OKC West, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 4,325 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 24, compared to 9,193 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the last test two weeks ago, the feeder steers were mostly steady, except heavier weights were selling $1 to $2 higher. The feeder heifers were steady to $2 higher. The steers and heifers were suitable for grass selling $3 to $10 higher. The demand was moderate to good for feeder cattle but buyers were very selective. The best demand was for heavier weights as grain prices continue higher. The steer and heifer calves were selling $5 to $10 higher. The demand was very good for calves. The temperatures warmed back into the upper 60s and low 70s Feb. 23 and much of the snow has melted. Spring is right around the corner and grazers are actively buying cattle. The quality was average and the end was attractive. Several cattle were coming off wheat. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 55% steers, 45% was heifers and 0% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 75%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 348 lbs., 205.00; 45 head, 360 to 384 lbs., 195.00 to 207.50 (204.01); 16 head, 418 to 448 lbs., 184.00 to 199.00 (192.76); 3 head, 418 lbs., 200.00 thin fleshed; 19 head, 463 to 495 lbs., 175.00 to 180.00 (178.30); 26 head, 466 to 492 lbs., 189.00 to 193.00 (189.89) thin fleshed; 4 head, 470 lbs., 156.00 unweaned; 80 head, 507 to 523 lbs., 168.00 to 178.00 (175.74); 47 head, 550 to 593 lbs., 154.00 to 170.00 (157.59); 72 head, 601 to 647 lbs., 145.00 to 156.50 (151.83); 31 head, 602 lbs., 161.00 thin fleshed; 45 head, 666 to 693 lbs., 136.50 to 146.00 (140.52); 231 head, 709 to 746 lbs., 131.00 to 140.00 (136.01); 10 head, 707 lbs., 142.00 thin fleshed; 185 head, 758 to 794 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (133.81); 216 head, 804 to 836 lbs., 129.00 to 133.50 (130.93); 130 head, 850 to 879 lbs., 129.00 to 131.00 (129.15); 50 head, 875 lbs., 123.00 fleshy; 185 head, 900 to 944 lbs., 123.50 to 127.75 (126.56); 98 head, 950 to 995 lbs., 122.50 to 126.00 (124.92); 51 head, 1002 to 1024 lbs., 122.50 to 123.00 (122.59); 6 head, 1078 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 26 head, 322 lbs., 188.00 thin fleshed; 23 head, 439 to 443 lbs., 179.00 to 180.00 (179.43); 20 head, 424 lbs., 193.00 thin fleshed; 8 head, 476 lbs., 169.00; 12 head, 505 to 544 lbs., 163.00; 19 head, 576 to 580 lbs., 152.00; 15 head, 622 to 627 lbs., 143.00 to 145.00 (144.33); 32 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 131.50 to 135.00 (133.76); 34 head, 703 to 743 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (129.37); 20 head, 777 to 785 lbs., 127.00 to 129.50 (128.49); 92 head, 861 to 885 lbs., 122.00 to 125.00 (122.64); 77 head, 906 to 949 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (123.16). Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 376 lbs., 160.00; 6 head, 473 lbs., 165.00; 10 head, 543 to 549 lbs., 148.00 to 155.00 (149.39); 23 head, 576 to 599 lbs., 135.00 to 150.00 (142.89); 3 head, 648 lbs., 135.00; 8 head, 718 lbs., 127.50; 44 head, 798 to 799 lbs., 115.00 to 124.50 (122.13); 20 head, 855 to 864 lbs., 116.00 to 121.50 (116.82). Large frame 1, 5 head, 737 lbs., 125.00; 3 head, 943 lbs., 115.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 24 head, 324 to 344 lbs., 165.00 to 178.00 (174.96); 22 head, 356 to 367 lbs., 160.00 to 178.00 (166.57); 42 head, 406 to 447 lbs., 148.00 to 165.00 (156.93); 76 head, 455 to 499 lbs., 148.00 to 160.00 (154.54); 80 head, 500 to 538 lbs., 148.00 to 154.00 (151.31); 120 head, 563 to 598 lbs., 132.50 to 144.00 (137.36); 96 head, 602 to 646 lbs., 127.50 to 136.50 (132.38); 141 head, 665 to 697 lbs., 123.00 to 129.00 (127.18); 5 head, 653 lbs., 122.00 fleshy; 386 head, 702 to 748 lbs., 123.00 to 129.00 (126.94); 71 head, 755 to 782 lbs., 122.50 to 127.00 (124.76); 196 head, 806 to 846 lbs., 121.50 to 126.50 (124.37); 25 head, 871 lbs., 123.00; 42 head, 902 to 946 lbs., 115.00 to 118.00 (116.97). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 29 head, 290 lbs., 158.00; 20 head, 378 to 388 lbs., 151.00 to 152.50 (151.29); 14 head, 411 to 440 lbs., 144.00 to 152.00 (147.86); 27 head, 454 lbs., 146.00; 11 head, 535 lbs., 131.00; 10 head, 501 lbs., 153.00 thin fleshed; 7 head, 550 lbs., 131.00; 20 head, 603 to 633 lbs., 125.00 to 132.50 (130.94);38 head, 715 to 749 lbs., 120.00 to 123.00 (120.64); 16 head, 750 lbs., 120.00; 75 head, 802 to 839 lbs., 116.50 to 124.50 (123.65); 5 head, 927 lbs., 114.00; 12 head, 1011 lbs., 98.00. Medium and large frame 2, 10 head, 525 to 544 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 (125.75); 14 head, 610 to 615 lbs., 121.00 to 123.00 (122.57); 8 head, 675 lbs., 124.50; 18 head, 713 to 715 lbs., 111.00 to 118.00 (115.67); 14 head, 869 lbs., 117.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 615 lbs., 133.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 410 lbs., 162.50; 9 head, 548 lbs., 139.00.
