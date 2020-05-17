Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, South Dakota, reported receipts of 2,404 head of feeder cattle selling on May 12, compared to 1,354 head on April 21, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
The last feeder cattle sale was three weeks ago, therefore no comparisons could be made. There was very good demand consisting of many of the regular buyers along with many ranchers vying for several long strings and many part loads and packages of feeder steers, feeder heifers and cow-calf pairs. The light fleshed cattle suitable for grass was selling on a very strong and active market. The heavier cattle carrying moderate to moderate plus flesh was selling on a moderate to active market. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 26% steers, 73% was heifers and 1% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 61%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 484 lbs., 172.00; 21 head, 525 to 549 lbs., 162.50 to 171.50 (166.48); 9 head, 547 lbs., 144.00 fleshy; 73 head, 555 to 585 lbs., 165.00 to 170.50 (167.59); 14 head, 639 lbs., 134.00 fleshy; 9 head, 657 lbs., 155.00; 27 head, 710 to 726 lbs., 145.00 to 146.50 (145.40); 5 head, 740 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 98 head, 775 to 778 lbs., 132.50 to 139.25 (137.32); 7 head, 777 lbs., 129.50 fleshy; 37 head, 943 to 949 lbs., 113.25 to 114.25 (114.03) fleshy; 14 head, 970 lbs., 112.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 18 head, 666 lbs., 141.00. Large frame 1, 17 head, 636 lbs., 149.00; 8 head, 709 lbs., 141.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 23 head, 444 lbs., 166.00; 74 head, 454 to 499 lbs., 155.00 to 164.00 (160.21); 128 head, 502 to 545 lbs., 146.50 to 162.25 (158.29); 175 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 145.50 to 155.50 (149.46); 19 head, 592 lbs., 127.50 fleshy; 44 head, 610 to 631 lbs., 138.00 to 150.25 (147.39); 36 head, 661 to 688 lbs., 127.00 to 132.00 (129.47); 165 head, 712 to 744 lbs., 122.00 to 130.75 (127.08); 144 head, 750 to 772 lbs., 124.25 to 128.00 (124.86); 5 head, 762 lbs., 119.00 fleshy; 55 head, 853 lbs., 111.25; 25 head, 881 lbs., 105.25 fleshy; 61 head, 954 lbs., 102.75 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 20 head, 622 to 633 lbs., 129.00 to 133.00 (131.02). Large frame 1, 30 head, 1012 lbs., 96.75 fleshy.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 752 lbs., 129.00.
