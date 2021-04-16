Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, South Dakota, reported receipts of 1,837 head selling a week ago, 2,330 head trading March 23 and 904 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the March 23 sale, feeder steers under 600 pounds were trading $4 to $6 lower, 600 to 650 pounds were selling steady, 650 to 800 pounds were trading $3 to $4 higher, feeder heifers under 600 pounds were selling $3 lower, while those 600 to 750 pounds were trading steady. There was moderate demand for several long strings, load lots, and packages of feeder steers and feeder heifers, which sold on an active market. Much of the supply was out of a feed yard and carried moderate flesh with some fill but clean cattle. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (69% steers, 31% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 82%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 21 head, 463 to 495 lbs., 180.50 to 188.00 (181.85); 14 head, 514 to 531 lbs., 172.00 to 173.00 (172.44); 159 head, 575 to 594 lbs., 170.00 to 178.00 (173.84); 19 head, 610 to 645 lbs., 162.00 to 170.00 (163.23); 84 head, 688 lbs., 160.50; 16 head, 706 lbs., 162.00; 46 head, 706 lbs., 148.75, full; 153 head, 775 to 785 lbs., 149.75; 294 head, 806 to 821 lbs., 143.25 to 147.75 (144.68); 70 head, 882 lbs., 141.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 49 head, 559 to 597 lbs., 146.00 to 154.00 (150.78); 19 head, 612 to 613 lbs., 148.00; 239 head, 659 to 693 lbs., 140.00 to 144.25 (142.43); 5 head, 653 lbs., 136.00, fleshy; 52 head, 701 to 729 lbs., 133.50 to 136.00 (135.39); 49 head, 754 to 759 lbs., 130.50; 9 head, 873 lbs., 121.00.
