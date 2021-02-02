Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,082 head of cattle selling on Jan. 28, compared to 3,557 head trading Jan. 14 and 1,530 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
For this final report, when compared to a week ago, feeder steers weighing from 550 to 1,000 pounds were selling $2 to $5 higher. The steer calves weighing 300 0to 475 pounds were trading $2 higher. There was no recent comparison on steer calves weighing from 475 to 550 pounds; however, a lower market was noted. The feeder heifers weighing from 400 to 850 pounds were selling $3 to $5 higher. The demand was good. The slaughter cows were trading $2 to $5 higher. The slaughter bulls were trading $2 to $4 higher. The supply included about 91% feeder cattle with 64% steers, 36% were heifers and 0% were bulls; 8% was slaughter cattle with 89% cows and 11% were bulls; and 0% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 81%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 376 to 380 lbs., 207.00 to 213.00 (210.58); 7 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 188.00 to 191.00 (188.39); 3 head, 411 lbs., 160.00, unweaned; 10 head, 456 to 493 lbs., 168.00 to 174.00 (171.40); 12 head, 453 lbs., 187.00, fancy; 10 head, 520 to 545 lbs., 162.00 to 168.00 (166.14); 21 head, 506 lbs., 176.50, fancy; 9 head, 545 lbs., 153.00, fleshy; 5 head, 523 lbs., 146.00, unweaned; 34 head, 566 to 597 lbs., 158.00 to 162.00 (158.68); 4 head, 551 lbs., 167.00, fancy; 8 head, 570 lbs., 151.50, fleshy; 39 head, 606 to 607 lbs., 158.00; 6 head, 648 lbs., 146.00, fleshy; 12 head, 642 lbs., 137.00, unweaned; 51 head, 650 to 684 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (145.40); 7 head, 660 lbs., 129.00, fleshy; 51 head, 725 to 749 lbs., 132.00 to 138.00 (135.71); 16 head, 709 lbs., 143.50, fancy; 87 head, 753 to 797 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (136.13); 237 head, 800 to 846 lbs., 126.75 to 132.10 (128.59); 308 head, 870 to 895 lbs., 125.00 to 131.60 (127.26); 61 head, 854 lbs., 138.00, fancy; 63 head, 911 to 938 lbs., 127.00 to 131.10 (129.73); 70 head, 954 to 981 lbs., 123.35 to 128.75 (124.96). Large frame 1, 4 head, 1000 to 1020 lbs., 120.00 to 128.25 (126.16); 4 head, 1150 lbs., 103.00; 13 head, 1203 to 1213 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (113.09).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 270 to 290 lbs., 173.00 to 177.00 (174.40); 13 head, 442 to 446 lbs., 157.00 to 158.00 (157.54); 5 head, 407 lbs., 141.00, unweaned; 16 head, 471 lbs., 157.00; 5 head, 473 lbs., 137.00, unweaned; 82 head, 536 to 547 lbs., 147.00 to 153.00 (151.31); 58 head, 551 to 581 lbs., 142.00 to 146.00 (143.85); 5 head, 595 lbs., 132.50, fleshy; 7 head, 599 lbs., 121.00, unweaned; 62 head, 616 to 648 lbs., 123.00 to 131.50 (127.81); 38 head, 667 to 677 lbs., 128.00 to 129.50 (128.80); 80 head, 700 to 743 lbs., 123.00 to 127.25 (126.14); 143 head, 750 to 791 lbs., 125.50 to 129.25 (126.55); 103 head, 854 to 896 lbs., 121.10 to 122.85 (122.58). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 493 lbs., 117.00; 2 head, 545 lbs., 126.00. Large frame 1, 9 head, 1122 to 1135 lbs., 96.00 to 100.00 (96.90); 4 head, 1216 lbs., 91.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 410 lbs., 175.00; 1 head, 555 lbs., 150.00; 1 head, 805 lbs., 117.00.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 24 head, 1160 to 1580 lbs., 55.00 to 59.50 (58.02), average; 32 head, 1190 to 1525 lbs., 59.75 to 63.00 (60.75), high. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 52 head, 993 to 1495 lbs., 47.50 to 54.00 (50.08), average. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 25 head, 1040 to 1522 lbs., 38.00 to 46.00 (44.45), average.
Slaughter bulls: 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1935 lbs., 76.00, average; 12 head, 1335 to 2200 lbs., 80.00 to 83.00 (80.77), high; 4 head, 1320 to 1435 lbs., 70.00, low.
Bred replacement cows: Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, third trimester, 1 head, 1330 lbs., 950.00; from 2 to 8 years, third trimester, 1 head, 1400 lbs., 975.00; from 5 to 8 years, second trimester, 1 head, 1525 lbs., 900.00; from 5 to 8 years, third trimester, 1 head, 1160 lbs., 850.00; less than 8 years, second trimester, 2 year, 1177 lbs., 675.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.