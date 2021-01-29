OKC West Livestock Auction, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 10,890 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 20, compared to 11,485 head a week ago and 8,324 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $ to mostly $5 lower. The feeder heifers were trading $2 to $4 higher. The demand was good for heifers and moderate for steers. The steer and heifer calves were mostly steady to $2 lower. The demand was moderate. The quality was plain to average. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 61% steers, 1% was dairy steers, 37% was heifers and 1% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 70%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 328 to 349 lbs., 185.00 to 195.00 (191.07); 35 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 180.00 to 187.50 (181.70); 9 head, 425 lbs., 182.00; 40 head, 429 lbs., 197.00 thin fleshed; 24 head, 463 to 471 lbs., 174.00 to 175.00 (174.75); 18 head, 476 lbs., 167.00 unweaned; 147 head, 502 to 529 lbs., 168.00 to 178.00 (176.30); 9 head, 503 lbs., 159.00 unweaned; 276 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 141.00 to 160.00 (152.32); 147 head, 602 to 627 lbs., 142.00 to 154.00 (148.43); 26 head, 603 to 631 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (137.25) unweaned; 319 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 132.00 to 147.00 (136.98); 51 head, 677 to 695 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (129.22 unweaned 702 head, 703 to 746 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (132.53); 14 head, 703 to 739 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (125.25) unweaned; 391 head, 750 to 796 lbs., 127.00 to 139.00 (133.02); 663 head, 807 to 843 lbs., 126.00 to 134.00 (129.48); 235 head, 850 to 893 lbs., 126.50 to 132.00 (127.98); 259 head, 901 to 944 lbs., 123.50 to 127.75 (125.01); 49 head, 902 lbs., 129.00 fancy; 34 head, 909 to 943 lbs., 116.00 to 119.00 (117.12) fleshy; 6 head, 929 lbs., 129.00 thin fleshed; 8 head, 954 lbs., 119.50 fleshy; 18 head, 1056 lbs., 118.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 315 to 326 lbs., 172.00 to 175.00 (173.95); 59 head, 412 to 445 lbs., 160.00 to 177.50 (168.10); 6 head, 441 lbs., 160.00 fleshy; 69 head, 471 to 497 lbs., 162.00 to 169.00 (165.46); 4 head, 463 lbs., 143.00 unweaned; 172 head, 504 to 546 lbs., 148.50 to 161.00 (156.15); 18 head, 506 to 539 lbs., 132.00 to 149.00 (140.76) unweaned; 118 head, 555 to 599 lbs., 139.00 to 156.50 (146.46); 23 head, 571 to 588 lbs., 123.00 to 139.00 (132.85) unweaned; 132 head, 607 to 647 lbs., 130.50 to 140.00 (135.96); 39 head, 625 to 630 lbs., 129.00 to 130.00 (129.13) unweaned; 117 head, 656 to 699 lbs., 127.00 to 133.50 (131.07); 18 head, 683 to 697 lbs., 119.00 to 128.00 (124.96) unweaned; 91 head, 701 to 738 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (126.45); 22 head, 718 lbs., 131.50 thin fleshed; 16 head, 713 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 209 head, 759 to 796 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (128.56); 174 head, 807 to 847 lbs., 123.00 to 131.00 (125.56); 159 head, 855 to 867 lbs., 117.00 to 127.00 (125.08); 23 head, 911 lbs., 116.00 to 120.00 (117.74); 6 head, 973 lbs., 114.00; 36 head, 1064 lbs., 106.00. Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 496 lbs., 138.00; 29 head, 505 to 517 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (138.13); 6 head, 598 lbs., 130.00; 11 head, 556 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 5 head, 618 lbs., 125.00; 7 head, 641 lbs., 119.00 unweaned; 22 head, 655 lbs., 121.00; 16 head, 760 to 780 lbs., 115.00 to 124.00 (120.12); 44 head, 807 to 818 lbs., 111.00 to 114.50 (112.42). Medium frame 1, 30 head, 552 lbs., 130.00.
Dairy steers: Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 19 head, 229 lbs., 124.00. Large frame 3, 70 head, 259 lbs., 120.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 13 head, 329 to 333 lbs., 142.50 to 156.00 (149.73); 51 head, 414 to 447 lbs., 145.00 to 151.00 (147.95); 6 head, 404 lbs., 163.00 thin fleshed; 127 head, 451 to 498 lbs., 139.00 to 150.00 (145.00); 196 head, 501 to 548 lbs., 133.00 to 142.00 (137.82); 314 head, 552 to 591 lbs., 126.00 to 134.00 (131.92); 19 head, 559 lbs., 127.00 fleshy; 25 head, 564 lbs., 128.00 unweaned; 298 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 121.00 to 133.50 (126.91); 5 head, 621 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 14 head, 611 to 614 lbs., 123.00 to 129.00 (126.42) unweaned; 210 head, 651 to 699 lbs., 123.00 to 132.50 (127.51); 324 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 121.00 to 131.00 (125.44); 26 head, 703 to 720 lbs., 130.00 to 135.50 (132.15) thin fleshed; 280 head, 754 to 786 lbs., 119.00 to 128.00 (126.70); 221 head, 807 to 847 lbs., 119.50 to 125.50 (123.48); 44 head, 855 to 898 lbs., 117.00 to 122.25 (120.72); 57 head, 904 to 948 lbs., 112.00 to 116.50 (115.74); 70 head, 958 to 978 lbs., 115.00 to 117.00 (116.57); 8 head, 1044 lbs., 91.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 278 lbs., 152.50; 9 head, 338 lbs., 142.00; 14 head, 361 to 390 lbs., 141.00 to 150.00 (145.03); 10 head, 384 lbs., 123.00 unweaned; 91 head, 411 to 445 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (137.91); 89 head, 459 to 499 lbs., 132.00 to 144.00 (139.02); 79 head, 509 to 549 lbs., 119.00 to 135.00 (127.52); 6 head, 524 lbs., 121.00 fleshy; 117 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 126.00 to 130.00 (128.24); 168 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 115.00 to 122.00 (117.76); 8 head, 625 lbs., 111.00 unweaned; 56 head, 657 to 675 lbs., 120.00 to 127.25 (123.78); 7 head, 699 lbs., 127.00 thin fleshed; 54 head, 704 to 732 lbs., 118.00 to 123.50 (120.87); 62 head, 757 to 776 lbs., 106.00 to 119.00 (111.14); 8 head, 870 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 2, 21 head, 444 to 446 lbs., 123.00 to 126.50 (125.17); 10 head, 518 lbs., 114.00; 6 head, 588 lbs., 114.00; 27 head, 604 lbs., 115.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 19 head, 792 lbs., 117.50. Medium frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 388 lbs., 151.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 413 lbs., 185.00; 30 head,. 512 lbs., 150.00; 31 head, 654 lbs., 126.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 446 lbs., 162.00; 10 head, 491 lbs., 156.00; 11 head, 531 lbs., 144.00 unweaned; 19 head, 653 to 656 lbs., 110.00 to 122.50 (119.20) unweaned.
