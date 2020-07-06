OKC West, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 7,576 head of feeder cattle selling on June 24, compared to 10,584 head the previous week and 1,200 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market news, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were selling $2 to $3 higher and heifers were mostly steady to $1 higher. The demand was good. The steer and heifer calves were too lightly tested for an accurate trend. The demand was moderate to good. The quality was mostly plain to average. The rainfall and cooler temperatures have occurred across the trade area. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 73% steers and 27% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 88%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight,
25 head, 474 to 484 lbs., 156.00 to 160.00 (157.78); 31 head, 518 lbs., 154.00; 87 head, 556 to 596 lbs., 144.00 to 146.00 (145.76); 173 head, 613 to 649 lbs., 141.50 to 144.00 (141.99); 20 head, 624 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 78 head, 681 to 698 lbs., 136.50 to 139.00 (137.41); 7 head, 651 lbs.,130.00 unweaned; 188 head, 705 to 724 lbs., 134.75 to 143.50 (139.92); 70 head, 779 to 784 lbs., 131.00 to 132.00 (131.51); 599 head, 803 to 842 lbs., 125.00 to 136.25 (131.52); 697 head, 853 to 894 lbs., 120.00 to 131.50 (125.28); 440 head, 904 to 947 lbs., 116.00 to 126.00 (119.51); 422 head, 959 to 994 lbs., 110.00 to 121.25 (116.03); 124 head, 1026 to 1034 lbs., 109.50 to 112.00 (111.19); 190 head, 1071 to 1085 lbs., 104.00 to 110.75 (109.84). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 417 lbs., 152.50; 23 head, 432 lbs., 143.00 thin fleshed; 15 head, 486 to 491 lbs., 147.50 to 151.00 (148.89); 13 head, 511 lbs., 140.00; 30 head, 540 lbs., 128.50 fleshy; 7 head, 524 lbs., 146.00 thin fleshed; 29 head, 523 lbs., 127.00 unweaned; 21 head, 581 to 588 lbs., 131.00 to 143.00 (136.11); 32 head, 562 to 570 lbs., 141.00 to 146.00 (142.86) thin fleshed; 50 head, 629 to 633 lbs., 132.00 to 144.00 (137.21); 66 head, 601 to 620 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 (126.24) unweaned; 86 head, 668 to 681 lbs., 139.00 to 143.00 (141.58); 12 head, 684 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 147 head, 772 to 798 lbs., 120.00 to 131.50 (127.61); 121 head, 802 to 829 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.49); 603 head, 872 to 897 lbs., 113.00 to 120.50 (118.78). Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 438 lbs., 137.50; 6 head, 475 lbs., 135.00; 8 head, 494 lbs., 114.00 fleshy; 22 head, 462 to 493 lbs., 110.00 to 127.00 (119.78) unweaned; 35 head, 510 to 541 lbs., 132.00 to 135.00 (133.42);13 head, 603 lbs., 127.00 unweaned; 26 head, 746 lbs., 123.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 30 head, 486 lbs., 134.50; 12 head, 527 lbs., 131.50; 65 head, 575 to 591 lbs., 127.50 to 132.00 (128.52); 9 head, 646 lbs., 130.00; 40 head, 667 lbs., 129.50; 306 head, 703 to 738 lbs., 120.50 to 123.50 (122.09); 98 head, 760 to 783 lbs., 118.00 to 122.00 (119.94); 5 head, 786 lbs., 116.00 spayed; 55 head, 801 lbs., 117.50; 193 head, 858 to 893 lbs., 112.00 to 115.40 (114.72); 94 head, 924 to 938 lbs., 104.00 to 109.25 (108.46); 38 head, 973 lbs., 104.25; 11 head, lbs., 103.00; 47 head, 1062 lbs., 101.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 396 lbs., 140.00 thin fleshed; 24 head, 459 to 465 lbs., 127.00 to 134.00 (130.19); 38 head, 509 to 540 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (128.27); 32 head, 551 to 575 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (128.27); 7 head, 571 lbs., 125.00 spayed; 33 head, 603 to 608 lbs., 121.00 to 129.00 (124.65); 101 head, 672 to 685 lbs., 111.00 to 125.50 (121.57); 6 head, 741 lbs., 118.00; 18 head, 706 lbs., 122.50 thin fleshed; 122 head, 759 to 792 lbs., 111.00 to 117.50 (115.22); 53 head, 837 lbs., 113.00; 88 head, 869 to 893 lbs., 105.00 to 111.00 (109.78); 16 head, 986 to 995 lbs., 99.00 to 100.00 (99.31). Medium and large frame 2, 12 head, 396 lbs., 135.00; 6 head, 448 lbs., 116.00 fleshy; 6 head, 408 lbs., 135.00 thin fleshed; 24 head, 455 to 466 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (124.30); 6 head, 529 lbs., 128.00; 17 head, 577 lbs., 128.50; 17 head, 608 lbs., 110.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.