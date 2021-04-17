OKC West Livestock Auction, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 6,871 head selling a week ago, 5,914 head trading March 30 and 4,642 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers were selling $2 to $4 higher. Feeder heifers were trading steady to $2 higher. Demand was good for all classes. Steer and heifer calves that were long weaned and suitable for grazing were selling $3 to $5 higher from the higher market a week ago. The remainder of the new crop calves was trading steady. Demand was very good for grazing cattle and moderate to good for fresh calves. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (57% steers, 39% heifers, 4% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 78%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 394 lbs., 200.00; 18 head, 415 to 440 lbs., 190.00 to 193.00 (191.96); 55 head, 452 to 473 lbs., 184.00 to 195.00 (190.15); 110 head, 502 to 545 lbs., 178.00 to 190.00 (184.92); 52 head, 578 to 597 lbs., 165.00 to 176.00 (171.41); 62 head, 601 to 645 lbs., 156.00 to 169.00 (161.67); 34 head, 658 to 665 lbs., 154.00 to 155.50 (154.57); 285 head, 701 to 743 lbs., 143.00 to 148.50 (145.60); 211 head, 753 to 793 lbs., 141.50 to 146.50 (144.04); 146 head, 805 to 841 lbs., 137.00 to 143.50 (141.77); 698 head, 852 to 896 lbs., 134.00 to 144.00 (137.61); 475 head, 904 to 948 lbs., 129.50 to 136.00 (132.92); 147 head, 956 to 978 lbs., 127.00 to 131.75 (129.89); 315 head, 1010 to 1041 lbs., 126.00 to 128.00 (126.77); 54 head, 1179 lbs., 124.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 390 lbs., 190.00; 4 head, 405 lbs., 170.00; 38 head, 472 to 496 lbs., 169.00 to 175.00 (172.57); 14 head, 477 lbs., 181.00, thin fleshed; 21 head, 502 to 513 lbs., 169.00 to 172.00 (169.99); 62 head, 603 to 647 lbs., 144.00 to 157.00 (147.47); 30 head, 603 lbs., 165.00, thin fleshed; 75 head, 674 to 697 lbs., 139.50 to 148.00 (141.98); 16 head, 673 lbs., 125.50, unweaned; 92 head, 736 to 737 lbs., 136.50 to 140.00 (137.30); 8 head, 785 lbs., 137.00; 113 head, 829 to 842 lbs., 129.25 to 136.00 (131.84); 71 head, 895 to 897 lbs., 129.00 to 132.00 (129.46); 54 head, 1095 lbs., 117.50. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 497 lbs., 148.50; 8 head, 669 lbs., 135.00; 21 head, 815 lbs., 123.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 36 head, 699 lbs., 118.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 50 head, 345 lbs., 178.00; 21 head, 359 to 397 lbs., 169.00 to 171.00 (170.28); 25 head, 354 to 384 lbs., 178.00 to 182.50 (180.07), thin fleshed; 104 head, 422 to 439 lbs., 167.00 to 172.50 (167.47); 17 head, 400 to 441 lbs., 182.00 to 183.00 (182.31), thin fleshed; 66 head, 453 to 493 lbs., 161.00 to 169.00 (165.47); 6 head, 468 lbs., 174.00, fancy; 89 head, 506 to 537 lbs., 151.00 to 161.00 (157.02); 37 head, 555 to 579 lbs., 141.00 to 149.00 (144.29); 153 head, 614 to 636 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (142.38); 71 head, 652 to 694 lbs., 133.00 to 139.00 (136.05); 423 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 130.50 to 137.25 (134.88); 190 head, 750 to 798 lbs., 128.50 to 133.00 (131.79); 6 head, 775 lbs., 126.50, fleshy; 122 head, 809 to 849 lbs., 130.50 to 131.75 (131.28); 28 head, 808 lbs., 135.50, fancy; 59 head, 870 to 898 lbs., 126.00 to 128.00 (127.24); 134 head, 910 to 931 lbs., 124.75 to 125.50 (124.85). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 269 lbs., 172.50; 7 head, 308 lbs., 160.00; 7 head, 396 lbs., 162.00; 28 head, 455 to 491 lbs., 148.00 to 156.00 (151.00); 84 head, 513 to 540 lbs., 141.00 to 152.00 (144.57); 104 head, 551 to 599 lbs., 129.00 to 140.00 (134.39); 57 head, 604 to 639 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (136.10); 104 head, 655 to 675 lbs., 121.00 to 136.50 (134.23); 6 head, 748 lbs., 125.00; 96 head, 783 to 796 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (128.27); 109 head, 856 to 899 lbs., 120.00 to 124.25 (122.43); 6 head, 850 lbs., 105.00, fleshy; 15 head, 922 lbs., 111.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 333 lbs., 140.00; 18 head, 457 to 495 lbs., 135.00 to 148.00 (144.59); 9 head, 551 lbs., 115.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 44 head, 326 lbs., 207.50; 5 head, 367 lbs., 180.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 135 head, 412 to 424 lbs., 158.00 to 174.00 (172.78); 62 head, 459 to 496 lbs., 159.00 to 165.00 (159.45).
