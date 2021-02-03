OKC West Livestock Auction, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 4,862 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 27, compared to 10,980 head the previous week and 5,517 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were trading $2 to $4 higher and the feeder heifers were selling $1 to $3 higher. The demand was good. The steer and heifer calves were mostly steady. The demand was moderate. The quality was plain to average with a few attractive. Moisture was in the forecast for the later in the week bringing either snow or rain. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 58% steers, 40% was heifers and 2% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 64%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 304 lbs., 195.00; 46 head, 368 to 395 lbs., 180.00 to 197.50 (190.25); 47 head, 408 to 447 lbs., 173.00 to 190.00 (178.53); 64 head, 453 to 485 lbs., 172.00 to 179.00 (174.28); 16 head, 459 lbs., 193.00 thin fleshed; 8 head, 508 lbs., 176.00; 154 head, 550 to 593 lbs., 146.00 to 162.00 (153.33); 138 head, 600 to 642 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (145.46); 13 head, 602 to 629 lbs., 139.00 to 143.00 (141.73) unweaned; 60 head, 653 to 696 lbs., 128.50 to 138.00 (132.78); 160 head, 701 to 735 lbs., 132.00 to 137.00 (135.36); 217 head, 754 to 785 lbs., 131.50 to 134.50 (133.10); 311 head, 800 to 838 lbs., 127.50 to 135.75 (132.10); 139 head, 850 to 874 lbs., 126.00 to 134.00 (131.10); 145 head, 920 to 946 lbs., 126.00 to 130.75 (128.91); 61 head, 965 to 995 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (123.99); 100 head, 1044 lbs., 124.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 309 lbs., 184.00; 5 head, 394 lbs., 171.00; 32 head, 414 to 435 lbs., 153.00 to 170.00 (164.56); 61 head, 458 to 495 lbs., 164.00 to 172.50 (168.24); 14 head, 498 lbs., 156.00 unweaned; 98 head, 512 to 543 lbs., 154.00 to 167.00 (156.56); 4 head, 540 lbs., 147.00 unweaned; 69 head, 557 to 596 lbs., 132.00 to 143.00 (137.33); 14 head, 624 to 629 lbs., 128.00 to 149.00 (138.54); 12 head, 609 to 645 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (128.88) unweaned; 151 head, 653 to 695 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (130.25); 96 head, 709 to 749 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (129.12); 16 head, 770 to 791 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.38); 5 head, 846 lbs., 122.00; 6 head, 872 lbs., 125.50; 5 head, 914 lbs., 123.00. Medium and large frame 2, 20 head, 382 to 387 lbs., 156.00 to 165.00 (158.27); 40 head, 452 to 493 lbs., 140.00 to 158.00 (147.39); 7 head, 543 lbs., 126.00 unweaned; 17 head, 602 to 605 lbs., 121.00 to 140.00 (132.20).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 19 head, 301 to 322 lbs., 150.00; 10 head, 392 lbs., 151.00; 35 head, 414 to 444 lbs., 140.00 to 158.00 (152.01); 11 head, 415 lbs., 164.00 thin fleshed; 103 head, 457 to 491 lbs., 139.00 to 151.00 (144.41); 21 head, 453 to 478 lbs., 151.00 to 154.00 (151.69) thin fleshed; 9 head, 498 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 55 head, 513 to 545 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (136.86); 11 head, 519 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 173 head, 551 to 595 lbs., 122.00 to 139.00 (131.03); 158 head, 604 to 642 lbs., 120.00 to 136.50 (129.53); 10 head, 604 to 612 lbs., 116.00 to 124.00 (119.97) unweaned; 220 head, 651 to 695 lbs., 126.00 to 133.00 (129.33); 205 head, 707 to 738 lbs., 122.00 to 132.25 (129.00); 133 head, 750 to 791 lbs., 119.50 to 126.50 (125.80); 12 head, 780 lbs., 114.50 fleshy; 70 head, 824 to 836 lbs., 126.00 to 127.00 (126.61); 67 head, 864 lbs., 122.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 38 head, 404 to 434 lbs., 133.00 to 139.00 (136.14); 50 head, 456 to 484 lbs., 126.00 to 138.00 (134.21); 80 head, 510 to 549 lbs., 123.00 to 133.00 (126.65); 51 head, 561 to 581 lbs., 122.00 to 123.00 (122.13); 15 head, 610 to 644 lbs., 123.00; 15 head, 651 to 681 lbs., 121.00; 16 head, 725 to 737 lbs., 118.00 to 121.00 (119.89); 23 head, 760 to 782 lbs., 117.00 to 119.00 (118.29). Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 298 lbs., 132.50; 5 head, 430 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 7 head, 484 lbs., 121.00; 4 head, 548 lbs., 115.00; 4 head, 568 lbs., 115.00; 8 head, 698 lbs., 115.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 17 head, 403 to 421 lbs., 172.00 to 181.00 (175.49); 11 head, 554 to 584 lbs., 144.00 to 145.00 (144.62); 25 head, 669 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 435 lbs., 157.00; 16 head, 501 to 520 lbs., 139.00 to 157.00 (145.59); 9 head, 573 to 590 lbs., 137.00 to 139.00 (137.87). Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 354 lbs., 150.00.
