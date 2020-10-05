Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, South Dakota, reported receipts of 1,326 head of feeder cattle selling on Sept. 29, compared to 1,722 head on Sept. 15 and 2,984 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Comparisons were made to two weeks ago. The feeder steers weighing 700 to 750 pounds were selling $3 higher, those 800 to 850 pounds were steady to $1 lower, those 850 to 900 pounds were steady to $1 higher and those 900 to 1,000 pounds were selling $1 to $2 lower. The feeder heifers weighing 700 to 750 pounds were selling $2 higher, those 750 to 800 pounds were selling $2 lower, those 800 to 850 pounds were steady and those 850 to 1,000 pounds were steady to $2 lower. There was good demand for several loads and part loads and many packages of feeder steers, feeder heifers and tested open heifers that were selling on a moderate market. All of the offering was off grass and carried light to moderate flesh conditions with average weighing conditions. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 29% steers and 71% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 94%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 30 head, 702 to 734 lbs., 148.00 to 151.75 (150.73); 5 head, 746 lbs., 141.00 full; 75 head, 817 to 838 lbs., 141.50 to 143.75 (142.60); 31 head, 853 to 885 lbs., 136.00 to 143.00 (139.10); 42 head, 903 to 946 lbs., 131.50 to 138.75 (133.29); 9 head, 959 lbs., 135.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 572 lbs., 160.50; 5 head, 622 lbs., 145.50; 23 head, 673 lbs., 142.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 564 lbs., 142.00; 11 head, 725 lbs., 132.50. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 22 head, 352 lbs., 130.00. Large frame 1, 8 head, 667 lbs., 150.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 82 head, 704 to 739 lbs., 139.50 to 144.00 (141.81); 80 head, 754 to 798 lbs., 134.00 to 140.50 (137.38); 117 head, 814 to 846 lbs., 133.00 to 135.75 (134.88); 79 head, 869 to 897 lbs., 132.25 to 133.50 (132.39); 165 head, 905 to 945 lbs., 127.00 to 133.00 (130.76); 22 head, 967 to 992 lbs., 125.25 to 128.00 (126.90). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 633 lbs., 144.00; 62 head, 796 lbs., 131.50; 17 head, 831 to 833 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (127.82). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 20 head, 310 lbs., 117.00. Large frame 1, 13 head, 1003 to 1006 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (126.39); 11 head, 1130 lbs., 122.50.
