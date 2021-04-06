OKC West Livestock Auction, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 5,914 head selling a week ago, 6,433 head trading March 23 and 6,372 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers and heifers were selling $2 to $4 higher. Demand was good to very good for all classes. Steer calves were trading $4 to $8 higher, with the exception of 300 to 400 pound calves seeing sharply higher instances of up to $12 higher. Heifer calves were selling $5 to $10 higher. Demand was very good as several new buyers were in the stands and grazing season is right around the corner. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (55% steers, 2% dairy steers, 42% heifers, 2% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 71%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 254 to 284 lbs., 205.00 to 220.00 (212.08); 6 head, 325 lbs., 217.50, fancy; 6 head, 393 lbs., 210.00; 19 head, 366 to 372 lbs., 220.00 to 225.00 (222.61), fancy; 10 head, 412 to 415 lbs., 185.00 to 192.00 (189.91); 25 head, 404 to 431 lbs., 202.00 to 209.00 (204.42), thin fleshed; 123 head, 462 to 482 lbs., 182.00 to 198.00 (189.87); 7 head, 461 lbs., 202.00, thin fleshed; 28 head, 509 to 548 lbs., 170.00 to 185.00 (180.37); 106 head, 560 to 573 lbs., 163.00 to 169.00 (165.86); 105 head, 606 to 649 lbs., 148.50 to 161.00 (152.83); 51 head, 655 to 680 lbs., 150.25 to 154.00 (151.47); 164 head, 705 to 748 lbs., 140.50 to 147.00 (144.92); 89 head, 761 to 778 lbs., 139.50 to 141.00 (140.41); 229 head, 802 to 836 lbs., 136.50 to 143.00 (140.58); 139 head, 855 to 899 lbs., 132.50 to 135.50 (134.19); 20 head, 874 lbs., 130.00, fleshy; 739 head, 905 to 940 lbs., 128.25 to 134.00 (132.13); 162 head, 953 to 984 lbs., 124.00 to 132.00 (130.58); 137 head, 1004 to 1022 lbs., 121.00 to 125.50 (124.59); 9 head, 1094 lbs., 119.00; 22 head, 1103 to 1126 lbs., 116.00 to 118.50 (117.01). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 421 lbs., 181.00; 27 head, 470 to 496 lbs., 171.00 to 185.00 (181.86); 35 head, 529 to 546 lbs., 163.00 to 173.00 (168.88); 88 head, 579 to 598 lbs., 157.00; 86 head, 603 to 643 lbs., 148.00 to 154.50 (151.03); 44 head, 681 to 698 lbs., 143.00 to 149.00 (146.46); 8 head, 709 lbs., 138.00; 46 head, 775 to 792 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (134.19); 49 head, 880 to 894 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (125.58); 49 head, 901 to 930 lbs., 123.50 to 127.50 (126.33); 8 head, 1048 lbs., 118.50. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 548 lbs., 155.00; 8 head, 634 lbs., 128.00.
Dairy feeder steers: Large frame 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 24 head, 238 lbs., 90.00; 39 head, 294 lbs., 93.00; 16 head, 343 lbs., 95.00. Medium frame 3 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 266 lbs., 75.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 335 lbs., 177.50; 9 head, 386 lbs., 165.00; 7 head, 397 lbs., 182.00, thin fleshed; 38 head, 410 to 441 lbs., 164.00 to 171.00 (167.41); 10 head, 480 to 493 lbs., 160.00 to 165.00 (162.47); 122 head, 501 to 539 lbs., 149.00 to 159.00 (153.50); 111 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 138.00 to 151.50 (145.67); 91 head, 601 to 645 lbs., 137.00 to 141.50 (139.15); 225 head, 660 to 699 lbs., 132.00 to 140.00 (136.87); 80 head, 657 lbs., 148.50, fancy; 210 head, 701 to 743 lbs., 130.00 to 139.50 (135.71); 267 head, 750 to 790 lbs., 125.50 to 134.50 (129.63); 111 head, 803 to 843 lbs., 124.50 to 128.50 (126.21); 68 head, 863 to 882 lbs., 121.00 to 128.00 (124.69); 5 head, 881 lbs., 120.00, fleshy; 46 head, 928 to 939 lbs., 116.50 to 118.50 (117.31); 21 head, 1015 to 1047 lbs., 102.00 to 114.00 (107.74). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 58 head, 329 to 338 lbs., 150.00 to 157.50 (155.45); 57 head, 353 to 397 lbs., 159.00 to 163.00 (160.55); 90 head, 420 to 448 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (152.29); 17 head, 461 to 477 lbs., 157.50 to 158.00 (157.73); 85 head, 504 to 548 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (142.69); 21 head, 530 lbs., 145.00, thin fleshed; 38 head, 554 to 585 lbs., 128.00 to 144.00 (132.68); 20 head, 607 to 629 lbs., 131.00 to 132.00 (131.36); 39 head, 685 to 696 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (128.91); 33 head, 700 to 744 lbs., 124.50 to 126.00 (125.07); 5 head, 786 lbs., 124.00; 63 head, 831 to 846 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.45); 10 head, 803 lbs., 115.00, fleshy; 6 head, 978 lbs., 97.00, fleshy. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 294 lbs., 155.00; 32 head, 372 to 390 lbs., 129.00 to 137.50 (131.47); 15 head, 416 lbs., 147.00; 7 head, 860 lbs., 111.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 425 lbs., 177.50; 27 head, 457 to 471 lbs., 175.00 to 178.00 (177.02); 11 head, 551 lbs., 164.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 617 lbs., 144.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 24 head, 802 to 821 lbs., 114.00 to 117.00 (115.02).
