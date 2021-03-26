OKC West Livestock Auction, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 7,424 head selling a week ago, 14,287 head trading March 9 and 1,918 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers were selling $4 to $8 higher, feeder heifers were trading $3 to $6 higher. Demand was good to very good and there were several new faces in the crowd. Steer and heifer calves were selling $2 to $5 higher, with exception of 500-pound heifers trading as much as $10 higher. Demand was good to very good, especially for 500 pound and heavier weight heifers. Several large strings of attractive calves were on offer. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (55% steers, 2% dairy steers, 43% heifers, 0% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 78%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 344 lbs., 205.00; 6 head, 301 lbs., 225.00, thin fleshed; 19 head, 352-386 lbs., 185.00-210.00 (200.19); 18 head, 403 lbs., 200.00; 24 head, 427 lbs., 165.00, unweaned; 72 head, 456-497 lbs., 184.00-195.00 (187.68); 191 head, 501-546 lbs., 161.00-180.00 (176.62); 123 head, 550-592 lbs., 151.00-169.00 (161.12); 354 head, 601-645 lbs., 144.00-162.00 (154.34); 171 head, 651-698 lbs., 146.50-158.00 (151.22); 356 head, 702-747 lbs., 137.50-153.00 (143.56); 14 head, 708 lbs., 154.50, thin fleshed; 319 head, 752-797 lbs., 132.50-142.00 (139.10); 544 head, 806-845 lbs., 132.00-139.50 (136.02); 652 head, 851-897 lbs., 128.75-135.00 (132.40); 6 head, 886 lbs., 125.50, fleshy; 305 head, 905-930 lbs., 125.50-132.30 (130.80); 75 head, 955-958 lbs., 125.00-127.50 (126.80); 9 head, 1069 lbs., 121.50. Medium and large frame 1-2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 24 head, 422-439 lbs., 162.50-175.00 (168.29); 15 head, 494 lbs., 156.00, unweaned; 16 head, 500-513 lbs., 150.00-170.00 (163.86); 41 head, 564-593 lbs., 140.00-150.00 (146.12); 45 head, 613-635 lbs., 137.00-143.00 (142.00); 4 head, 691 lbs., 140.00; 53 head, 704 lbs., 133.00; 5 head, 797 lbs., 130.00; 28 head, 805-849 lbs., 123.50-133.00 (128.10); 23 head, 980 lbs., 122.50; 7 head, 1014 lbs., 117.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 643 lbs., 110.00.
Dairy feeder steers: Medium and large frame 2-3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 291 lbs., 112.50. Large frame 3, per hundredweight/actual weight,
16 head, 232 lbs., 92.50; 87 head, 300 lbs., 111.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 39 head, 307-331 lbs., 176.00-187.00 (181.87); 56 head, 426-449 lbs., 165.00-178.00 (175.23); 56 head, 456-485 lbs., 160.00-165.00 (161.29); 181 head, 502-545 lbs., 143.00-158.00 (154.39); 7 head, 516 lbs., 160.00, thin fleshed; 130 head, 560-587 lbs., 133.00-146.00 (140.84); 24 head, 558-597 lbs., 154.00-159.00 (157.20), thin fleshed; 375 head, 607-647 lbs., 128.00-138.00 (134.96); 14 head, 624-641 lbs., 141.00-154.00 (148.34), thin fleshed; 266 head, 651-694 lbs., 127.50-142.00 (133.72); 294 head, 701-743 lbs., 120.00-132.50 (126.96); 418 head, 750-797 lbs., 122.00-133.75 (127.12); 219 head, 802-844 lbs., 120.50-127.00 (123.55); 102 head, 855-896 lbs., 120.00-125.00 (122.63); 95 head, 911-915 lbs., 118.50-120.00 (118.74); 7 head, 970 lbs., 119.00; 39 head, 1011 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 1-2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 349 lbs., 155.00; 11 head, 370-381 lbs., 160.00-175.00 (169.65); 82 head, 407-445 lbs., 146.00-163.00 (154.32); 31 head, 467-468 lbs., 151.00-158.00 (153.93), 20 head, 543 lbs., 135.00; 15 head, 553-588 lbs., 128.00-135.00 (130.49); 14 head, 630 lbs., 120.00; 13 head, 678-681 lbs., 122.00-126.50 (125.12); 7 head, 744 lbs., 115.00; 30 head, 760-791 lbs., 119.00-120.00 (119.30); 113 head, 807-847 lbs., 115.00-120.50 (119.04); 8 head, 943 lbs., 116.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 331 lbs., 145.00; 22 head, 431-448 lbs., 137.00-145.00 (141.61); 6 head, 605 lbs., 114.00. Medium and large frame 2-3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 563 lbs., 100.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 399 lbs., 175.00; 9 head, 506 lbs., 155.00. Medium and large frame 1-2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 565 lbs., 140.00.
