Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported estimated receipts of 3,800 head selling on April 15, compared to 4,132 head trading on April 8 and 3,947 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
For this preliminary report, and when compared to a week ago, feeder steers weighing 800 to 975 pounds were selling $1 to $2 lower. The steers 500 to 800 pounds were trading $4 to $8 lower. The feeder heifers weighing 500 to 950 pounds were selling $3 to $6 lower. The demand was moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 49% steers, 51% was heifers and 0% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 91%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 575 to 580 lbs., 164.00 to 168.00 (166.29); 8 head, 672 to 680 lbs., 144.50 to 145.00 (144.62); 20 head, 722 to 736 lbs., 141.00 to 147.00 (145.48); 21 head, 725 to 734 lbs., 151.00 to 154.00 (152.87), fancy; 37 head, 757 to 775 lbs., 146.50 to 149.00 (147.90); 63 head, 764 to 768 lbs., 143.50 to 148.50 (148.26), fancy; 117 head, 812 to 838 lbs., 136.75 to 143.25 (142.61); 213 head, 853 to 898 lbs., 134.50 to 143.50 (139.17); 194 head, 900 to 912 lbs., 136.50; 109 head, 900 to 919 lbs., 139.75 to 141.00 (140.44), fancy; 87 head, 970 to 995 lbs., 118.00 to 127.50 (127.21); 1 head, 1030 lbs., 122.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 584 lbs., 140.50; 10 head, 718 lbs., 135.50; 60 head, 795 lbs., 132.50. Large frame 1, 16 head, 1040 lbs., 124.00; 2 head, 1145 lbs., 112.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 15 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 143.00 to 151.00 (148.05); 37 head, 507 to 546 lbs., 143.00 to 145.00 (144.49); 82 head, 552 to 573 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (143.95); 8 head, 578 lbs., 160.00, fancy; 38 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 132.00 to 136.50 (134.08); 4 head, 630 lbs., 149.00, fancy; 87 head, 651 to 698 lbs., 128.25 to 135.50 (132.07); 111 head, 671 to 677 lbs., 135.25 to 138.25 (137.35), fancy; 8 head, 677 lbs., 125.50, fleshy; 58 head, 717 to 747 lbs., 120.00 to 128.25 (127.22); 6 head, 705 lbs., 135.75, replacement; 103 head, 750 to 784 lbs., 122.00 to 128.50 (127.51); 12 head, 760 lbs., 133.00, replacement; 129 head, 801 to 835 lbs., 125.50 to 126.10 (125.67); 36 head, 838 lbs., 133.00, replacement; 212 head, 860 to 880 lbs., 121.25 to 123.25 (122.02); 21 head, 923 lbs., 121.10; 6 head, 954 lbs., 109.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 574 lbs., 131.00; 4 head, 643 lbs., 128.50; 4 head, 693 lbs., 122.50; 4 head, 810 lbs., 106.00; 2 head, 905 lbs., 103.50. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 1234 lbs., 90.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 720 to 740 lbs., 111.00 to 118.00 (114.45).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.