90% feeder cattle with 78% steers, 18% was heifers and 4% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 93%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 320 lbs., 175.00; 3 head, 371 lbs., 157.00; 2 head, 442 lbs., 153.00; 10 head, 475 to 498 lbs., 150.00 to 156.00 (153.67); 10 head, 561 lbs., 166.00, fancy; 12 head, 662 to 676 lbs., 149.00 to 150.00 (149.66); 3 head, 743 lbs., 145.00; 145 head, 810 to 848 lbs., 143.00 to 149.85 (147.16); 111 head, 887 to 890 lbs., 151.50 to 152.60 (152.05); 108 head, 863 to 892 lbs., 154.10 to 156.25 (155.24), fancy; 112 head, 907 to 919 lbs., 145.00 to 150.00 (147.53); 108 head, 902 to 904 lbs., 152.00 to 152.50 (152.23), fancy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 405 lbs., 152.00; 2 head, 497 lbs., 145.00; 14 head, 551 to 586 lbs., 150.00 to 152.00 (150.60); 6 head, 975 lbs., 130.00. Large frame 1, 61 head, 1007 lbs., 142.25.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 400 lbs., 157.00; 3 head, 545 lbs., 138.00; 4 head, 560 lbs., 138.00; 14 head, 630 to 648 lbs., 138.50 to 140.50 (139.06); 8 head, 694 lbs., 144.50; 56 head, 697 lbs., 149.00, fancy; 25 head, 782 lbs., 135.00; 21 head, 765 to 798 lbs., 147.50, fancy; 3 head, 888 lbs., 126.00; 9 head, 930 lbs., 122.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 493 lbs., 129.00; 7 head, 687 lbs., 135.00; 7 head, 707 lbs., 135.00; 5 head, 768 lbs., 115.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 340 lbs., 164.00; 3 head, 493 lbs., 141.00; 20 head, 719 lbs., 140.00; 13 head, 903 lbs., 122.00.
