Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, South Dakota, reported receipts of 3,700 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 6, compared to 1,326 head on Sept. 29 and 4,794 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing 700 to 750 pounds were selling $2 higher, those 800 to 950 pounds were steady to $1 higher. The feeder heifers weighing 700 to 950 poumds were steady to $1 higher and those 950 to 1,000 pounds were selling $2 higher. There was very good demand for several long strings, load lot and packages of yearling feeder steers and yearling feeder heifers and tested open heifers, which were selling on a moderate to active market. The demand was very good for several load lots and many packages for the first offering of the season of spring calf feeder steers and feeder heifers, which sold on a very active market. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 58% steers and 42% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 64%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 342 to 349 lbs., 184.00 to 185.00 (184.55); 32 head, 366 lbs., 202.00; 56 head, 423 to 448 lbs., 177.50 to 187.50 (184.46); 223 head, 451 to 498 lbs., 162.00 to 174.75 (171.99); 39 head, 529 to 549 lbs., 157.00 to 166.50 (164.74); 366 head, 551 to 589 lbs., 151.50 to 168.00 (161.09); 161 head, 600 to 633 lbs., 152.00 to 162.75 (157.93) unweaned; 175 head, 656 to 699 lbs., 155.00 to 156.00 (155.50) unweaned; 5 head,711 lbs., 154.50; 21 head, 773 lbs., 147.00; 5 head, 826 lbs., 142.00; 138 head, 851 to 897 lbs., 141.50 to 146.50 (144.37); 13 head, 878 to 895 lbs., 135.50 to 136.50 (135.88) full; 145 head, 916 to 941 lbs., 133.00 to 138.75 (137.67). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 311 lbs., 170.00; 49 head, 445 to 446 lbs., 149.00 to 163.00 (151.00); 8 head, 464 lbs., 153.00. Medium and large frame 2, 20 head, 368 lbs., 146.00. Large frame 1, 30 head, 906 lbs., 132.00; 112 head, 1006 to 1008 lbs., 136.50 to 137.00 (136.75); 316 head, 1054 to 1098 lbs., 130.75 to 135.50 (132.28); 156 head, 1101 to 1121 lbs., 128.75 to 130.75 (129.99); 14 head, 1179 lbs., 126.25.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 318 lbs., 165.00; 10 head, 368 lbs., 161.00; 62 head, 403 to 447 lbs., 158.00 to 167.50 (161.15); 110 head, 461 to 487 lbs., 146.00 to 158.00 (152.28); 70 head, 531 to 548 lbs., 145.50 to 146.50 (145.77); 174 head, 563 to 590 lbs., 142.00 to 151.00 (147.11); 178 head, 611 to 646 lbs., 144.25 to 147.75 (145.93) unweaned; 35 head, 653 lbs., 146.50; 58 head, 703 to 728 lbs., 142.00 to 144.50 (144.17); 74 head, 767 lbs., 143.75; 98 head, 861 to 886 lbs., 130.25 to 133.00 (131.98); 122 head, 906 to 946 lbs., 130.75 to 133.00 (131.72); 385 head, 955 to 973 lbs., 130.00 to 131.75 (131.57). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 407 lbs., 144.00; 13 head, 625 lbs., 135.50. Medium and large frame 2, 20 head, 335 lbs., 133.00. Large frame 1, 60 head, 1029 lbs., 131.25; 44 head, 1068 lbs., 127.50.
