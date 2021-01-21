Philip Livestock, Philip, South Dakota, reported receipts of 4,594 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 12, compared to 4,623 head on Dec. 15 and 3,283 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
The last feeder cattle sale was four weeks ago, therefore no market comparisons may be made. There was very good demand for several long strings, load lots and and many packages of feeder steers and feeder heifers, which were selling on a very strong and active market. The supply was a mix of weaned calves out of the feedlot carrying light to moderate flesh as well as calves off the cow in light flesh. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 62% steers, 37% was heifers and 1% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 43%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 60 head, 344 to 346 lbs., 200.00 to 206.00 (201.19); 42 head, 380 lbs., 191.00; 284 head, 403 to 444 lbs., 180.50 to 200.00 (194.99); 185 head, 464 to 498 lbs., 177.50 to 186.25 (183.69); 319 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 171.00 to 181.00 (175.57); 397 head, 551 to 598 lbs., 158.50 to 173.00 (165.22); 364 head, 600 to 644 lbs., 143.00 to 158.50 (150.80); 441 head, 652 to 695 lbs., 142.50 to 153.00 (147.33); 239 head, 702 to 741 lbs., 135.00 to 145.75 (141.18); 26 head, 770 lbs., 133.00; 6 head, 765 lbs., 128.00 full; 6 head, 804 lbs., 127.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 33 head, 342 lbs., 167.00; 10 head, 379 lbs., 165.00; 130 head, 410 to 447 lbs., 162.00 to 166.00 (165.46); 49 head, 458 to 495 lbs., 160.00 to 163.50 (162.02); 217 head, 508 to 539 lbs., 150.00 to 163.00 (157.53); 375 head, 557 to 598 lbs., 144.50 to 156.75 (152.09); 402 head, 603 to 645 lbs.,137.25 to 150.00 (143.01); 77 head, 665 to 680 lbs., 130.50 to 135.00 (132.34); 82 head, 679 to 699 lbs., 144.00 replacement; 18 head, 802 lbs., 148.00 replacement.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 40 head, 625 lbs., 130.00.
