OKC West Livestock Auction, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 10,259 head of feeder cattle selling the week ending on Dec. 2, compared to 11,788 head two weeks ago and 9,566 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous sale two weeks ago, the feeder steers and heifers were trading $2 to $5 lower. The demand was light to moderate and good for heavier weights that can be put against the April CME contract as it has a $4 to $5 positive basis over all other trading months. The steer and heifer calves were selling $4 to $9 higher. The demand was good to very good as recent rains have wheat pastures in good condition for grazing. The quality was average to attractive with several lots of cattle being in very good condition. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 55% steers, 43% was heifers and 2% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 60%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 245 lbs., 207.50; 8 head, 287 lbs., 225.00 thin fleshed; 8 head, 320 lbs., 200.00; 29 head, 364 to 395 lbs., 189.00 to 195.00 (193.60); 12 head, 350 lbs., 207.00 thin fleshed; 148 head, 406 to 448 lbs., 177.50 to 197.00 (187.47); 32 head, 404 to 438 lbs., 198.00 to 202.50 (200.82) thin fleshed; 12 head, 439 lbs., 156.00 unweaned; 73 head, 453 to 493 lbs., 174.00 to 187.50 (180.06); 44 head, 494 lbs., 170.00 fleshy; 19 head, 488 lbs., 177.00 thin fleshed; 271 head, 501 to 543 lbs., 160.00 to 175.00 (166.49); 26 head, 517 to 535 lbs., 157.00 to 165.00 (161.04) unweaned; 167 head, 552 to 596 lbs., 153.00 to 164.00 (160.72); 27 head, 583 lbs., 155.00 fleshy; 229 head, 600 to 638 lbs., 141.00 to 150.50 (146.01); 127 head, 602 to 649 lbs., 139.00 to 143.00 (140.85) unweaned; 223 head, 656 to 688 lbs., 135.00 to 148.00 (140.91); 97 head, 651 to 697 lbs., 130.50 to 140.00 (135.93) unweaned; 301 head, 700 to 746 lbs., 132.00 to 139.00 (136.57); 21 head, 716 lbs., 127.00 unweaned; 201 head, 760 to 799 lbs., 130.50 to 145.00 (134.87); 21 head, 768 lbs., 129.00 fleshy; 7 head, 759 lbs., 129.00 unweaned; 229 head, 802 to 844 lbs., 129.00 to 136.50 (134.00); 113 head, 856 to 867 lbs., 123.00 to 135.00 (132.31); 78 head, 918 lbs., 131.75; 100 head, 1073 lbs., 127.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 247 lbs., 200.00; 6 head, 337 lbs., 167.50; 44 head, 381 lbs., 166.00; 40 head, 403 to 439 lbs., 152.00 to 175.00 (166.03); 13 head, 441 lbs., 165.00 unweaned; 55 head, 452 to 498 lbs., 162.00 to 172.50 (165.95); 143 head, 504 to 533 lbs., 152.00 to 167.00 (155.77); 57 head, 540 lbs., 149.00 unweaned; 135 head, 559 to 589 lbs., 140.00 to 158.50 (150.27); 28 head, 560 to 589 lbs., 141.00 to 146.00 (143.37) fleshy; 47 head, 555 to 561 lbs., 131.00 to 158.00 (147.59) unweaned; 198 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 137.00 to 146.00 (140.26); 71 head, 614 to 638 lbs., 136.00 to 147.00 (139.01) unweaned; 219 head, 650 to 693 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (136.94); 71 head, 661 to 691 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (130.58) unweaned; 96 head, 702 to 749 lbs., 130.00 to 136.50 (133.01); 169 head, 752 to 781 lbs., 127.00 to 136.50 (133.92); 35 head, 802 to 827 lbs., 129.00 to 130.00 (129.34); 12 head, 821 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 64 head, 850 lbs., 129.00; 35 head, 905 lbs., 128.50. Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 514 lbs., 137.00; 52 head, 614 to 649 lbs., 123.00 to 134.00 (128.73); 14 head, 646 lbs., 131.00 thin fleshed; 45 head, 677 to 684 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (133.02); 46 head, 718 to 747 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (124.74); 20 head, 764 to 794 lbs., 123.00 to 128.00 (124.95). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 8 head, 391 lbs., 107.00; 17 head, 499 lbs., 105.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 284 lbs., 180.00; 6 head, 306 lbs., 180.00; 31 head, 355 to 391 lbs., 166.00 to 172.00 (168.06); 76 head, 404 to 438 lbs., 154.00 to 163.00 (157.63); 150 head, 454 to 496 lbs., 145.00 to 154.50 (151.43); 49 head, 465 lbs., 166.00 fancy; 37 head, 474 to 483 lbs., 133.00 to 139.00 (135.62) fleshy; 15 head, 499 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 163 head, 504 to 548 lbs., 133.00 to 144.00 (138.28); 10 head, 507 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 49 head, 550 lbs., 130.00; 6 head, 588 lbs., 127.00 fleshy; 10 head, 576 lbs., 129.00 unweaned; 141 head, 608 to 637 lbs., 132.00 to 143.00 (134.59); 59 head, 601 to 623 lbs., 127.00 to 133.50 (131.14) fleshy; 9 head, 611 lbs., 144.00 thin fleshed; 65 head, 609 to 631 lbs., 116.00 to 124.00 (122.86) unweaned; 174 head, 656 to 675 lbs., 127.00 to 136.25 (131.92); 12 head, 661 to 673 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (124.70) unweaned; 316 head, 702 to 739 lbs., 124.50 to 136.25 (129.93); 36 head, 735 lbs., 136.00 fancy; 10 head, 713 lbs., 115.00 fleshy; 104 head, 757 to 793 lbs., 121.50 to 129.25 (126.88); 89 head, 806 to 843 lbs., 123.00 to 128.50 (126.57); 10 head, 866 lbs., 111.00 fleshy; 42 head, 918 to 924 lbs., 115.00 to 116.00 (115.45); 6 head, 968 lbs., 111.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 327 lbs., 158.00; 20 head, 386 to 396 lbs., 136.00 to 140.00 (136.98); 52 head, 409 to 446 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (137.48); 27 head, 410 lbs., 140.00 fleshy; 8 head, 402 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 207 head, 455 to 499 lbs., 129.00 to 145.0(135.02); 44 head, 510 to 537 lbs., 125.00 to 147.00 (137.28); 124 head, 504 to 544 lbs., 122.00 to 128.00 (126.28) unweaned; 209 head, 551 to 596 lbs., 121.00 to 138.50 (133.90); 33 head, 551 to 577 lbs., 126.00 fleshy; 61 head, 574 to 582 lbs., 121.00 to 125.00 (121.84) unweaned; 145 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 123.00 to 138.00 (128.29); 5 head, 626 lbs., 119.00 fleshy; 178 head, 615 to 648 lbs., 117.00 to 127.00 (121.62) unweaned; 108 head, 667 to 697 lbs., 121.00 to 127.00 (122.97); 9 head, 675 lbs., 118.00 fleshy; 10 head, 719 lbs., 119.00; 45 head, 718 to 742 lbs., 117.50 to 123.50 (120.48) unweaned; 112 head, 750 to 794 lbs., 119.00 to 130.00 (120.41); 10 head, 761 lbs., 115.00 fleshy; 12 head, 768 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 50 head, 828 to 829 lbs., 122.00 to 127.00 (125.50); 16 head, 818 to 831 lbs., 111.00 to 115.00 (114.01) fleshy; 29 head, 900 lbs., 111.00; 7 head, 963 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 2, 10 head, 285 lbs., 137.00; 47 head, 346 to 348 lbs., 127.00 to 140.00 (136.20); 7 head, 375 lbs., 125.00; 10 head, 497 lbs., 119.00; 19 head, 464 lbs., 107.50 fleshy; 20 head, 462 lbs., 117.50 unweaned; 17 head, 521 lbs., 136.00; 14 head, 636 lbs., 121.00; 51 head, 659 to 695 lbs., 111.00 to 119.00 (114.67); 9 head, 742 lbs., 109.00; 6 head, 735 lbs., 105.00 unweaned.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, d3 head, 377 lbs., 177.50; 23 head, 504 to 519 lbs., 156.00 to 158.00 (157.47); 9 head, 531 lbs., 149.00 fleshy; 16 head, 622 lbs., 139.50; 19 head, 611 to 639 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (139.69) unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 19 head, 611 to 639 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (139.69) unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 443 lbs., 172.50; 28 head, 498 lbs., 151.00; 30 head, 516 to 543 lbs., 147.00 to 156.00 (154.15); 8 head, 599 lbs., 127.00 unweaned; 21 head, 603 lbs., 133.50 unweaned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.