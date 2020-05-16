Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 3,585 head of feeder cattle selling on May 12, compared to 2,947 head on May 5, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to a week ago, the steer calves were trading $3 to $6 higher with yearling steers selling $4 to $8 higher. The heifer calves were steady to $4 higher with yearlings not well tested. The demand was good on a moderate supply. The market was very active as positive gains were made on live cattle and feeder cattle contracts. Continued increases in prices for slaughter cattle and box beef cutouts have had a positive effect on feeder cash prices. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 60% steers, 38% was heifers and 2% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 48%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight,
24 head, 305 to 343 lbs., 175.00 to 190.00 (181.90); 35 head, 351 to 393 lbs., 167.50 to 178.00 (171.73); 56 head, 405 to 448 lbs., 162.00 to 176.00 (168.83); 85 head, 450 to 482 lbs., 157.50 to 173.00 (164.21); 178 head, 502 to 549 lbs., 152.00 to 169.50 (162.06); 113 head, 552 to 592 lbs., 149.00 to 164.00 (155.12); 170 head, 605 to 646 lbs., 144.00 to 162.00 (146.65); 93 head, 652 to 699 lbs., 137.00 to 144.00 (140.54); 6 head, 682 lbs., 133.00 fleshy; 254 head, 702 to 749 lbs., 128.75 to 139.00 (131.50); 86 head, 752 to 796 lbs., 127.50 to 136.50 (132.88); 104 head, 805 to 826 lbs., 119.00 to 127.50 (123.46); 21 head, 872 lbs., 119.00; 13 head, 904 to 921 lbs., 109.00 to 111.00 (110.38). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 315 to 345 lbs., 160.00 to 173.00 (168.96); 18 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 155.00 to 170.00 (161.01); 76 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 143.00 to 162.00 (155.60); 52 head, 450 to 493 lbs., 140.00 to 159.00 (150.37); 70 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 135.00 to 151.00 (143.23); 86 head, 553 to 598 lbs., 130.00 to 148.00 (141.37); 74 head, 601 to 646 lbs., 120.00 to 143.00 (135.88); 54 head, 651 to 698 lbs., 120.50 to 135.00 (128.96); 11 head, 729 to 740 lbs., 121.00 to 126.00 (123.73); 46 head, 750 to 788 lbs., 111.00 to 123.00 (119.71); 14 head, 803 to 841 lbs., 114.00 to 117.00 (114.84); 15 head, 852 to 885 lbs., 111.00 to 116.00 (114.48); 10 head, 930 to 936 lbs., 90.00 to 107.00 (103.62); 28 head, 976 to 978 lbs., 80.00 to 105.50 (102.76); 8 head, 1052 lbs., 95.00. Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 464 to 485 lbs., 134.00 to 139.00 (135.12); 5 head, 502 to 505 lbs., 110.00 to 125.00 (121.99); 23 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 103.00 to 128.00 (114.55); 18 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 106.00 to 126.00 (119.34); 8 head, 667 to 678 lbs., 90.00 to 110.00 (104.94); 14 head, 741 lbs., 105.00; 5 head, 752 to 780 lbs., 90.00 to 112.00 (103.01). Large frame 1, 5 head, 530 lbs., 154.00; 5 head, 607 lbs., 149.00. Large frame1 to 2, 7 head, 567 to 598 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (134.09); 16 head, 651 to 686 lbs., 117.00 to 139.00 (132.37); 24 head, 783 to 794 lbs., 119.00 to 124.50 (122.91). Medium frame 1, 5 head, 496 lbs., 158.00; 8 head, 543 lbs., 150.00 to 152.00 (150.75); 6 head, 552 lbs., 157.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 404 to 413 lbs., 147.50 to 165.00 (157.41); 10 head, 529 to 547 lbs., 137.00 to 138.00 (137.69).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 30 head, 305 to 343 lbs., 155.00 to 164.00 (161.32); 39 head, 355 to 398 lbs., 146.00 to 153.00 (148.22); 83 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 139.00 to 148.00 (143.68); 107 head, 456 to 498 lbs., 132.50 to 145.00 (137.53); 142 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (134.48); 139 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 126.00 to 138.00 (128.92); 70 head, 602 to 630 lbs., 124.00 to 133.00 (128.53); 55 head, 656 to 696 lbs., 119.50 to 126.50 (124.37); 10 head, 711 to 712 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (116.50); 59 head, 768 to 776 lbs., 109.00 to 110.50 (109.33); 70 head, 803 lbs., 125.00 replacement; 36 head, 851 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 310 to 348 lbs., 142.50 to 147.00 (145.32); 18 head, 358 to 395 lbs., 136.00 to 145.00 (141.56); 54 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 130.00 to 145.00 (134.98); 31 head, 455 to 498 lbs., 120.00 to 133.00 (130.23); 29 head, 502 to 536 lbs., 122.50 to 135.00 (127.56); 51 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 115.00 to 127.50 (122.50); 28 head, 602 to 631 lbs., 115.00 to 123.00 (118.45); 32 head, 650 to 686 lbs., 107.50 to 120.00 (116.00); 19 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 100.00 to 108.00 (103.92); 29 head, 765 to 779 lbs., 100.00 to 104.00 (102.36); 6 head, 805 to 822 lbs., 85.00 to 100.00 (87.46); 14 head, 854 to 862 lbs., 95.00 to 103.00 (98.86); 5 head, 957 lbs., 98.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 342 to 348 lbs., 110.00 to 125.00 (118.94); 5 head, 460 to 498 lbs., 110.00 to 117.50 (114.36); 6 head, 505 to 542 lbs., 108.00 to 118.00 (115.09); 10 head, 555 to 598 lbs., 100.00 to 115.00 (108.55); 17 head, 615 to 644 lbs., 103.00 to 105.00 (104.51); 5 head, 653 lbs., 104.00. Large frame 1, 6 head, 655 lbs., 122.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 595 lbs., 118.00; 5 head, 678 lbs., 110.00. Medium frame 1, 6 head, 518 lbs., 129.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 402 to 440 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (131.25); 11 head, 565 to 585 lbs., 113.00 to 114.00 (113.91).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 450 to 472 lbs., 137.50 to 150.00 (143.70); 13 head, 510 to 546 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (138.55); 5 head, 615 to 628 lbs., 122.00 to 131.00 (127.35). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 460 to 478 lbs., 112.00 to 130.00 (122.63); 9 head, 538 lbs., 124.00; 8 head, 605 to 648 lbs., 114.00 to 123.00 (119.60); 5 head, 660 to 664 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (121.19); 8 head, 700 to 725 lbs., 109.00 to 118.00 (114.97).
