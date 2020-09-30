Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported estimated receipts of 1,500 head of cattle selling on Sept 24, compared to 1,821 head on Sept. 17 and 3,351 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
In a preliminary report and in comparison to a week ago, the feeder steers weighing 600 to 1,000 pounds were selling $3 to $5 higher. There was no test on steers weighing under 600 pounds. The feeder heifers weighing 700 to 900 pounds were selling $2 to $3 lower. The heifers weighing under 700 pounds were selling $2 to $4 higher on a light test. The demand was good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 49% steers and 51% were heifers; and 0% was slaughter cattle with 96% cows and 4% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 96%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 589 lbs., 157.00; 11 head, 620 lbs., 148.00; 11 head, 661 to 697 lbs., 140.00 to 144.50 (142.51); 108 head, 707 to 720 lbs., 145.00 to 148.00 (147.25); 128 head, 754 to 795 lbs., 136.75 to 141.00 (137.29); 6 head, 779 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 74 head, 796 lbs., 143.50 value added; 7 head, 828 lbs., 151.75 value added; 155 head, 850 to 873 lbs., 138.50 to 141.50 (139.02); 84 head, 866 to 879 lbs., 148.50 to 149.00 (148.93) value added; 17 head, 977 lbs., 128.75. Large frame 1, 20 head, 1000 to 1040 lbs., 127.50 to 128.00 (127.78); 7 head, 1089 lbs., 115.00 fleshy.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 289 lbs., 162.00; 19 head, 573 lbs., 144.50; 15 head, 560 lbs., 137.50 fleshy; 39 head, 613 to 643 lbs., 141.50 to 143.75 (142.19); 6 head, 600 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 89 head, 661 to 698 lbs., 137.50 to 140.00 (137.91); 14 head, 695 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 123 head, 736 to 745 lbs., 133.00 to 136.00 (133.36); 4 head, 736 lbs., 124.50 unweaned; 28 head, 718 lbs., 138.75 value added; 145 head, 777 to 797 lbs., 127.50 to 133.00 (128.94); 8 head, 756 lbs., 137.50 value added; 41 head, 817 to 845 lbs., 125.25 to 125.50 (125.42); 59 head, 840 lbs., 132.25 value added; 55 head, 923 lbs., 123.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 37 head, 1185 to 1530 lbs., 60.00 to 68.00 (64.45) average dressing; 18 head, 1173 to 1341 lbs., 69.00 to 70.50 (70.05) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 36 head, 1153 to 1490 lbs., 52.00 to 60.00 (56.65) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 28 head, 1025 to 1680 lbs., 42.00 to 54.00 (49.30) average. Bulls 1 to 2, 5 head, 1580 to 1845 lbs., 73.00 to 83.50 (78.53) average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.