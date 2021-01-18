OKC West, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 11,485 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 13, compared to 8,428 head the previous week and 9,493 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing under 850 pounds were trading $3 to $6 lower and those over 850 pounds were trading $7 to $9 lower. The feeder heifers were selling $4 to $7 lower. The demand was light to moderate with lower fat cattle trade early in the week and corn’s continuing rise has feed yards weary. The steer calves traded $1 to $4 higher. The heifer calves were selling $5 to $7 higher with exception of calves weighing over 500 pounds were mostly steady to $3 higher. The demand was good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 50% steers, 18% was dairy steers, 30% was heifers and 2% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 67%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 314 lbs., 205.00; 10 head, 315 lbs., 215.00 thin fleshed; 66 head, 350 to 363 lbs., 180.00 to 200.00 (194.83); 25 head, 408 to 438 lbs., 181.00 to 192.00 (186.37); 15 head, 409 lbs., 200.00 thin fleshed; 151 head, 458 to 492 lbs., 170.00 to 190.00 (177.30); 16 head, 451 lbs., 195.00 thin fleshed; 146 head, 502 to 546 lbs., 167.00 to 176.00 (171.17); 91 head, 507 to 519 lbs., 179.00 to 180.00 (179.17) fancy; 224 head, 557 to 599 lbs., 145.00 to 161.00 (155.66); 39 head, 556 to 592 lbs., 166.00 to 170.00 (166.78) thin fleshed; 170 head, 602 to 636 lbs., 140.00 to 153.50 (149.26); 26 head, 647 lbs., 154.00 thin fleshed; 35 head, 611 to 649 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (136.34) unweaned; 202 head, 654 to 699 lbs., 131.00 to 140.50 (136.76); 14 head, 650 to 671 lbs., 132.00 to 134.00 (132.73) unweaned; 346 head, 702 to 747 lbs., 129.50 to 140.50 (135.20); 506 head, 750 to 798 lbs., 129.50 to 140.00 (133.82); 5 head, 774 lbs., 121.00 fleshy; 238 head, 801 to 846 lbs., 126.50 to 137.00 (133.72); 65 head, 805 lbs., 141.50 fancy; 594 head, 850 to 890 lbs., 123.50 to 130.50 (125.46); 10 head, 854 lbs., 134.00 fancy; 47 head, 851 to 856 lbs., 123.50 to 125.00 (123.94) fleshy; 145 head, 911 to 942 lbs., 122.00 to 125.00 (124.04); 143 head, 954 to 982 lbs., 117.50 to 127.00 (123.13); 21 head, 1004 lbs., 118.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 376 lbs., 187.50; 16 head, 414 to 448 lbs., 150.00 to 163.00 (154.64); 10 head, 508 to 535 lbs., 151.00 to 159.00 (155.90); 45 head, 530 lbs., 146.00 unweaned; 7 head, 594 lbs., 140.00; 87 head, 633 to 648 lbs., 127.00 to 140.00 (135.490; 4 head, 606 lbs., 139.00 unweaned; 109 head, 658 to 698 lbs., 124.00 to 135.00 (129.46); 22 head, 675 to 698 lbs., 124.00 to 129.00 (126.31) unweaned;142 head, 702 to 744 lbs., 124.00 to 133.00 (128.76); 277 head, 757 to 798 lbs., 122.00 to 134.00 (126.30); 218 head, 802 to 846 lbs., 122.00 to 126.00 (125.18); 63 head, 861 to 887 lbs., 124.00; 67 head, 902 to 935 lbs., 118.00 to 124.00 (121.66); 24 head, 978 to 997 lbs., 115.00 to 118.50 (116.77). Medium and large frame 2, 12 head, 453 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 19 head, 839 lbs., 121.00; 6 head, 938 lbs., 109.00.
Dairy steers: Large frame 2, 75 head, 767 lbs., 123.50; 161 head, 982 lbs., 116.50. Large frame 2 to 3, 7 head, 246 lbs., 102.50; 6 head, 323 lbs., 137.50; 23 head, 535 lbs., 82.50; 16 head, 596 lbs., 122.50; 51 head, 694 lbs., 87.00; 79 head, 833 lbs., 84.00. Large frame 3, 156 head, 242 lbs., 127.50; 125 head, 301 lbs., 150.00; 63 head, 445 lbs., 105.00; 127 head, 588 lbs., 101.00; 270 head, 772 lbs., 75.00; 11 head, 852 lbs., 50.00; 262 head, 910 lbs., 73.50. Medium frame 2 to 3, 16 head, 244 lbs., 70.00; 12 head, 272 lbs., 70.00; 15 head, 309 lbs., 77.50. Medium frame 3, 7 head, 213 lbs., 62.50; 20 head, 441 lbs., 30.00; 34 head, 569 lbs., 30.00; 44 head, 744 lbs., 56.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 243 lbs., 172.50; 15 head, 333 lbs., 157.50; 28 head, 339 lbs., 180.00 thin fleshed; 20 head, 356 to 369 lbs., 157.00 to 167.50 (165.46); 15 head, 379 lbs., 177.00 thin fleshed; 34 head, 418 to 448 lbs., 143.00 to 158.00 (153.52); 197 head, 452 to 498 lbs., 142.00 to 156.00 (148.24); 76 head, 483 lbs., 146.00 fancy; 28 head, 460 lbs., 143.00 unweaned; 361 head, 502 to 543 lbs., 133.00 to 148.00 (137.40); 5 head, 541 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 105 head, 552 to 558 lbs., 130.00 to 143.00 (131.84); 9 head, 597 lbs., 123.00 fleshy; 12 head, 579 lbs., 155.00 thin fleshed; 59 head, 589 lbs., 126.50 unweaned; 93 head, 603 to 644 lbs., 124.00 to 128.00 (126.55); 237 head, 654 to 697 lbs., 124.00 to 128.00 (125.79); 5 head, 670 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 132 head, 712 to 749 lbs., 120.75 to 123.50 (122.02); 431 head, 751 to 794 lbs., 119.00 to 124.00 (120.40); 95 head, 787 lbs., 118.50 fleshy; 46 head, 800 to 834 lbs., 119.00 to 125.00 (123.61); 16 head, 861 lbs., 119.50; 32 head, 902 to 923 lbs., 110.00 to 124.00 (118.12); 23 head, 993 lbs., 116.50; 18 head, 1018 to 1048 lbs., 108.00 to 109.00 (108.23). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 254 lbs., 150.00; 10 head, 307 lbs., 140.00; 20 head, 403 to 424 lbs., 144.00 to 173.00 (153.82); 84 head, 458 to 493 lbs., 125.00 to 139.00 (132.79); 65 head, 503 to 543 lbs., 124.00 to 161.00 (132.16); 120 head, 571 to 598 lbs., 117.00 to 129.00 (121.38); 14 head, 572 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 98 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 116.00 to 121.00 (119.48); 19 head, 665 lbs., 115.00; 25 head, 729 to 743 lbs., 119.50 to 121.00 (120.03); 5 head, 702 lbs., 110.00 fleshy; 64 head, 750 to 774 lbs., 117.50 to 119.75 (118.70); 8 head, 823 lbs., 113.00; 7 head, 889 lbs., 114.00. Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 394 lbs., 122.00; 11 head, 491 lbs., 116.00; 11 head, 590 lbs., 100.00; 6 head, 605 lbs., 110.00; 30 head, 701 to 731 lbs., 104.00 to 106.00 (105.05); 14 head, 815 lbs., 102.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 480 lbs., 177.50; 12 head, 537 lbs., 155.00; 11 head, 618 to 619 lbs., 128.00 to 137.00 (132.91); 5 head, 643 lbs., 133.00 unweaned; 5 head, 717 lbs., 126.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 554 lbs., 137.00; 12 head, 690 lbs., 114.00; 15 head, 689 lbs., 119.00 unweaned; 35 head, 799 lbs., 113.00; 32 head, 951 lbs., 107.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 388 lbs., 136.00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.