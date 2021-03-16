Philip Livestock, Philip, South Dakota, reported receipts of 2,221 head of feeder cattle selling on March 9, compared to 3,800 head on Feb. 23 and 1,391 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to two weeks ago, the feeder steers weighing under 550 pounds were selling $3 to $4 lower, those 550 to 600 pounds were steady, those 600 to 700 pounds were steady to $3 lower and those 700 to 750 pounds were steady. The feeder heifers weighing 400 to 450 pounds were selling $2 higher, those 500 to 550 pounds were steady, those 550 to 600 pounds were selling $2 lower, those 600 to 700 pounds were steady, those 700 to 750 pounds were selling $3 higher, those 750 to 800 pounds were steady and those 800 to 850 pounds were selling $3 lower. There was good demand for a long string, several load lots and many packages of feeder steers, feeder heifers and replacement heifers, which sold on an active market. Much of the offering carried light to moderate flesh and were fully vaccinated. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 23% steers and 77% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 68%
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight,
8 head, 494 lbs., 172.00; 9 head, 464 lbs., 168.50 fleshy; 36 head, 504 to 516 lbs., 171.50 to 172.00 (171.68); 5 head, 540 lbs., 152.50 fleshy; 7 head, 562 lbs., 167.00; 5 head, 649 lbs., 158.00; 115 head, 671 to 679 lbs., 153.50 to 156.50 (155.75); 6 head, 693 lbs., 144.00 full; 35 head, 711 lbs., 147.00; 13 head, 862 lbs., 127.50 fleshy; 68 head, 869 lbs., 130.50 full.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 38 head, 422 to 446 lbs., 172.00 to 173.50 (173.08); 6 head, 449 lbs., 161.00 fleshy; 139 head, 503 to 533 lbs., 157.00 to 166.50 (162.60); 168 head, 569 to 587 lbs., 147.50 to 154.00 (152.37); 173 head, 602 to 648 lbs., 141.00 to 149.00 (145.77); 403 head, 650 to 677 lbs., 140.75 to 142.75 (141.12); 6 head, 661 lbs., 132.50 full; 270 head, 701 to 741 lbs., 135.75 to 136.00 (135.86); 24 head, 796 lbs., 129.00; 13 head, 790 to 792 lbs., 120.50 to 122.00 (121.42) fleshy; 133 head, 782 to 796 lbs., 136.50 to 143.25 (140.02) replacement; 30 head, 844 lbs., 120.50.
