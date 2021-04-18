OKC West Livestock Auction, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 8,114 head selling a week ago, 6,871 head trading April 6 and 4,218 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers were selling $4 to $7 lower. Feeder heifers were trading $2 to $5 lower, however the few trades that were green and good in condition sold with good demand. Quality was average to attractive. Demand was light. Several days of the CME Feeder and Live Cattle contracts closing lower had buyers very cautious. Steer calves that were long weaned, thin fleshed and suitable for grazing were selling steady to $2 higher. Heifer calves were lightly tested on a weaned basis with few trading $1 to $3 lower. Demand was mostly moderate to good. New crop or unweaned fleshy calves were selling with very limited to light demand. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (62% steers, 2% dairy steers, 34% heifers, 2% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 81%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 383 lbs., 194.00; 37 head, 352 to 373 lbs., 207.00 to 208.00 (207.61), thin fleshed; 32 head, 438 to 440 lbs., 185.00 to 188.00 (187.53); 16 head, 466 to 479 lbs., 185.00 to 191.00 (188.04); 12 head, 461 lbs., 199.00, thin fleshed; 13 head, 468 lbs., 166.00, unweaned; 31 head, 530 to 534 lbs., 174.00 to 178.00 (175.94); 209 head, 550 to 580 lbs., 167.00 to 176.00 (170.50); 167 head, 607 to 646 lbs., 150.00 to 169.00 (158.23); 22 head, 601 to 621 lbs., 170.00 to 171.50 (170.67), thin fleshed; 13 head, 610 lbs., 153.00, unweaned; 12 head, 661 to 698 lbs., 152.00 to 155.00 (153.46); 119 head, 704 to 740 lbs., 139.00 to 147.00 (143.28); 9 head, 717 lbs., 150.00, thin fleshed; 7 head, 743 lbs., 134.00, unweaned; 131 head, 760 to 786 lbs., 138.00 to 145.75 (141.48); 58 head, 756 lbs., 145.25, fancy; 56 head, 752 to 787 lbs., 144.00 to 150.50 (146.37), thin fleshed; 368 head, 805 to 847 lbs., 125.50 to 138.25 (135.34); 1300 head, 855 to 898 lbs., 127.00 to 135.75 (130.95); 408 head, 902 to 946 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (127.46); 228 head, 951 to 999 lbs., 121.50 to 128.00 (124.32); 184 head, 1010 to 1037 lbs., 121.00 to 124.75 (122.85); 51 head, 1057 to 1059 lbs., 120.50; 55 head, 1142 lbs., 119.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 384 lbs., 175.00; 77 head, 412 to 430 lbs., 172.00 to 185.00 (179.70); 11 head, 498 lbs., 162.00; 23 head, 504 to 520 lbs., 165.00 to 177.00 (172.36); 6 head, 548 lbs., 150.00, unweaned; 28 head, 569 to 596 lbs., 155.00 to 162.00 (159.05); 18 head, 565 lbs., 154.00, unweaned; 43 head, 643 lbs., 145.00; 6 head, 602 lbs., 147.00, unweaned; 62 head, 664 to 687 lbs., 143.00 to 153.00 (148.72); 35 head, 679 to 686 lbs., 138.50 to 145.00 (141.76), unweaned; 8 head, 736 lbs., 133.00, unweaned; 107 head, 758 to 796 lbs., 130.00 to 138.50 (133.26); 22 head, 827 lbs., 129.00; 30 head, 857 to 869 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (127.67); 44 head, 915 lbs., 128.00; 15 head, 1007 to 1015 lbs., 118.00 to 119.00 (118.66). Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 693 lbs., 135.00; 10 head, 736 lbs., 129.00; 33 head, 758 to 797 lbs., 127.00 to 130.00 (128.30). Medium and large frame 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 551 lbs., 151.00.
Dairy feeder steers: Large frame 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 76 head, 235 lbs., 101.00; 65 head, 294 lbs., 120.00. Medium frame 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 238 lbs., 60.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 442 lbs., 169.00; 37 head, 455 to 468 lbs., 160.00 to 169.00 (164.78); 5 head, 472 lbs., 149.00, unweaned; 44 head, 541 to 548 lbs., 146.00 to 154.00 (150.06); 53 head, 564 to 579 lbs., 142.00 to 144.00 (143.20); 18 head, 551 lbs., 152.50, thin fleshed; 78 head, 602 to 648 lbs., 138.00 to 144.50 (141.44); 359 head, 654 to 697 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (137.56); 295 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 130.75 to 139.50 (133.16); 55 head, 700 to 715 lbs., 142.25 to 144.50 (143.18), thin fleshed; 222 head, 757 to 795 lbs., 126.00 to 133.00 (129.17); 142 head, 800 to 839 lbs., 126.00 to 131.00 (126.62); 11 head, 805 lbs., 123.00, fleshy; 95 head, 853 to 896 lbs., 123.00 to 126.75 (124.70); 9 head, 927 lbs., 119.00; 5 head, 984 lbs., 116.00; 6 head, 1158 lbs., 96.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 326 lbs., 172.00; 8 head, 391 lbs., 151.00; 6 head, 392 lbs., 145.00, unweaned; 69 head, 413 to 445 lbs., 152.00 to 160.00 (156.82); 16 head, 414 to 431 lbs., 150.00 to 151.00 (150.49), unweaned; 14 head, 481 to 498 lbs., 149.00 to 154.00 (151.19); 26 head, 500 to 523 lbs., 141.00 to 147.00 (145.43); 25 head, 509 to 528 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (136.95), unweaned; 59 head, 552 to 599 lbs., 134.00 to 145.00 (138.85); 46 head, 603 to 639 lbs., 128.00 to 137.00 (135.49); 34 head, 601 to 647 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (126.55), unweaned; 20 head, 688 to 698 lbs., 126.00 to 134.00 (129.22); 9 head, 651 lbs., 125.00, unweaned; 30 head, 736 to 738 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (128.01); 11 head, 714 lbs., 127.50, unweaned; 66 head, 779 to 788 lbs., 127.00 to 127.50 (127.08); 116 head, 811 to 847 lbs., 119.00 to 127.50 (125.60); 40 head, 859 to 896 lbs., 118.00 to 121.00 (120.42); 144 head, 910 to 948 lbs., 116.00 to 119.00 (118.70); 24 head, 1007 to 1009 lbs., 106.50 to 110.00 (107.81). Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 329 lbs., 141.00; 10 head, 406 to 411 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (138.03); 10 head, 468 lbs., 121.00; 7 head, 528 lbs., 126.00; 20 head, 557 to 576 lbs., 119.00 to 123.00 (120.83); 12 head, 730 lbs., 120.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 349 lbs., 192.50; 5 head, 373 lbs., 174.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 451 to 494 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (165.85); 6 head, 545 lbs., 148.00, unweaned; 5 head, 556 lbs., 155.00; 7 head, 626 lbs., 142.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 32 head, 534 to 544 lbs., 145.00 to 150.00 (148.89); 12 head, 555 lbs., 146.00; 17 head, 662 lbs., 139.00.
