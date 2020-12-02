OKC West, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 11,788 head of cattle selling the week ending on Nov. 18, compared to 9,804 head the previous week and 13,984 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were trading $2 to $4 higher with most advances being seen on heavier weights that can go against the CME April contract that has a $3 to $5 positive basis than other surrounding contract months. The demand was good. The quality was plain to average with a few attractive. The steer and heifer calves were selling $2 to $6 higher. The demand was good to very good as wheat pastures continue to be in good grazing conditions. The OKC West Livestock Market will be closed from Nov. 23 to 25 due to Thanksgiving holiday. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 62% steers, 35% was heifers and 3% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 60%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 31 head, 315 to 343 lbs., 200.00 to 207.50 (203.51); 38 head, 369 to 398 lbs., 185.00 to 205.00 (195.50); 29 head, 374 lbs., 213.00 thin fleshed; 68 head, 400 to 428 lbs., 172.50 to 187.50 (178.53); 27 head, 414 to 425 lbs., 200.00 fancy; 227 head, 451 to 495 lbs., 166.00 to 181.00 (174.17); 11 head, 455 lbs., 188.00 fancy; 223 head, 501 to 549 lbs., 160.00 to 175.00 (167.78); 23 head, 531 to 539 lbs., 155.00 to 157.00 (155.69) unweaned; 186 head, 552 to 575 lbs., 151.00 to 162.00 (154.70); 20 head, 568 lbs., 170.00 thin fleshed; 79 head, 551 to 582 lbs., 143.00 to 144.50 (143.51) unweaned; 174 head, 603 to 640 lbs., 142.00 to 151.00 (145.71); 244 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 133.00 to 142.00 (137.55) unweaned; 164 head, 655 to 696 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (141.67); 87 head, 660 to 690 lbs., 133.00 to 139.50 (136.31) unweaned; 235 head, 711 to 740 lbs., 130.00 to 142.50 (139.83); 82 head, 730 to 747 lbs., 140.50 fancy; 73 head, 704 to 711 lbs., 122.00 to 132.50 (126.33) unweaned; 455 head, 751 to 785 lbs., 133.50 to 142.00 (139.01); 7 head, 793 lbs., 144.00 fancy; 527 head, 801 to 849 lbs., 130.00 to 143.50 (134.56); 330 head, 858 to 899 lbs., 130.00 to 142.50 (134.53); 9 head, 911 lbs., 135.00 thin fleshed; 22 head, 952 to 992 lbs., 122.00 to 125.00 (122.70); 100 head, 1030 lbs., 128.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 291 lbs., 183.00 thin fleshed; 23 head, 382 to 384 lbs., 175.00 to 177.50 (176.41); 17 head, 425 to 430 lbs., 150.00 to 170.00 (155.93); 99 head, 461 to 498 lbs., 148.00 to 162.00 (158.32); 9 head, 499 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 111 head, 503 to 549 lbs., 140.00 to 159.00 (150.36); 29 head, 539 to 546 lbs., 128.00 to 133.00 (129.71) unweaned; 176 head, 560 to 590 lbs., 138.00 to 153.00 (144.36); 220 head, 566 to 599 lbs., 131.00 to 141.50 (138.44) unweaned; 101 head, 605 to 649 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (137.78); 17 head, 610 to 634 lbs., 133.00 to 142.00 (138.21) unweaned; 98 head, 663 to 699 lbs., 130.00 to 149.00 (135.29); 20 head, 653 to 659 lbs., 127.00 to 131.00 (128.41) unweaned; 151 head, 702 to 738 lbs., 124.50 to 136.50 (130.66); 17 head, 700 to 729 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (127.14) unweaned; 239 head, 763 to 791 lbs., 125.00 to 137.00 (128.83); 121 head, 818 to 844 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (133.45); 17 head, 812 lbs., 136.75 thin fleshed; 16 head, 856 lbs., 134.00. Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 476 lbs., 145.00; 33 head, 521 to 548 lbs., 115.00 to 119.00 (116.99) unweaned; 30 head, 598 lbs., 126.00; 67 head, 859 lbs., 118.00. Medium frame 2 to 3, 11 head, 466 lbs., 112.00; 31 head, 753 lbs., 101.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 30 head, 293 lbs., 175.00; 39 head, 355 to 396 lbs., 151.00 to 167.50 (158.21); 17 head, 397 lbs., 162.00 fancy; 24 head, 353 to 384 lbs., 170.00 to 177.50 (173.59) thin fleshed; 72 head, 416 to 448 lbs., 145.00 to 160.00 (154.57); 10 head, 413 lbs., 155.00 fancy; 169 head, 451 to 499 lbs., 144.00 to 155.00 (149.47); 12 head, 478 lbs., 155.00 fancy; 8 head, 461 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 86 head, 502 to 540 lbs., 139.00 to 152.00 (144.17); 35 head, 502 to 538 lbs., 154.00 to 157.00 (155.16) fancy; 117 head, 514 to 545 lbs., 132.00 to 138.00 (136.27) unweaned; 108 head, 554 to 583 lbs., 134.00 to 150.00 (137.99); 23 head, 556 lbs., 127.00 unweaned; 71 head, 635 to 643 lbs., 132.00 to 140.50 (137.82); 51 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (121.45) unweaned; 246 head, 651 to 686 lbs., 129.50 to 139.00 (133.49); 30 head, 690 to 694 lbs., 120.00 to 131.00 (125.44) unweaned; 96 head, 728 to 738 lbs., 129.50 to 133.75 (132.15); 161 head, 765 to 796 lbs., 120.00 to 131.75 (129.81); 17 head, 788 lbs., 114.00 fleshy; 80 head, 807 to 833 lbs., 126.50 to 129.50 (128.30); 5 head, 935 lbs., 106.00; 23 head, 971 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 375 lbs., 146.00; 12 head, 444 137.00 1lbs., 137.00; 22 head, 491 lbs., 146.00; 29 head, 489 to 499 lbs., 130.00 to 132.00 (131.37) unweaned; 147 head, 504 to 530 lbs., 124.00 to 136.00 (129.30); 15 head, 531 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 57 head, 511 to 542 lbs., 116.00 to 142.00 (122.55) unweaned; 73 head, 550 to 583 lbs., 122.00 to 142.00 (130.99); 53 head, 558 to 590 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (121.87) unweaned; 149 bead, 610 to 648 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (125.39); 18 head, 617 to 635 lbs., 131.00 to 133.00 (131.65) thin fleshed; 36 head, 606 to 639 lbs., 115.00 to 127.00 (124.35) unweaned; 181 head, 657 to 695 lbs., 118.00 to 135.00 (126.42); 13 head, 664 to 668 lbs., 122.00 to 125.00 (123.39) unweaned; 17 head, 707 lbs., 116.00; 23 head, 726 to 742 lbs., 118.00 to 120.00 (119.03) unweaned; 36 head, 752 to 769 lbs., 120.00 to 129.25 (126.55); 59 head, 822 to 837 lbs., 111.00 to 123.50 (119.96); 16 head, 821 lbs., 116.00 fleshy; 32 head, 805 to 841 lbs., 112.00 to 120.00 (118.02) unweaned; 11 head, 880 lbs., 121.00; 6 head, 850 lbs., 101.00 fleshy; 11 head, 948 lbs., 107.00; 6 head, 1041 lbs., 92.00. Medium and large frame 2, 19 head, 380 to 394 lbs., 134.00 to 135.00 (134.38); 25 head, 408 to 442 lbs., 121.00 to 137.00 (127.73); 34 head, 455 to 494 lbs., 110.00 to 126.00 (120.56); 33 head, 528 to 542 lbs., 118.00 to 120.00 (119.34); 32 head, 566 to 595 lbs., 115.00 to 121.00 (116.47); 38 head, 558 to 594 lbs., 107.00 to 126.00 (118.05) unweaned; 41 head, 619 to 646 lbs., 105.00 to 116.00 (110.92); 8 head, 611 lbs., 105.00 unweaned; 51 head, 663 lbs., 126.00; 30 head, 713 to 740 lbs., 101.00 to 111.50 (105.82); 23 head, 848 lbs., 113.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 8 head, 445 lbs., 118.00; 12 head, 581 lbs., 105.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 633 lbs., 133.50. Medium frame 2, 8 head, 627 lbs., 111.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 293 lbs., 200.00; 6 head, 337 lbs., 170.00; 13 head, 388 lbs., 180.00; 13 head, 413 lbs., 186.00; 9 head, 472 lbs., 168.00; 29 head, 528 lbs., 151.00; 10 head, 558 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 40 head, 606 lbs., 123.00; 5 head, 621 lbs., 127.00 unweaned; 13 head, 661 lbs., 127.00 unweaned; 15 head, 793 lbs., 125.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 361 lbs., 175.00; 28 head, 468 to 473 lbs., 157.50 to 161.00 (160.12); 11 head, 605 lbs., 129.00; 4 head, 613 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 8 head, 676 lbs., 106.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 24 head, 539 lbs., 105.00 unweaned; 7 head, 626 lbs., 127.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.