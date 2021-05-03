OKC West Livestock Auction, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 5,938 head selling a week ago, 8,114 head trading April 13 and 9,706 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers were selling $2 to $5 lower with the exception of heavier weight cattle that could come out against the October Live CME contract selling $1 to $3 lower. Feeder heifers were trading $2 to $3 lower. Demand was light to moderate. Several days of the CME Live and Feeder Cattle contracts being lower has buyers being cautious. Steer and heifer calves were too lightly tested on comparable trades for a trend. Unseasonably cold weather has swept across the trade area with temperatures dipping into the low 30s bringing freeze alerts. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (61% steers, 38% heifers, 1% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 87%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 343 lbs., 195.00; 14 head, 402 to 443 lbs., 175.00 to 180.00 (178.32); 22 head, 464 lbs., 188.00; 17 head, 510 to 539 lbs., 170.00 to 181.00 (176.98); 38 head, 551 to 555 lbs., 164.00 to 170.00 (169.36); 134 head, 609 to 643 lbs., 145.00 to 160.75 (159.37); 67 head, 717 to 738 lbs., 142.00 to 146.50 (144.92); 10 head, 700 lbs., 149.50, thin fleshed; 67 head, 762 lbs., 143.00; 531 head, 803 to 847 lbs., 127.00 to 135.50 (131.94); 378 head, 862 to 899 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (128.28); 42 head, 897 lbs., 124.00, fleshy; 476 head, 903 to 940 lbs., 121.00 to 131.00 (126.41); 379 head, 951 to 998 lbs., 120.00 to 125.60 (123.17); 32 head, 1036 to 1045 lbs., 117.00 to 120.00 (118.96); 13 head, 1046 lbs., 114.50, full; 15 head, 1055 lbs., 117.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 405 to 436 lbs., 168.00 to 170.00 (168.87); 35 head, 450 to 489 lbs., 170.00 to 173.00 (171.17); 38 head, 507 to 529 lbs., 159.00 to 163.00 (161.00); 36 head, 592 lbs., 149.00 to 151.00 (149.94); 7 head, 583 lbs., 156.00, thin fleshed; 14 head, 599 lbs., 146.00, unweaned; 7 head, 606 lbs., 148.00; 16 head, 620 lbs., 155.00, unweaned; 62 head, 658 to 692 lbs., 140.50 to 146.00 (144.34); 12 head, 693 to 696 lbs., 139.00 to 143.00 (141.00), unweaned; 10 head, 704 lbs., 140.00; 156 head, 755 to 791 lbs., 129.00 to 134.00 (130.21); 55 head, 814 to 827 lbs., 127.50 to 129.00 (127.82); 25 head, 891 to 899 lbs., 122.00 to 125.00 (123.40); 52 head, 950 to 975 lbs., 119.00 to 122.00 (119.84); 45 head, 1025 to 1031 lbs., 116.50 to 118.25 (117.24); 38 head, 1062 lbs., 116.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 368 lbs., 160.00; 8 head, 540 lbs., 143.00, unweaned; 27 head, 673 to 696 lbs., 133.50 to 141.00 (137.73); 30 head, 777 to 794 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (128.58).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 36 head, 477 to 490 lbs., 152.00 to 156.00 (152.98); 25 head, 502 lbs., 147.00; 5 head, 516 lbs., 150.00, thin fleshed; 37 head, 550 to 565 lbs., 137.00 to 147.00 (139.94); 27 head, 634 lbs., 138.50; 113 head, 608 lbs., 146.00, fancy; 82 head, 652 to 698 lbs., 128.00 to 133.00 (130.30); 147 head, 721 to 734 lbs., 128.00 to 133.00 (131.71); 390 head, 750 to 796 lbs., 123.50 to 130.00 (127.24); 82 head, 805 to 848 lbs., 122.75 to 124.50 (123.75); 31 head, 811 lbs., 119.00, fleshy; 106 head, 852 to 892 lbs., 118.00 to 123.25 (120.43); 66 head, 901 to 915 lbs., 118.00 to 121.00 (120.28); 43 head, 944 lbs., 117.50, fleshy; 12 head, 973 lbs., 114.00; 10 head, 1009 lbs., 114.00; 56 head, 1112 lbs., 118.00, fancy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 388 lbs., 155.00; 61 head, 405 to 448 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (142.97); 5 head, 460 lbs., 147.00; 63 head, 520 to 548 lbs., 133.00 to 144.00 (139.06); 49 head, 561 to 599 lbs., 129.00 to 142.00 (135.87); 50 head, 648 lbs., 129.50; 63 head, 673 to 698 lbs., 122.00 to 129.00 (124.86); 84 head, 701 to 746 lbs., 123.00 to 126.00 (124.29); 6 head, 773 lbs., 124.50; 78 head, 821 to 826 lbs., 118.50 to 120.00 (118.81); 39 head, 857 to 883 lbs., 117.00 to 118.00 (117.45). Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 317 lbs., 156.00; 20 head, 415 to 424 lbs., 135.00 to 142.50 (138.86); 4 head, 516 lbs., 121.00; 9 head, 613 lbs., 124.00; 12 head, 721 lbs., 122.50; 14 head, 751 to 760 lbs., 117.00 to 122.50 (119.37).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 245 lbs., 185.00; 5 head, 456 lbs., 175.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 541 lbs., 143.00, unweaned; 23 head, 550 to 589 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (142.04).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.