Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, South Dakota, reported receipts of 4,648 head of feeder cattle selling on Nov. 17, compared to 10,321 head on Nov. 10 and 4,815 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing under 450 pounds were steady to $3 higher, those 450 to 550 pounds were steady, those 550 to 600 pounds were steady to $2 higher and those 600 to 700 pounds were steady to $2 lower. The feeder heifers weighing 350 to 400 pounds were steady, those 400 to 450 pounds were selling $3 lower, those 450 to 550 were steady to $2 higher and those 550 to 700 pounds were steady to $2 lower. There was good demand for several long strings, load lots and many packages of feeder steers and feeder heifers, which sold on a moderate to active market. Nearly all of the supply was home raised, fully vaccinated, straight off the cow and carried light to moderate flesh. The next feeder cattle sale is Dec. 1, with a weaned calf special. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 63% steers and 37% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 14%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 336 lbs., 193.00; 34 head, 361 to 366 lbs., 190.50 to 191.00 (190.90); 98 head, 413 to 448 lbs., 183.00 to 191.50 (187.09); 280 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 164.00 to 184.00 (176.96); 493 head, 507 to 546 lbs., 159.00 to 170.75 (165.82); 907 head, 551 to 597 lbs., 152.75 to 169.00 (159.86); 227 head, 603 to 638 lbs., 154.00 to 159.75 (157.40); 8 head, 606 lbs., 146.50 full; 167 head, 660 to 696 lbs., 143.25 to 150.50 (147.64); 7 head, 839 lbs., 144.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 342 lbs., 181.00; 36 head, 357 lbs., 175.00. Large frame 1, 17 head, 413 to 420 lbs., 173.00 to 174.00 (173.29); 20 head, 638 lbs., 143.00; 7 head, 708 lbs., 142.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 20 head, 347 lbs., 161.50; 65 head, 366 to 398 lbs., 157.00 to 170.00 (163.57); 77 head, 410 to 443 lbs., 150.00 to 158.00 (154.53); 320 head, 451 to 494 lbs., 148.75 to 162.00 (154.23); 552 head, 501 to 549 lbs., 146.00 to 157.50 (152.05); 164 head, 551 to 593 lbs., 142.00 to 147.00 (145.23); 78 head, 601 to 643 lbs., 140.00 to 144.50 (142.99); 25 head, 651 lbs., 142.00; 8 head, 710 lbs., 140.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 29 head, 284 to 298 lbs., 152.50 to 165.00 (158.82). Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 436 lbs., 137.50. Large frame 1, 10 head, 378 lbs., 149.00; 22 head, 479 lbs., 141.00; 2 head, 1003 lbs., 125.00; 3 head, 1083 lbs., 123.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.