Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 4,590 head of feeder cattle selling on May 26, compared to 5,610 head on May 19 and 3,262 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing less than 500 pounds were steady to weak while heavier weights and yearlings were steady to $3 higher. The heifer calves weighing less than 550 pounds were trading $2 to $4 higher with heavier weights steady to firm. The demand was good on a heavy supply. The USDA’s Cattle on Feed report was released May 22 and reported that compared to a year ago, Inventories were 5% lower, Placements were 22% lower and Marketings were 24% lower. The report was seen as neutral since numbers were close to expectations. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 58% steers, 40% was heifers and 2% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 47%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 345 lbs., 189.00; 10 head, 352 to 380 lbs., 177.50 to 183.00 (180.81); 66 head, 414 to 444 lbs., 166.00 to 171.00 (169.44); 103 head, 453 to 499 lbs., 156.00 to 169.00 (163.89); 134 head, 500 to 544 lbs., 155.00 to 167.00 (160.03); 59 head, 529 to 547 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (153.99) unweaned; 81 head, 555 to 584 lbs., 149.00 to 153.00 (150.24); 147 head, 607 to 642 lbs., 145.00 to 156.00 (148.54); 5 head, 632 lbs., 143.00 unweaned; 110 head, 658 to 694 lbs., 141.00 to 145.00 (144.20); 302 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 132.00 to 143.00 (136.16); 5 head, 711 lbs., 123.00 unweaned; 98 head, 755 to 787 lbs., 125.00 to 136.50 (129.20); 166 head, 800 to 842 lbs., 119.00 to 124.25 (121.08); 61 head, 858 to 879 lbs., 121.00 to 123.00 (122.05); 35 head, 910 to 927 lbs., 115.00 to 122.50 (119.19). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 333 to 343 lbs., 167.50 to 170.00 (168.42); 33 head, 360 to 390 lbs., 159.00 to 175.00 (168.69); 49 head, 402 to 449 lbs., 152.50 to 166.00 (159.11); 107 head, 453 to 497 lbs., 143.00 to 156.00 (151.42); 68 head, 501 to 545 lbs., 144.00 to 154.00 (150.52); 84 head, 553 to 599 lbs., 132.00 to 146.00 (141.83); 98 head, 604 to 646 lbs., 129.00 to 142.00 (137.39); 177 head, 653 to 699 lbs., 125.00 to 140.00 (130.49); 33 head, 720 to 748 lbs., 119.00 to 129.00 (126.59); 114 head, 781 to 792 lbs., 115.00 to 121.50 (117.10); 6 head, 822 to 825 lbs., 117.00 to 118.00 (117.50); 12 head, 864 to 880 lbs., 113.00 to 114.00 (113.75); 5 head, 905 to 928 lbs., 104.00 to 107.00 (105.18). Medium and large frame 2, 12 head, 370 to 398 lbs., 150.00 to 163.00 (156.25); 13 head, 411 to 431 lbs., 145.00 to 147.00 (146.10); 10 head, 465 to 479 lbs., 139.00; 20 head, 522 to 544 lbs., 127.50 to 136.00 (131.53); 14 head, 562 to 577 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.95); 15 head, 650 to 670 lbs., 120.00 to 123.00 (122.01); 6 head, 661 lbs., 128.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 403 to 442 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (132.61); 8 head, 476 to 488 lbs., 127.00 to 138.00 (131.19); 7 head, 539 lbs., 138.00; 16 head, 564 to 570 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (129.39); 22 head, 662 to 698 lbs., 123.00 to 137.00 (130.32); 6 head, 800 to 828 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (117.54). Medium frame 1, 5 head, 460 lbs., 162.00; 5 head, 548 lbs., 160.00; 31 head, 682 lbs., 131.00 unweaned. Medium frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 425 to 428 lbs., 135.00 to 150.00 (144.40); 20 head, 572 to 574 lbs., 136.00 to 146.00 (143.01). Medium frame 2, 6 head, 424 lbs., 130.00; 5 head, 482 lbs., 128.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 29 head, 300 to 342 lbs., 157.00 to 170.00 (163.49); 63 head, 352 to 394 lbs., 153.00 to 159.00 (155.31); 66 head, 402 to 444 lbs., 142.50 to 149.00 (146.82); 170 head, 452 to 498 lbs., 136.00 to 150.00 (142.30); 253 head, 501 to 549 lbs., 135.00 to 151.00 (141.23); 14 head, 512 to 522 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (131.08) unweaned; 216 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 127.00 to 139.00 (133.39); 61 head, 611 to 647 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (127.80); 78 head, 652 to 690 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (125.10); 64 head, 702 to 742 lbs., 117.00 to 125.50 (120.97); 37 head, 752 to 798 lbs., 113.00 to 117.00 (113.93); 31 head, 802 to 821 lbs., 106.00 to 118.00 (112.86); 17 head, 805 lbs., 119.00 replacement. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 320 to 338 lbs., 138.00 to 152.50 (147.66); 19 head, 355 to 385 lbs., 135.00 to 147.00 (142.43); 54 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 130.00 to 145.00 (138.87); 53 head, 462 to 498 lbs., 127.50 to 135.00 (132.06); 80 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 120.00 to 133.00 (128.85); 42 head, 555 to 599 lbs., 116.00 to 125.00 (122.21); 51 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 110.00 to 125.00 (119.90); 89 head, 652 to 684 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (115.36); 20 head, 705 to 748 lbs., 105.00 to 115.00 (110.90); 26 head, 774 to 794 lbs., 107.50 to 110.00 (109.71). Medium and large frame 2, 14 head, 377 to 386 lbs., 106.00 to 125.00 (119.16); 8 head, 428 to 438 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (113.70); 6 head, 455 to 490 lbs., 108.00 to 110.00 (109.04); 9 head, 522 to 548 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (117.31); 11 head, 556 lbs., 110.00. Large frame 1, 5 head, 478 lbs., 136.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 532 lbs., 129.00; 5 head, 589 lbs., 110.00. Medium frame 1, 17 head, 590 lbs., 136.00; 5 head, 652 lbs., 125.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 132.50 to 133.00 (132.70); 12 head, 587 lbs., 125.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 422 to 441 lbs., 145.00 to 156.00 (150.62); 10 head, 540 to 545 lbs., 131.00 to 137.00 (132.79); 6 head, 623 lbs., 123.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 472 to 490 lbs., 126.00 to 130.00 (127.17); 11 head, 502 to 531 lbs., 126.00 to 130.00 (128.90); 9 head, 558 to 595 lbs., 117.50 to 123.00 (120.21); 10 head, 621 to 638 lbs., 110.00 to 116.00 (114.17); 9 head, 668 to 698 lbs., 110.00 to 116.00 (112.82); 5 head, 812 to 815 lbs., 80.00 to 103.00 (93.78).
