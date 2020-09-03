OKC West, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 4,994 head of feeder cattle selling on Sept. 2, compared to 5,563 head selling the previous reporting period and 4,292 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing under 800 pounds were selling $3 to $6 lower and those over 800 pounds were steady to $1 higher. The feeder heifers were trading $3 to $6 lower, with the exception of 800- to 900-pound heifers that were mostly selling $1 to $2 lower. The demand was moderate and good for feeder steers. The steer and heifer calves were trading with a lower undertone as demand for unweaned calves continues to get lighter as fall weather is arriving. The quality was attractive to average. Heavy rainfall and much cooler temperatures have swept across the trade area and are expected to stay for the remainder of the week and weekend. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with about 51% steers, 49% was heifers and 1% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 77%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 343 lbs., 182.50; 14 head, 447 lbs., 169.00; 27 head, 453 to 460 lbs., 168.00 to 175.00 (170.31); 31 head, 523 to 525 lbs., 160.00; 66 head, 519 to 546 lbs., 145.00 to 157.00 (147.09) unweaned; 94 head, 556 to 594 lbs., 136.00 to 145.50 (139.24) unweaned; 6 head, 642 lbs., 145.00; 52 head, 625 to 642 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (135.32) unweaned; 67 head, 673 to 681 lbs., 141.50 to 142.50 (141.94); 20 head, 670 to 697 lbs., 134.00 to 142.00 (135.94) unweaned; 44 head, 733 to 737 lbs., 139.25 to 140.00 (139.57); 21 head, 725 132.00 lbs., unweaned; 165 head, 755 to 790 lbs., 133.00 to 138.00 (136.56); 491 head, 803 to 844 lbs., 130.50 to 143.25 (136.17); 162 head, 878 to 889 lbs., 128.50 to 135.00 (131.34); 70 head, 905 to 939 lbs., 126.00 to 134.50 (132.87); 106 head, 1005 lbs., 126.25 fancy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 22 head, 430 to 437 lbs., 153.00 to 157.00 (154.26); 103 head, 502 to 549 lbs., 145.00 to 151.00 (147.94); 9 head, 541 lbs., 138.00 to 144.00 (140.67) unweaned; 16 head, 557 to 585 lbs., 141.00 to 148.50 (144.19); 7 head, 554 lbs., 145.00 thin fleshed; 50 head, 556 to 597 lbs., 133.50 to 144.00 (135.14) unweaned; 5 head, 610 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 50 head, 652 to 674 lbs., 134.00 to 141.50 (137.41); 16 head, 655 to 684 lbs., 133.50 to 135.00 (134.14) unweaned; 206 head, 703 to 748 lbs., 135.50 to 138.50 (137.89); 75 head, 861 to 888 lbs., 122.50 to 136.50 (126.74). Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 576 lbs., 134.00; 9 head, 571 lbs., 129.00 unweaned; 8 head, 659 lbs., 132.00; 14 head, 744 lbs., 129.00; 85 head, 984 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 342 lbs., 154.00; 14 head, 437 lbs., 143.00; 8 head, 450 lbs., 144.00; 88 head, 504 to 539 lbs., 137.00 to 143.00 (139.29); 66 head, 553 to 597 lbs., 133.00 to 137.00 (134.33); 21 head, 554 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 292 head, 608 to 631 lbs., 133.00 to 141.00 (139.35); 7 head, 606 lbs., 127.00 fleshy; 136 head, 654 lbs., 136.00; 8 head, 694 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 193 head, 701 to 749 lbs., 126.00 to 132.00 (130.78); 114 head, 761 to 775 lbs., 124.50 to 125.00 (124.76); 86 head, 824 lbs., 127.00 thin fleshed; 145 head, 859 to 896 lbs., 126.00 to 130.00 (126.71); 26 head, 908 lbs., 117.00 to 118.00 (117.31); 5 head, 1016 lbs., 105.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 43 head, 420 to 448 lbs., 134.00 to 143.00 (138.44); 8 head, 443 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 17 head, 497 lbs., 135.00; 70 head, 526 to 543 lbs., 130.00 to 136.50 (132.16); 47 head, 500 to 524 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (125.10) unweaned; 69 head, 572 to 599 lbs., 128.50 to 135.00 (131.50); 11 head, 633 lbs., 128.00; 13 head, 622 to 628 lbs., 120.00 to 123.00 (121.85) unweaned; 58 head, 663 to 693 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (123.02); 32 head, 680 lbs., 130.00 thin fleshed; 13 head, 674 lbs., 125.50 unweaned; 260 head, 700 to 715 lbs., 126.00 to 129.50 (128.83); 50 head, 751 to 783 lbs., 122.00 to 123.00 (122.60); 33 head, 816 lbs., 122.00; 22 head, 988 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 395 lbs., 135.00; 7 head, 584 lbs., 121.00 unweaned; 11 head, 600 lbs., 127.00; 32 head, 662 to 691 lbs., 110.00 to 119.00 (114.46); 8 head, 821 lbs., 119.00; 12 head, 852 lbs., 115.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 471 lbs., 150.00; 6 head, 618 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 10 head, 676 lbs., 145.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 381 lbs., 156.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 399 lbs., 130.00.
