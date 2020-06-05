Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, South Dakota, reported receipts of 2,318 head of feeder cattle selling on June 2, compared to 2,404 head on May 12, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
The last feeder cattle sale was three weeks ago, therefore no market comparisons may be made. The demand was good for a few loads and moderate demand for many packages of feeder steers and feeder heifers, which were selling on a moderate market. Much of the offering was out of a lot and carried moderate to moderate-plus flesh. This was the Final Feeder Cattle Special of the season. The next scheduled feeder cattle sale is the Annual Anniversary BBQ Sale July 28. The June 2 supply include 100% feeder cattle with 44% steers and 56% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 65%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 27 head, 483 lbs., 169.00; 12 head, 531 lbs., 158.00; 118 head, 554 to 597 lbs., 155.50 to 173.50 (170.60); 48 head, 601 to 642 lbs., 150.50 to 159.50 (153.95); 75 head, 676 to 699 lbs., 139.00 to 153.25 (146.31); 19 head, 716 to 717 lbs., 143.00 to 144.50 (143.95); 36 head, 753 to 784 lbs., 130.50 to 137.00 (135.87); 17 head, 803 to 820 lbs., 128.00 to 129.50 (129.14); 3 head, 857 lbs., 125.00; 9 head, 948 lbs., 114.50; 11 head, 960 lbs., 114.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 436 lbs., 166.00; 61 head, 519 to 548 lbs., 142.00 to 151.00 (149.31); 38 head, 686 to 696 lbs., 124.50 to 131.50 (126.18). Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 534 lbs., 133.00. Large frame 1, 26 head, 846 lbs., 122.50; 32 head, 1002 to 1033 lbs., 108.00 to 109.00 (108.16). Medium frame 2, 6 head, 567 lbs., 112.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 441 lbs., 144.50 full; 27 head, 452 lbs., 155.00; 103 head, 528 to 549 lbs., 143.00 to 151.50 (150.37); 45 head, 551 to 590 lbs., 137.00 to 144.00 (142.07); 83 head, 617 to 647 lbs., 132.00 to 142.75 (136.19); 69 head, 655 to 685 lbs., 127.50 to 140.00 (135.73); 79 head, 708 to 737 lbs., 122.50 to 127.50 (123.44); 87 head, 761 to 779 lbs., 120.00 to 122.50 (122.24); 9 head, 810 lbs., 114.50; 140 head, 856 to 872 lbs., 114.75 to 116.75 (115.76); 19 head, 877 lbs., 103.50 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 527 lbs., 134.50; 21 head, 626 lbs., 127.50. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 459 lbs., 124.00.
