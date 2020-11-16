Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported receipts of 1,400 head selling on Nov. 5, compared to 2,502 head trading Oct. 22 and 3,013 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
For this preliminary report, feeder steers weighing 700 to 800 pounds were selling $3 to $6 higher. The feeder steers weighing 800 to 900 pounds were trading $2 lower, while steers weighing over 900 pounds were selling unevenly steady. The feeder heifers weighing 600 to 800 pounds were trading $2 to $4 higher. The feeder heifers weighing 800 to 900 pounds were selling steady to $1 lower. The heifers weighing 900 to 1,050 pounds were trading $5 to $7 higher. The demand was good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 53% steers and 47% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 94%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 317 lbs., 160.00; 11 head, 436 lbs., 147.00, unweaned; 3 head, 475 lbs., 155.00; 7 head, 542 lbs., 138.00, unweaned; 5 head, 637 lbs., 135.50, full; 21 head, 607 to 628 lbs., 124.00 to 127.00 (125.45), unweaned; 10 head, 707 lbs., 125.00, unweaned; 45 head, 750 to 769 lbs., 140.50 to 143.00 (141.44); 18 head, 757 lbs., 136.00, fleshy; 38 head, 810 to 833 lbs., 132.50 to 135.50 (134.52); 5 head, 841 lbs., 127.00, fleshy; 19 head, 898 lbs., 135.00; 113 head, 882 to 895 lbs., 139.25, fancy; 8 head, 886 lbs., 124.00, fleshy; 83 head, 908 to 924 lbs., 125.75 to 133.00 (126.30); 13 head, 904 lbs., 138.00, fancy; 28 head, 967 to 990 lbs., 124.00 to 126.00 (125.42). Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 3 head, 263 lbs., 385.00. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 1020 lbs., 126.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 435 lbs., 127.00, unweaned; 5 head, 526 lbs., 118.00, unweaned; 4 head, 573 lbs., 128.00; 23 head, 620 to 646 lbs., 129.00; 4 head, 628 lbs., 114.00, unweaned; 7 head, 698 lbs., 129.00; 39 head, 700 to 718 lbs., 125.00 to 129.50 (128.48); 38 head, 778 to 791 lbs., 121.00 to 129.50 (124.66); 120 head, 807 to 836 lbs., 119.50 to 124.00 (122.17); 54 head, 857 to 895 lbs., 116.50 to 121.00 (119.54); 44 head, 908 to 936 lbs., 110.50 to 117.00 (115.66). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 567 lbs., 116.00. Large frame 1, 33 head, 1002 to 1048 lbs., 105.00 to 112.00 (108.82); 10 head, 1065 lbs., 104.50.
