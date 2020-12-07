Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, South Dakota, reported receipts of 4,541 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 1, compared to 4,648 head on Nov. 17 and 2,653 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to two weeks ago, the feeder steers weighing under 500 pounds were steady to $2 lower, those over 500 pounds were selling $2 to $5 higher except those 550 to 600 pounds were steady to $3 higher. The feeder heifers were steady to $4 higher. There was very good demand for this weaned calf sale, the quality was outstanding and the cattle were very eye appealing as their hides were clean, shiny and open haired. The flesh condition was light to moderate. There were many long strings, including one consignment of 600 head. The buyers were able to buy full loads of calves all day long as there were numerous full loads of steers and heifers offered. The market was active as buyers highly desire these weaned calves. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 64% steers and 36% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 51%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 345 lbs., 191.00; 26 head, 374 to 391 lbs., 184.00 to 189.00 (187.20); 88 head, 404 to 428 lbs., 180.00 to 192.00 (185.74); 241 head, 457 to 499 lbs., 164.00 to 180.00 (175.33); 347 head, 506 to 545 lbs., 161.00 to 176.50 (171.72); 269 head, 553 to 598 lbs., 153.50 to 169.00 (162.24); 478 head, 603 to 643 lbs., 150.25 to 162.75 (157.10); 24 head, 648 lbs., 146.50 fleshy; 643 head, 651 to 687 lbs., 147.50 to 157.50 (152.54); 35 head, 701 to 743 lbs., 142.00 to 147.00 (144.67); 18 head, 753 to 765 lbs., 145.00 to 145.50 (145.11); 4 head, 800 lbs., 138.00; 5 head, 855 lbs., 136.00; 6 head, 938 lbs., 138.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 333 lbs., 180.00; 29 head, 374 to 389 lbs., 177.00 to 179.00 (177.81); 49 head, 564 lbs., 158.25; 5 head, 648 lbs., 147.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 37 head, 356 to 379 lbs., 166.00 to 170.00 (166.72); 272 head, 453 to 499 lbs., 145.00 to 157.25 (152.69); 33 head, 505 to 517 lbs., 146.00 to 148.00 (146.96); 274 head, 561 to 578 lbs., 139.50 to 154.50 (148.47); 385 head, 603 to 645 lbs., 141.00 to 148.25 (144.19); 21 head, 703 to 720 lbs., 135.50 to 139.00 (136.85); 48 head, 770 lbs., 140.25; 4 head, 805 lbs., 134.50; 11 head, 869 to 890 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (133.24); 29 head, 93o lbs., 128.00; 68 head, 962 to 995 lbs., 127.25 to 128.50 (127.48). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 285 lbs., 144.00; 19 head 340 lbs., 163.00; 9 head, 397 lbs., 156.00; 48 head, 842 lbs., 132.00.
p
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.