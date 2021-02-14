Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, South Dakota, reported receipts of 4,424 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 9, compared to 5,775 head on Jan. 19 and 4,492 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
The last feeder cattle sale was three weeks ago, therefore no market comparison may be made. There was good demand for many load lots and packages of feeder steers and feeder heifers, which were selling on an active market. Nearly all of the offering was home raised, fully vaccinated, weaned for at least 60 days and carried light to moderate flesh. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 44% steers and 56% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 58%.
