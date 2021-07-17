OKC West Livestock Auction, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,713 head selling a week ago, 5,790 head trading June 29 and 6,795 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers were selling $6 to $8 higher. Feeder heifers were trading $2 to $5 higher. Demand was good. Steer and heifer calves were too lightly tested for a trend. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (64% steers, 34% heifers, 2% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 88%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 421 lbs., 195.00; 7 head, 481 lbs., 177.00; 43 head, 520 to 542 lbs., 175.00 to 176.00 (175.67); 29 head, 550 to 585 lbs., 162.00 to 170.00 (167.60); 36 head, 650 to 687 lbs., 160.00 to 162.00 (160.52); 32 head, 650 to 656 lbs., 170.00 to 176.50 (173.67), fancy; 45 head, 670 to 685 lbs., 161.50 to 165.50 (163.75), thin fleshed; 67 head, 709 to 746 lbs., 153.00 to 161.00 (155.93); 205 head, 773 to 796 lbs., 145.50 to 151.00 (148.45); 135 head, 828 to 835 lbs., 146.50 to 150.00 (148.23); 416 head, 859 to 896 lbs., 143.50 to 150.00 (146.090; 227 head, 906 to 948 lbs., 136.00 to 145.00 (142.25); 89 head, 1016 to 1022 lbs., 131.50 to 132.00 (131.84). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 521 lbs., 151.00; 29 head, 585 lbs., 165.00; 61 head, 717 to 729 lbs., 150.00; 15 head, 882 lbs., 136.00; 13 head, 915 lbs., 135.00; 40 head, 989 lbs., 134.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 348 lbs., 170.00; 21 head, 413 to 423 lbs., 160.00 to 165.00 (162.35); 14 head, 474 lbs., 158.00; 42 head, 545 to 548 lbs., 144.00 to 153.00 (151.92); 10 head, 536 lbs., 156.00, thin fleshed; 74 head, 606 to 647 lbs., 143.00 to 148.00 (146.62); 49 head, 653 to 678 lbs., 141.00 to 144.00 (142.80); 236 head, 730 to 736 lbs., 142.00 to 142.75 (142.42); 60 head, 766 to 767 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (140.00); 115 head, 801 to 848 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (137.43); 72 head, 856 to 885 lbs., 131.25 to 138.75 (133.28); 31 head, 986 lbs., 125.00; 8 head, 1089 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 301 lbs., 150.00; 26 head, 660 to 689 lbs., 133.00 to 139.00 (135.60); 31 head, 796 lbs., 135.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 34 head, 403 to 407 lbs., 180.00 to 191.00 (184.23); 6 head, 527 lbs., 165.00; 8 head, 551 lbs., 157.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.