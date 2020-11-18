Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, South Dakota, reported receipts of 10,321 head of feeder cattle selling on Nov. 10, compared to 8,514 head on Nov. 3 and 7,178 head a year ago, according to the USDA to South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing 400 to 450 pounds were steady, those 450 to 550 pounds were steady to $2 higher, those 550 to 600 pounds were steady, those 600 to 650 pounds were selling $3 higher and those 650 to 700 pounds were steady. The feeder heifers weighing 350 to 550 pounds were steady, those weighing 550 to 600 pounds were selling $3 higher, those 600 to 650 pounds were steady and those 900 to 950 pounds were selling $2 higher. There was very good demand for several long strings, many load lots and many packages of feeder steers, feeder heifers and replacement heifers, which sold on an active market. All of the regular order buyers were in attendance as well as several farmer feeders and bull producers competing for customer calves. All of the supply was home raised, fully vaccinated, straight off the cow and carried light to moderate flesh with a favorable weighup. The supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (68% Steers, 32% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 16%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 41 head, 327 to 348 lbs., 182.00 to 190.00 (185.96); 90 head, 362 to 396 lbs., 180.00 to 198.00 (191.28); 459 head, 403 to 447 lbs., 177.00 to 190.50 (184.18); 1075 head, 454 to 495 lbs., 164.00 to 186.50 (176.53); 1845 head, 501 to 549 lbs., 160.00 to 173.50 (164.96); 106 head, 512 lbs., 178.00 thin fleshed; 1374 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 152.00 to 165.50 (160.88); 1312 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 149.50 to 163.00 (159.04); 170 head, 670 to 683 lbs., 155.00 to 156.25 (155.62). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 264 lbs., 180.00; 31 head, 362 to 394 lbs., 163.00 to 175.00 (167.69); 16 head, 407 lbs., 162.00; 89 head, 502 to 516 lbs., 150.00 to 156.00 (150.53). Large frame 1, 19 head, 407 lbs., 175.00; 11 head, 528 lbs., 156.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 315 lbs., 176.00; 207 head, 350 to 399 lbs., 157.00 to 175.00 (166.54); 311 head, 410 to 448 lbs., 157.00 to 172.00 (163.36); 921 head, 453 to 497 lbs., 146.00 to 160.25 (154.59); 164 head, 494 lbs., 176.00 replacement; 763 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 144.00 to 156.00 (149.32); 507 head, 555 to 594 lbs., 144.00 to 152.75 (148.09); 91 head, 653 lbs., 143.00; 9 head, 920 lbs., 130.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 303 lbs., 162.50; 50 head, 372 to 395 lbs., 150.00 to 153.00 (151.01); 19 head, 429 to 440 lbs., 145.00 to 148.00 (145.96). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 11 head, 363 lbs., 133.00. Large frame 1, 15 head, 447 lbs., 152.50; 6 head, 492 lbs., 142.00.
