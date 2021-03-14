OKC West Livestock Auction, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 14,287 head selling a week ago, 13,733 head trading March 2 and 6,811 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers and heifers were selling mostly steady. Demand was moderate to good. Steer and heifer calves were trading fully steady. Demand remains good for cattle that are suitable for grazing. Quality was mostly plain to average. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (58% steers, 1% dairy steers, 40% heifers, 1% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 82%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 52 head, 408 to 431 lbs., 184.00 to 203.00 (194.32); 100 head, 454 to 495 lbs., 179.00 to 190.00 (181.55); 53 head, 503 to 521 lbs., 172.00 to 179.00 (177.26); 17 head, 541 lbs., 166.00, unweaned; 98 head, 557 to 595 lbs., 152.00 to 168.50 (163.40); 272 head, 603 to 647 lbs., 140.00 to 158.00 (149.41); 6 head, 640 lbs., 139.00, unweaned; 362 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 138.50 to 150.00 (145.81); 14 head, 671 lbs., 131.00, unweaned; 669 head, 704 to 747 lbs., 132.25 to 142.00 (138.05); 549 head, 752 to 797 lbs., 131.00 to 138.00 (133.79); 961 head, 800 to 849 lbs., 125.00 to 131.50 (128.44); 1334 head, 851 to 894 lbs., 124.00 to 129.50 (127.15); 483 head, 901 to 947 lbs., 121.50 to 129.00 (125.32); 81 head, 920 lbs., 114.00, full; 201 head, 951 to 992 lbs., 122.80 to 125.00 (123.73); 62 head, 969 lbs., 123.50, NHTC; 47 head, 1011 to 1049 lbs., 119.00 to 126.25 (122.92); 7 head, 1069 lbs., 119.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 355 lbs., 170.00; 16 head, 420 to 422 lbs., 165.00 to 167.50 (166.88); 89 head, 456 to 491 lbs., 161.00 to 175.00 (163.23); 91 head, 518 to 536 lbs., 157.00 to 167.00 (161.96); 28 head, 538 to 539 lbs., 143.00 to 145.00 (144.14), unweaned; 196 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 143.00 to 158.50 (150.31); 55 head, 618 to 642 lbs., 126.00 to 140.00 (135.75); 19 head, 601 to 648 lbs., 138.00, unweaned; 54 head, 673 to 697 lbs., 129.00 to 140.00 (136.40); 117 head, 714 to 749 lbs., 120.00 to 137.50 (128.41); 211 head, 756 to 798 lbs., 123.00 to 130.00 (127.99); 10 head, 809 lbs., 125.00; 19 head, 864 lbs., 120.00; 66 head, 914 to 947 lbs., 117.50 to 121.00 (118.33); 274 head, 956 to 997 lbs., 116.50 to 124.00 (118.78); 33 head, 1017 lbs., 119.50. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 460 to 462 lbs., 141.00; 39 head, 510 lbs., 133.00 to 139.00 (136.38); 10 head, 575 lbs., 154.00; 7 head, 564 lbs., 119.00, unweaned; 8 head, 689 lbs., 127.00.
Dairy feeder steers: Large frame 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 146 head, 293 lbs., 110.00; 14 head, 398 lbs., 92.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 353 to 363 lbs., 177.50 to 182.50 (179.69); 55 head, 401 to 432 lbs., 165.00 to 175.00 (169.53); 116 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 154.00 to 164.00 (156.41); 24 head, 456 to 464 lbs., 165.00 to 166.00 (165.34), thin fleshed; 104 head, 501 to 543 lbs., 141.00 to 155.50 (149.72); 5 head, 504 lbs., 137.00, unweaned; 265 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 133.00 to 145.50 (137.80); 418 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 128.50 to 141.00 (133.08); 9 head, 633 lbs., 130.00, unweaned; 375 head, 653 to 696 lbs., 125.25 to 140.50 (130.24); 885 head, 704 to 749 lbs., 120.00 to 128.50 (124.65); 424 head, 752 to 798 lbs., 118.50 to 126.25 (122.81); 9 head, 765 lbs., 120.00, unweaned; 495 head, 801 to 848 lbs., 117.50 to 124.00 (121.92); 273 head, 851 to 895 lbs., 117.50 to 128.00 (119.94); 13 head, 857 lbs., 118.00, guaranteed open; 106 head, 903 to 939 lbs., 114.00 to 117.50 (115.42). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 268 to 289 lbs., 155.00; 13 head, 363 to 380 lbs., 150.00 to 163.00 (159.13); 9 head, 434 lbs., 151.00; 104 head, 453 to 499 lbs., 140.00 to 155.50 (145.65); 79 head, 517 to 547 lbs., 131.00 to 137.00 (133.67); 12 head, 584 to 588 lbs., 130.00; 142 head, 603 to 649 lbs., 112.00 to 129.00 (125.35); 93 head, 660 to 694 lbs., 120.00 to 128.50 (122.94); 12 head, 654 lbs., 130.00, unweaned; 36 head, 701 to 746 lbs., 111.00 to 124.25 (119.47); 25 head, 724 lbs., 126.00, thin fleshed; 52 head, 755 to 795 lbs., 110.00 to 121.00 (115.33); 189 head, 807 to 847 lbs., 110.00 to 118.00 (116.12); 59 head, 867 to 899 lbs., 110.00 to 116.00 (114.16); 9 head, 934 lbs., 116.00; 5 head, 1036 lbs., 93.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 334 lbs., 139.00; 24 head, 366 to 380 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (137.98); 17 head, 403 lbs., 134.00; 29 head, 473 to 492 lbs., 126.00 to 135.00 (131.82); 38 head, 526 to 548 lbs., 116.00 to 122.00 (119.20); 6 head, 562 lbs., 125.00; 23 head, 617 to 618 lbs., 117.00 to 126.00 (120.92); 5 head, 670 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 393 lbs., 182.50; 11 head, 445 lbs., 163.00; 10 head, 543 lbs., 160.00; 20 head, 607 lbs., 155.00; 7 head, 806 lbs., 113.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 400 lbs., 155.00; 3 head, 458 lbs., 137.50; 5 head, 519 lbs., 142.00; 5 head, 580 lbs., 132.00. Medium and large 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 339 lbs., 112.00; 11 head, 612 lbs., 114.00.
