Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, South Dakota, reported receipts of 1,672 head of feeder cattle selling on Aug. 25, compared to 1,486 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
The last feeder cattle sale was four weeks ago and no market comparison may be made. There was good demand for several long strings and many partial loads and packages of feeder steers, feeder heifers and tested open replacement heifers, which sold on a strong and active market. Nearly all of the offering was home raised, off grass and carrying light to moderate flesh. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 44% steers and 56% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 98%
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight,
51 head, 719 to 746 lbs., 154.00 to 160.00 (155.14); 8 head, 782 lbs., 151.50; 63 head, 801 to 847 lbs., 139.50 to 144.00 (141.96); 76 head, 855 to 867 lbs., 140.50 to 144.25 (143.88); 122 head, 910 to 940 lbs., 134.50 to 139.50 (137.83); 210 head, 951 to 990 lbs., 133.00 to 137.00 (136.41). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 570 lbs., 158.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 555 lbs., 156.50; 92 head, 715 to 744 lbs., 139.00 to 145.00 (143.94); 105 head, 767 to 779 lbs., 137.00 to 144.00 (143.08); 142 head, 814 to 848 lbs., 133.00 to 138.50 (134.82); 158 head, 854 to 885 lbs., 130.00 to 137.50 (135.23); 144 head, 903 to 933 lbs., 129.00 to 137.50 (133.96); 20 head, 962 to 988 lbs., 129.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 571 lbs., 135.00. Large frame 1, 13 head, 1079 to 1095 lbs., 121.00 to 122.00 (121.50).
