Philip Livestock, Philip, South Dakota, reported receipts of 4,818 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 27, compared to 7,340 head on Oct. 20 and 10,307 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing under 450 pounds were steady, those 450 to 550 pounds were selling $2 to $5 higher, those 550 to 650 pounds were steady and those 650 to 700 pounds were selling $3 lower. The feeder heifers weighing 400 to 450 pounds were steady, those 450 to 550 pounds were selling $2 to $3 lower, those 550 to 600 pounds were selling $2 higher and those weighing 600 to 650 pounds were selling $2 lower. There was very good demand for a supply that was cut in half due to weather related cancellations and consisted of several long strings and many load lots and packages of feeder steers and feeder heifers that were selling on an active market. All of the offering was home raised and carried light to moderate flesh with favorable weighing conditions. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 73% steers and 27% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 24%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 39 head, 358 to 396 lbs., 183.00 to 196.00 (185.77); 192 head, 408 to 448 lbs., 173.00 to 189.00 (183.56); 237 head, 455 to 499 lbs., 165.00 to 181.00 (169.89); 620 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 158.00 to 166.00 (161.10); 1157 head, 555 to 599 lbs., 145.25 to 160.00 (152.69); 653 head, 607 to 638 lbs., 144.00 to 157.50 (153.04); 220 head, 657 to 681 lbs., 139.00 to 147.25 (144.96); 8 head, 840 lbs., 140.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 18 head, 329 to 343 lbs., 174.00 to 180.00 (178.28); 6 head, 398 lbs., 175.00; 46 head, 413 to 440 lbs., 163.00 to 171.00 (168.33); 16 head, 470 lbs., 157.00; 77 head, 510 to 542 lbs., 144.00 to 151.00 (148.53); 44 head, 585 lbs., 141.75; 8 head, 913 lbs., 122.50. Medium and large frame 2, 12 head, 457 lbs., 144.00; 11 head, 534 lbs., 138.00. Large frame 1, 47 head, 489 to 493 lbs., 155.00 to 156.50 (156.25); 5 head, 668 lbs., 132.00; 9 head, 1035 lbs., 129.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 13 head, 305 lbs., 162.00; 8 head, 395 lbs., 150.00; 129 head, 409 to 441 lbs., 144.00 to 160.00 (148.50); 190 head, 459 to 497 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (143.41); 279 head, 501 to 544 lbs., 131.50 to 140.00 (137.22); 354 head, 555 to 598 lbs., 133.00 to 143.50 (139.11); 240 head, 606 to 634 lbs., 132.00 to 134.75 (134.47); 9 head, 884 lbs., 126.50; 8 head, 942 lbs., 126.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 442 to 445 lbs., 130.00 to 143.00 (136.02); 20 head, 503 lbs., 124.00. Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 797 lbs., 115.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.