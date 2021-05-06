OKC West Livestock Auction, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 6,388 head selling a week ago and 5,938 head trading April 20, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers and heifers were selling $2 to $4 lower. Demand was moderate. Steer and heifer calves were trading $5 to $8 lower on a light test. Demand was light to moderate. Heavy rainfall is expected over the next few days with the immediate trade area under a flood watch. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (64% steers, 35% heifers, 1% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 88%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 425 lbs., 173.00; 4 head, 445 lbs., 185.00, thin fleshed; 9 head, 478 to 483 lbs., 170.00 to 172.00 (171.11); 28 head, 515 to 542 lbs., 165.00 to 173.00 (168.63); 54 head, 553 to 594 lbs., 156.00 to 167.00 (162.08); 9 head, 591 lbs., 151.00, unweaned; 85 head, 606 to 638 lbs., 146.00 to 156.00 (150.86); 118 head, 653 to 699 lbs., 143.00 to 149.00 (146.07); 199 head, 705 to 744 lbs., 139.00 to 143.50 (139.72); 155 head, 759 to 791 lbs., 131.00 to 140.00 (133.69); 513 head, 808 to 844 lbs., 125.00 to 134.25 (129.67); 645 head, 850 to 888 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (127.37); 524 head, 904 to 941 lbs., 120.00 to 127.50 (124.86); 133 head, 957 to 983 lbs., 124.00 to 124.75 (124.62); 145 head, 1003 to 1048 lbs., 113.00 to 118.50 (117.20); 55 head, 1036 lbs., 123.25, fancy; 7 head, 1166 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 334 lbs., 171.00; 6 head, 373 lbs., 174.00; 11 head, 412 to 430 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (165.56); 11 head, 464 to 469 lbs., 164.00 to 170.00 (166.74); 18 head, 523 to 531 lbs., 152.00 to 165.00 (154.85); 42 head, 579 to 595 lbs., 144.00 to 154.00 (146.22); 65 head, 644 to 648 lbs., 132.00 to 135.00 (132.42); 6 head, 642 lbs., 125.00, unweaned; 20 head, 672 lbs., 120.00, unweaned; 124 head, 704 to 746 lbs., 133.50 to 137.50 (135.97); 199 head, 759 to 785 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (133.01); 42 head, 814 to 844 lbs., 122.00 to 127.00 (124.34); 77 head, 860 to 887 lbs., 117.00 to 124.00 (122.04); 37 head, 909 to 939 lbs., 118.00 to 119.00 (118.70); 60 head, 957 lbs., 118.25; 17 head, 1046 lbs., 115.00; 38 head, 1052 to 1075 lbs., 106.00 to 113.50 (111.36); 5 head, 1128 lbs., 112.50. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 423 lbs., 126.00; 13 head, head, 450 to 458 lbs., 142.00 to 151.00 (145.42); 9 head, 565 lbs., 138.00; 34 head, 710 lbs., 132.50; 8 head, 928 lbs., 116.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 424 to 425 lbs., 151.00 to 159.00 (154.76); 22 head, 413 lbs., 161.00, thin fleshed; 45 head, 472 to 484 lbs., 145.00 to 153.00 (148.73); 141 head, 505 to 549 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (143.52); 31 head, 503 to 524 lbs., 149.00, thin fleshed; 17 head, 557 to 579 lbs., 138.00 to 143.00 (140.91); 10 head, 550 lbs., 146.00, thin fleshed; 193 head, 603 to 641 lbs., 134.00 to 136.50 (135.85); 32 head, 655 to 698 lbs., 125.00 to 133.50 (129.84); 16 head, 653 lbs., 135.50, thin fleshed; 12 head, 652 lbs., 125.00, unweaned; 183 head, 709 to 737 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 (126.91); 7 head, 740 lbs., 131.50, fancy; 165 head, 756 to 795 lbs., 120.00 to 128.50 (123.36); 29 head, 752 lbs., 131.50, fancy; 313 head, 801 to 841 lbs., 121.00 to 124.50 (122.02); 6 head, 806 lbs., 113.00, fleshy; 202 head, 860 to 886 lbs., 117.00 to 122.25 (118.66); 203 head, 900 to 942 lbs., 114.00 to 120.00 (116.20); 13 head, 1001 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 349 lbs., 142.00; 5 head, 322 lbs., 143.00, unweaned; 10 head, 395 lbs., 138.00; 7 head, 454 lbs., 146.00; 15 head, 530 to 534 lbs., 135.00 to 136.00 (135.66); 5 head, 586 lbs., 127.00; 24 head, 611 to 634 lbs., 123.00 to 132.00 (126.55); 6 head, 627 lbs., 126.00, unweaned; 41 head, 697 to 699 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (121.22); 28 head, 739 lbs., 122.00; 36 head, 808 lbs., 118.00; 35 head, 868 lbs., 116.75; 9 head, 941 lbs., 108.50; 10 head, 980 lbs., 97.00; 6 head, 1006 lbs., 108.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 356 to 393 lbs., 125.00 to 140.00 (132.13); 14 head, 405 to 411 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (132.42).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 313 lbs., 177.50; 8 head, 461 lbs., 163.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 474 to 478 lbs., 149.00 to 150.00 (149.60); 18 head, 515 to 543 lbs., 133.00 to 151.00 (144.68). Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 774 lbs., 112.00.
