OKC West, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 12,647 head of feeder cattle selling on May 13, compared to 13,300 head on May 6 and 1,800 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $1 to $3 higher. The feeder heifers were selling $6 to $9 higher. The demand was good to very good. The quality was average to attractive. The steer calves were selling $2 to $4 higher on limited offerings. The heifer calves were too lightly tested last week for an accurate test. The demand was moderate to good. The quality was a few plain and mostly average to attractive. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 60% steers, 0% was dairy steers, 40% was heifers and 0% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 88%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 251 lbs., 172.50; 71 head, 426 to 444 lbs., 154.00 to 158.00 (156.23); 8 head, 444 lbs., 142.50 full; 29 head, 464 to 485 lbs., 160.00 to 166.00 (163.56); 8 head, 453 lbs., 177.00 thin fleshed; 84 head, 500 to 543 lbs., 147.00 to 166.00 (159.00); 206 head, 553 to 599 lbs., 148.00 to 155.00 (151.16); 291 head, 601 to 637 lbs.,139.00 to 154.00 (149.03); 12 head, 612 to 648 lbs., 136.00 to 145.00 (140.37) unweaned; 145 head, 655 to 687 lbs., 139.00 to 149.00 (143.62); 492 head, 710 to 749 lbs., 132.00 to 141.75 (138.64); 414 head, 751 to 798 lbs., 126.00 to 138.25 (134.02); 528 head, 802 to 838 lbs., 115.50 to 130.00 (123.59); 1251 head, 850 to 893 lbs., 113.00 to 121.00 (117.29); 52 head, 883 lbs., 110.00 fleshy; 771 head, 900 to 949 lbs., 108.00 to 116.75 (112.84); 523 head, 958 to 990 lbs., 103.00 to 114.00 (107.64); 355 head, 1003 to 1033 lbs., 104.00 to 107.00 (104.79); 111 head, 1077 lbs., 102.50; 125 head, 1130 lbs., 101.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 382 lbs., 157.50; 34 head, 434 lbs., 152.00 thin fleshed; 15 head, 459 to 478 lbs., 149.00 to 150.00 (149.46); 52 head, 528 to 540 lbs., 135.00 to 146.00 (138.08); 69 head, 550 to 593 lbs., 132.50 to 138.00 (136.13); 38 head, 617 to 637 lbs., 120.00 to 135.50 (129.38) unweaned; 138 head, 653 to 696 lbs., 124.00 to 139.00 (130.05); 14 head, 679 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 20 head, 703 to 705 lbs., 116.00 to 130.00 (123.01); 35 head, 753 to 754 lbs., 118.00 to 124.00 (119.20); 184 head, 802 to 848 lbs., 110.00 to 119.00 (114.44); 20 head, 837 lbs., 115.50 thin fleshed; 174 head, 857 to 888 lbs., 108.00 to 115.00 (112.37); 10 head, 919 lbs., 105.00; 11 head, 947 lbs., 111.00 thin fleshed; 88 head, 955 to 993 lbs., 102.50 to 105.00 (103.38). Medium and large frame 2, 25 head, 692 lbs., 120.00; 66 head, 712 to 746 lbs., 111.00 to 119.00 (115.70); 41 head, 829 to 841 lbs., 110.00 to 112.00 (110.92); 7 head, 865 lbs., 109.00. Dairy steers, large frame 3, 11 head, 321 lbs., 45.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 23 head, 422 to 447 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (141.97); 9 head, 426 125.00 125.00 unweaned 81 450 to 498 469 138.00 to 149.00 144.08 65 500 to 541 528 124.00 to 138.00 (133.19); 132 head, 556 to 592 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (132.45); 255 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 120.00 to 131.00 (128.22); 496 head, 661 to 694 lbs., 120.50 to 132.50 (126.97); 301 head, 705 to 740 lbs., 110.00 to 123.50 (119.83); 652 head, 755 to 796 lbs., 109.00 to 117.50 (113.87); 930 head, 801 to 844 lbs., 107.00 to 115.60 (112.21); 538 head, 853 to 894 lbs., 105.00 to 109.00 (107.44); 222 head, 905 to 943 lbs., 102.50 to 108.50 (105.03); 12 head, 997 lbs., 93.00; 3 head, 1027 lbs., 92.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 252 lbs., 145.00; 16 head, 373 to 377 lbs., 135.00; 54 head, 427 to 440 lbs., 120.00 to 139.00 (127.02); 60 head, 455 to 482 lbs., 134.00 to 138.00 (137.32); 89 head, 512 to 548 lbs., 126.00 to 132.00 (128.82); 75 head, 562 to 597 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (130.94); 10 head, 554 lbs., 133.50 thin fleshed; 21 head, 614 to 637 lbs., 124.00 to 128.50 (125.68); 48 head, 659 to 699 lbs., 111.00 to 126.00 (117.24); 40 head, 701 to 739 lbs., 111.00 to 114.00 (112.50); 24 head, 759 to 767 lbs., 105.00 to 110.00 (106.86); 58 head, 806 to 847 lbs., 95.00 to 107.00 (101.73); 20 head, 867 lbs., 105.50 thin fleshed; 4 head, 909 lbs., 97.00. Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 336 lbs., 115.00; 12 head, 628 lbs., 117.00; 12 head, 697 lbs., 106.00; 37 head, 710 to 734 lbs., 95.00; 10 head, 850 lbs., 90.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 11 head, 399 lbs., 80.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 16 head, 731 lbs., 138.00. Medium and large frame 2, 18 head, 780 lbs., 115.50.
