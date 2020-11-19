OKC West Livestock, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 9,804 head of feeder cattle selling on Nov. 11, compared to 4,172 head the previous week and 8,104 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were lightly tested the previous week, especially on heavier weights but where trends could be established they were mostly selling $1 to $2 higher. The feeder heifers were trading $8 to $10 higher. The demand was good to very good for all classes on limited comparable sales. The higher cost of feedstuffs, mostly corn, has buyers more active on heavier weight cattle. The steer and heifer calves were selling $4 to $10 higher with most advances being seen on lighter weight cattle that are ready to be turned out on wheat pastures. The demand was good to very good. The quality was average to mostly attractive. The flesh conditions were a driving factor as several drafts were fleshy and or full. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 56% steers, 0% was dairy steers, 43% was heifers and 1% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 71%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 313 lbs., 210.00 thin fleshed; 25 head, 363 to 390 lbs., 187.50 to 196.00 (192.89); 4 head, 388 lbs., 200.00 thin fleshed; 7 head, 374 lbs., 194.00 value added; 52 head, 410 to 445 lbs., 177.00 to 187.50 (181.79); 20 head, 402 to 412 lbs., 190.00 to 195.00 (191.47) thin fleshed; 6 head, 449 lbs., 178.00 value added; 27 head, 466 to 490 lbs., 170.00 to 179.00 (176.24); 13 head, 465 to 478 lbs., 163.00 to 164.00 (163.47) unweaned; 128 head, 503 to 549 lbs., 155.00 to 169.00 (161.04); 30 head, 503 lbs., 174.00 fancy; 15 head, 515 lbs., 175.00 thin fleshed; 11 head, 540 lbs., 149.00 unweaned; 56 head, 507 to 538 lbs., 163.00 to 171.00 (168.80) value added; 146 head, 554 to 597 lbs., 147.00 to 163.00 (154.76); 40 head, 573 to 594 lbs., 140.00 to 155.00 (152.82) unweaned; 72 head, 550 to 581 lbs., 151.00 to 161.00 (156.53) value added; 108 head, 612 to 648 lbs., 143.00 to 150.00 (145.51); 104 head, 603 to 629 lbs., 130.00 to 142.00 (140.16) unweaned; 60 head, 601 to 638 lbs., 142.00 to 150.00 (147.44) value added; 131 head, 650 to 693 lbs., 133.00 to 142.00 (138.34); 20 head, 659 to 683 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (132.21) unweaned; 34 head 678 to 691 lbs., 133.00 to 138.00 (136.51) value added; 268 head, 700 to 743 lbs., 133.50 to 146.50 (138.64); 18 head, 703 to 706 lbs., 132.50 unweaned; 153 head, 702 to 746 lbs., 133.00 to 144.00 (139.03) value added; 225 head, 750 to 796 lbs., 133.00 to 145.00 (138.72); 9 head, 764 lbs., 135.50 value added; 588 head, 801 to 836 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (135.28); 27 head, 820 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 81 head, 806 to 812 lbs., 133.50 to 140.00 (137.44) value added; 285 head, 861 to 885 lbs., 131.25 to 136.00 (133.86); 6 head, 870 lbs., 137.50 value added; 61 head, 916 to 923 lbs., 125.00 to 134.75 (133.96); 5 head, 900 lbs., 137.00 value added; 50 head, 980 lbs., 126.50; 13 head, 1006 lbs., 123.50; 100 head, 1143 lbs., 126.00 fancy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 396 lbs., 147.00 unweaned; 7 head, 446 lbs., 159.00; 13 head, 405 lbs., 156.00 unweaned; 36 head, 462 to 496 lbs., 150.00 to 179.00 (159.39); 4 head, 494 lbs., 174.00 value added; 37 head, 505 to 541 lbs., 155.00 to 166.00 (161.39); 14 head, 504 lbs., 157.00 thin fleshed; 7 head, 510 lbs., 141.00 value added; 98 head, 553 to 589 lbs., 130.00 to 148.00 (142.17); 36 head, 588 to 597 lbs., 128.00 to 145.00 (135.96) unweaned; 26 head, 570 to 577 lbs., 155.00 to 156.00 (155.19) value added; 69 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 134.00 to 152.00 (139.93); 24 head, 614 to 641 lbs., 131.00 to 144.50 (139.30) value added; 33 head, 674 to 681 lbs., 132.00 to 138.00 (135.65); 20 head, 653 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 75 head, 659 to 679 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (139.51) value added; 62 head, 715 to 749 lbs., 125.00 to 143.00 (128.77); 14 head, 720 lbs., 133.00 unweaned; 84 head, 700 to 740 lbs., 126.00 to 139.00 (135.10) value added; 256 head, 758 to 797 lbs., 128.00 to 137.00 (133.10); 11 head, 750 lbs., 129.50 unweaned; 29 head, 759 to 781 lbs., 131.00 to 140.00 (135.78) value added; 176 head, 801 to 844 lbs., 128.00 to 130.00 (129.14); 50 head, 803 to 842 lbs., 133.00 to 135.00 (134.40) value added; 46 head, 858 to 878 lbs., 127.00 to 131.00 (130.23); 16 head, 873 lbs., 116.00 value added; 6 head, 1036 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 423 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 21 head, 581 lbs., 125.00; 17 head, 845 lbs., 116.00 to 124.00 (119.76). Dairy steers, large frame 2, 3 head, 523 lbs., 40.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 340 to 348 lbs., 157.50 to 170.00 (165.90); 12 head, 328 lbs., 177.50 thin fleshed; 12 head, 383 lbs., 160.00; 6 head, 379 lbs., 160.00 fancy; 54 head, 400 to 444 lbs., 150.00 to 167.00 (155.03); 17 head, 401 to 448 lbs., 153.00 to 154.00 (153.68) thin fleshed; 5 head, 448 lbs., 146.00 value added; 126 head, 455 to 487 lbs., 136.00 to 151.00 (143.87); 72 head, 478 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 138 head, 506 to 545 lbs., 129.00 to 140.50 (136.67); 28 head, 508 to 544 lbs., 127.00 to 139.00 (136.29) unweaned; 21 head, 538 to 541 lbs., 137.50 to 138.00 (137.62) value added; 142 head, 552 to 595 lbs., 130.00 to 150.00 (133.87); 11 head, 585 to 587 lbs., 127.00 to 129.00 (128.09) unweaned; 64 head, 551 to 590 lbs., 135.00 to 149.00 (139.40) value added; 60 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 132.00 to 138.00 (134.38); 50 head, 607 lbs., 133.00 unweaned; 90 head, 606 to 647 lbs., 126.00 to 134.50 (131.91) value added; 571 head, 651 to 698 lbs., 124.00 to 135.75 (133.18); 8 head, 657 lbs., 132.00 unweaned; 113 head, 662 to 698 lbs., 128.50 to 135.00 (131.61) value added; 214 head, 701 to 748 lbs., 128.00 to 136.00 (132.39); 4 head, 743 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 5 head, 735 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 95 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 127.00 to 136.00 (133.58) value added; 292 head, 750 to 796 lbs., 128.00 to 134.50 (131.93); 117 head, 754 to 798 lbs., 124.00 to 135.00 (130.97) value added; 116 head, 812 to 848 lbs., 121.00 to 130.50 (125.55); 22 head, 858 to 878 lbs., 122.00 to 128.00 (124.42); 9 head, 998 lbs., 113.00; 6 head, 993 lbs., 105.50 fleshy; 9 head, 1054 to 1060 lbs., 100.00 to 101.00 (100.56). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 272 lbs., 170.00 thin fleshed; 15 head, 367 to 387 lbs., 149.00 to 155.00 (151.32); 11 head, 415 lbs., 145.00; 66 head, 492 to 499 lbs., 141.00 to 148.00 (146.10); 6 head, 476 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 18 head, 523 to 527 lbs., 137.00 to 140.00 (137.99); 9 head, 536 lbs., 128.00 unweaned; 109 head, 556 to 594 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (134.45); 80 head, 552 to 591 lbs., 120.00 to 136.00 (127.28) unweaned; 26 head, 555 to 588 lbs., 126.00 to 143.00 (134.60) value added; 62 head, 604 to 645 lbs., 121.00 to 135.50 (125.41); 12 head, 636 lbs., 105.00 unweaned; 7 head, 615 lbs., 130.00 value added; 74 head, 652 to 671 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (124.38); 43 head, 667 to 683 lbs., 123.50 to 131.00 (127.64) value added; 75 head, 703 to 732 lbs., 120.50 to 133.00 (122.66); 33 head, 716 to 723 lbs., 129.50 to 133.00 (131.08) value added; 37 head, 751 to 795 lbs., 120.00 to 129.50 (126.82); 12 head, 760 lbs., 130.00 thin fleshed; 28 head, 782 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 34 head, 801 lbs., 117.00; 10 head, 966 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 2, 13 head, 358 lbs., 135.00; 9 head, 451 lbs., 113.00 unweaned; 51 head, 508 to 547 lbs., 108.00 to 136.00 (118.84). Medium frame 2, 6 head, 585 lbs., 114.00 unweaned.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 527 lbs., 133.00; 9 head, 531 lbs., 147.00 unweaned; 8 head, 680 lbs., 127.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 308 lbs., 152.50; 10 head, 542 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 7 head, 592 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 6 head, 668 lbs., 107.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 466 lbs., 126.00.
