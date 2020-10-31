Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, South Dakota, reported receipts of 7,340 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 20, compared to 7,138 head on Oct. 13 and 5,780 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing 400 to 600 pounds were selling $2 to $4 lower, those weighing 600 to 750 pounds were selling $4 to $6 lower. The feeder heifers weighing 450 to 500 pounds were steady, those 500 to 650 pounds were selling $2 to $4 lower, those weighing 650 to 850 pounds were selling $3 lower and those 850 to 950 pounds were selling $4 to $6 lower. There was very good demand for several long strings and many load lots and packages of feeder steers and feeder heifers, which were selling on moderate to active market. Nearly all of the supply was home raised, fully vaccinated and carrying light to moderate flesh with favorable weighing conditions. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 68% steers, 32% was heifers and 0% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 26%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 66 head, 383 to 396 lbs., 190.00 to 194.00 (191.67); 167 head, 401 to 447 lbs., 175.00 to 189.00 (179.40); 486 head, 451 to 499 lbs., 157.00 to 172.50 (165.88); 1006 head, 502 to 548 lbs., 153.00 to 168.50 (161.29); 1442 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 146.50 to 161.25 (155.57); 550 head, 600 to 644 lbs., 142.00 to 158.75 (153.28); 420 head, 667 to 696 lbs., 138.00 to 152.25 (148.21); 73 head, 715 to 725 lbs., 147.00 to 148.50 (147.16); 5 head, 953 lbs., 133.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 332 lbs., 173.00; 9 head, 357 lbs., 175.00; 12 head, 415 lbs., 154.00; 12 head, 499 lbs., 149.00; 81 head, 545 lbs., 147.00; 27 head, 582 lbs., 141.50; 8 head, 615 lbs., 132.00. Medium and large frame 2, 15 head, 403 lbs., 126.00; 7 head, 475 lbs., 132.00; 15 head, 598 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 42 head, 485 lbs., 117.50. Large frame 1, 6 head, 428 lbs., 169.00; 27 head, 547 lbs., 147.75; 70 head, 556 to 584 lbs., 141.00 to 145.00 (143.06); 22 head, 602 to 618 lbs., 138.00 to 139.50 (138.88). Medium frame 1, 22 head, 485 lbs., 142.00,
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 134 head, 362 to 394 lbs., 153.00 to 161.00 (157.22); 108 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 142.00 to 155.00 (149.09); 349 head, 462 to 494 lbs., 141.00 to 154.50 (145.72); 487 head, 501 to 547 lbs., 133.00 to 146.50 (141.47); 243 head, 552 to 593 lbs., 131.00 to 140.50 (136.02); 72 head, 617 to 642 lbs., 132.75 to 138.50 (136.15); 57 head, 661 to 693 lbs., 133.50 to 140.75 (134.83); 13 head, 733 to 748 lbs., 136.25 to 139.50 (138.23); 12 head, 789 lbs., 135.75; 56 head, 802 to 843 lbs., 136.00 to 136.50 (136.04); 294 head, 860 to 896 lbs., 128.00 to 136.00 (132.40); 118 head, 918 to 927 lbs., 127.00 to 127.50 (127.25); 72 head, 953 to 973 lbs., 119.25 to 123.00 (119.86). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 283 lbs., 162.00; 20 head, 370 to 394 lbs., 146.50 to 150.00 (147.95); 14 head, 471 lbs., 137.00; 33 head, 522 to 530 lbs., 128.00 to 133.00 (131.16); 5 head, 646 lbs., 126.50. Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 349 lbs., 127.00; 6 head, 382 lbs., 137.00; 46 head, 435 lbs., 122.00; 9 head, 503 lbs., 123.00. Large frame 1, 5 head, 421 lbs., 141.00; 13 head, 462 lbs., 141.50; 13 head, 1070 lbs., 115.50. Large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 985 lbs., 111.00.
Feeder bulls: Large frame 1, 10 head, 685 lbs., 124.00.
