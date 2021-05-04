Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, South Dakota, reported receipts of 2,427 head selling a week ago, 1,837 head trading April 6 and 1,354 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the April 6 sale, feeder steers under 650 pounds were selling steady, those 650 to 700 pounds were trading steady to $1 lower, while those 700 to 800 pounds were selling $4 to $6 lower. Feeder heifers from 550 to 600 pounds were trading steady, those 600 to 650 pounds were selling steady to $1 lower, while those 650 to 800 pounds were trading steady. There was good demand for several long strings, pot loads, and many packages of feeder steers and feeder heifers, which sold on a moderate to active market. Much of the supply carried light flesh with a favorable weight. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (40% steers, 60% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 76%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 39 head, 510 to 539 lbs., 174.50 to 175.00 (174.65), full; 16 head, 551 lbs., 178.00; 106 head, 625 to 645 lbs., 165.50 to 169.50 (166.01); 182 head, 662 to 695 lbs., 156.25 to 159.00 (157.20); 173 head, 701 to 738 lbs., 145.50 to 154.00 (146.37); 112 head, 762 to 768 lbs., 140.50 to 141.50 (140.82).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 400 lbs., 162.00; 120 head, 483 to 499 lbs., 152.00 to 161.50 (159.04); 121 head, 566 to 595 lbs., 148.00 to 158.00 (151.31); 31 head, 646 lbs., 141.00; 5 head, 629 lbs., 136.00, full; 130 head, 661 to 696 lbs., 139.50 to 149.00 (141.12); 266 head, 701 to 744 lbs., 132.75 to 139.25 (134.81); 170 head, 755 to 782 lbs., 131.00 to 136.00 (132.93); 42 head, 801 lbs., 128.25; 12 head, 891 lbs., 125.00; 118 head, 885 to 897 lbs., 129.00 to 133.00 (130.99), replacement.
