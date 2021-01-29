Philip Livestock Philip, South Dakota, reported receipts of 5,774 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 19, compared to 4,594 head on Jan. 12, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing 450 to 600 pounds were steady to $2 lower, those 600 to 650 pounds were steady to $2 higher, those 650 to 750 pounds were steady and those over 750 pounds were not well tested the previous week. The feeder heifers weighing 400 to 450 pounds were selling $2 lower, those 450 to 550 pounds were steady to $2 higher, those 550 to 600 pounds were steady, those 600 to 700 pounds were selling $2 to $4 lower and those over 700 pounds were not well tested the previous week. There was very good demand for many long strings, load lots and packages of feeder steers and feeder heifers, which sold on a moderate to active market. Nearly all of the offering was weaned, fully vaccinated and carried moderate to moderate plus flesh. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 59% steers and 41% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 79%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 468 lbs., 180.50; 34 head, 500 to 519 lbs., 168.00 to 172.50 (170.78); 8 head, 519 lbs., 151.00 fleshy; 306 head, 552 to 598 lbs., 156.00 to 171.00 (167.05); 16 head, 565 lbs., 158.00 fleshy; 388 head, 608 to 647 lbs., 148.75 to 160.25 (156.12); 96 head, 622 to 635 lbs., 140.00 to 150.50 (149.16) fleshy; 9 head, 606 lbs., 146.00 full; 217 head, 654 to 697 lbs., 142.00 to 153.00 (147.63); 554 head, 702 to 744 lbs., 134.00 to 142.50 (140.70); 41 head, 741 lbs., 123.00 fleshy; 503 head, 755 to 779 lbs., 135.50 to 141.50 (139.78); 6 head, 750 lbs., 126.50 fleshy; 399 head, 802 to 846 lbs., 130.00 to 132.50 (131.52); 18 head, 822 lbs., 125.50 fleshy; 434 head, 873 to 898 lbs., 128.50 to 135.25 (134.67); 38 head, 859 to 897 lbs., 122.00 to 124.50 (124.12) fleshy; 85 head, 929 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (128.06).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 25 head, 442 lbs., 161.00; 54 head, 454 to 499 lbs., 153.00 to 165.00 (162.16); 251 head, 506 to 543 lbs., 156.00 to 162.00 (159.81); 334 head, 553 to 589 lbs., 146.50 to 155.00 (150.05); 133 head, 612 to 645 lbs., 131.50 to 141.50 (136.77); 320 head, 667 to 689 lbs., 126.00 to 132.25 (131.55); 277 head, 709 to 745 lbs., 125.50 to 133.00 (129.53); 82 head, 755 lbs., 131.00; 651 head, 809 to 848 lbs., 124.50 to 126.50 (125.31).
