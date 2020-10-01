OKC West, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 6,954 head of feeder cattle selling Sept. 23, compared to 6,352 head the previous week and 7,115 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were steady. The demand was moderate to good. The steer and heifer calves were lightly tested the previous week; however, where comparable trades could be noted, steers were trading $3 to $4 lower and heifer calves were steady to $1 lower. The demand was moderate. The fall temperatures have arrived across the trade area. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 54% steers, 0% was dairy steers, 45% was heifers and 1% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 74%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 378 lbs., 180.00 thin fleshed; 43 head, 454 to 497 lbs., 153.00 to 160.00 (156.78); 195 head, 501 to 536 lbs., 147.50 to 157.00 (149.72); 11 head, 524 lbs., 148.00 unweaned; 48 head, 585 to 587 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.54); 71 head, 571 to 580 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (137.94) unweaned; 37 head, 645 lbs., 143.50; 31 head, 602 to 636 lbs., 131.00 to 137.00 (135.69) unweaned; 156 head, 673 to 685 lbs., 144.00 to 148.50 (144.47); 22 head, 697 lbs., 150.00 thin fleshed; 60 head, 659 to 696 lbs., 129.50 to 135.50 (134.47) unweaned; 98 head, 711 to 721 lbs., 145.00; 19 head, 712 lbs., 133.00 fleshy; 208 head, 768 to 799 lbs., 132.00 to 141.90 (139.05); 46 head, 756 to 767 lbs., 147.00 to 148.50 (147.49) thin fleshed; 394 head, 800 to 841 lbs., 137.50 to 145.00 (140.02); 47 head, 837 lbs., 126.00 fleshy; 378 head, 851 to 883 lbs., 132.00 to 141.50 (137.49); 15 head, 903 lbs., 135.00; 202 head, 961 to 963 lbs., 129.00 to 132.00 (129.49); 99 head, 1011 lbs., 129.75; 4 head, 1081 lbs., 118.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 388 lbs., 156.00; 41 head, 459 to 481 lbs., 152.00 to 160.00 (158.78); 5 head, 490 lbs., 141.00 fleshy; 13 head, 495 lbs., 153.00 unweaned; 50 head, 507 to 545 lbs., 137.50 to 147.00 (141.70); 6 head, 536 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 159 head, 556 to 598 lbs., 138.00 to 149.50 (144.95); 38 head, 603 to 632 lbs., 133.50 to 140.00 (137.34); 145 head, 607 to 645 lbs., 127.50 to 138.00 (131.19) unweaned; 63 head, 674 to 682 lbs., 136.50 to 137.00 (136.61); 33 head, 651 lbs.,145.00 thin fleshed; 63 head, 668 to 697 lbs., 129.50 to 131.00 (130.17) unweaned; 177 head, 742 lbs., 141.00; 19 head, 737 lbs., 134.00 fleshy; 16 head, 701 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 41 head, 762 lbs., 134.00; 21 head, 770 lbs., 141.50 thin fleshed; 8 head, 803 lbs., 125.00; 34 head, 809 to 810 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (125.15) fleshy; 28 head, 910 to 930 lbs., 124.00 to 128.00 (126.98); 4 head, 1038 lbs., 114.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 349 lbs., 135.00; 8 head, 544 lbs., 108.00 unweaned; 20 head, 616 lbs., 123.00; 5 head, 738 lbs., 128.00. Dairy steers, medium frame 3, 7 head, 623 lbs., 39.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 22 head, 362 to 392 lbs., 156.00 to 157.00 (156.61); 8 head, 434 lbs., 145.00; 25 head, 443 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 150 head, 459 to 489 lbs., 131.00 to 146.00 (138.20); 19 head, 531 lbs., 131.00; 27 head, 513 to 539 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (124.03) unweaned; 43 head, 589 to 599 lbs., 131.50 to 140.00 (136.21); 134 head, 567 lbs., 150.50 thin fleshed; 258 head, 624 to 639 lbs., 138.00 to 143.00 (140.24); 22 head, 606 to 619 lbs., 128.00 to 132.50 (130.02) unweaned; 200 head, 658 to 685 lbs., 135.00 to 142.50 (141.38); 9 head, 669 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 107 head, 718 to 731 lbs., 137.00 to 137.75 (137.46); 271 head, 752 to 782 lbs., 126.50 to 134.50 (129.66); 120 head, 806 to 845 lbs., 123.00 to 129.00 (126.78); 320 head, 873 to 878 lbs., 129.20; 28 head, 916 to 935 lbs., 121.50 to 122.00 (121.73); 6 head, 946 lbs., 112.00 fleshy; 20 head, 1039 lbs., 113.00; 9 head, 1129 lbs., 104.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 17 head, 379 lbs., 134.00; 15 head, 434 lbs., 133.50; 56 head, 486 to 488 lbs., 135.00 to 136.00 (135.48); 6 head, 490 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 69 head, 503 to 542 lbs., 130.00 to 135.50 (134.88); 137 head, 555 to 596 lbs., 124.00 to 139.50 (134.22); 9 head, 574 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 98 head, 614 to 641 lbs., 124.00 to 141.00 (131.49); 8 head, 614 lbs., 117.00 unweaned; 100 head, 651 to 694 lbs., 122.00 to 134.00 (129.22); 96 head, 720 to 738 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (131.39); 8 head, 706 lbs., 121.00 unweaned; 117 head, 763 to 781 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (129.04); 21 head, 765 lbs., 117.00 unweaned; 12 head, 842 lbs., 122.50; 13 head, 843 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 15 head, 853 to 879 lbs., 124.00 to 125.00 (124.66); 10 head, 979 lbs., 110.00; 6 head, 1049 lbs., 111.00. Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 449 lbs., 114.00 fleshy; 7 head, 494 lbs., 128.00; 9 head, 544 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 15 head, 578 lbs., 121.00; 7 head, 601 lbs., 116.00 unweaned.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 445 lbs., 166.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 347 lbs., 152.50; 12 head, 414 to 440 lbs., 149.00 to 150.00 (149.48); 4 head, 476 lbs., 142.00; 14 head, 523 to 534 lbs., 137.50 to 140.00 (138.58); 5 head, 541 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 14 head, 577 lbs., 133.00. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 561 lbs., 128.50.
