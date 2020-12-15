OKC West, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 11,749 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 9, compared to 10,259 head a week ago and 10,291 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, the feeder steers were mostly selling $1 to $2 lower with the exception of 800- to 900-pound steers that were selling $2 to $4 higher. The feeder heifers were selling $1 to $3 lower. The demand was moderate. The steer calves weighing under 500 pounds were selling $2 to $5 higher and those over 500 pounds were mostly selling $1 to $3 lower. The heifer calves were trading steady. The demand was moderate and good for lightweight steers. The Dec. 16 sale will be the final sale for 2020. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 60% steers, 38% was heifers, 0% was cows and 2% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 56%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 242 lbs., 230.00; 8 head, 258 lbs., 232.50; 25 head, 323 to 348 lbs., 207.50 to 217.50 (212.83); 11 head, 334 lbs., 225.00 fancy; 29 head, 371 to 383 lbs., 197.50 to 204.00 (202.47); 370 head, 404 to 445 lbs., 180.00 to 200.00 (190.55); 116 head, 458 to 478 lbs., 174.00 to 189.00 (181.30); 41 head, 473 to 499 lbs., 165.00 to 178.00 (171.77) unweaned; 517 head, 502 to 545 lbs., 160.00 to 176.00 (164.42); 63 head, 516 to 542 lbs., 158.00 to 160.00 (158.21) unweaned; 309 head, 550 to 582 lbs., 152.00 to 161.00 (157.52); 15 head, 591 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 331 head, 605 to 648 lbs., 133.00 to 145.00 (140.33); 65 head, 614 to 648 lbs., 131.00 to 144.00 (138.86) unweaned; 470 head, 657 to 698 lbs., 134.50 to 145.00 (139.40); 60 head, 661 to 671 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (131.48) unweaned; 345 head, 711 to 741 lbs., 131.00 to 143.00 (137.31); 25 head, 708 lbs., 149.00 thin fleshed; 397 head, 753 to 799 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (134.45); 14 head, 781 to 784 lbs., 128.00 to 130.00 (129.00) unweaned; 477 head, 804 to 848 lbs., 132.00 to 142.50 (139.23); 8 head, 846 lbs., 123.00 fleshy; 35 head, 808 lbs., 142.00 thin fleshed; 184 head, 854 to 870 lbs., 129.00 to 134.50 (132.27); 72 head, 908 to 947 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (126.21). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 289 lbs., 175.00; 5 head, 344 lbs., 170.00; 40 head, 362 to 371 lbs., 171.00 to 175.00 (172.62); 4 head, 428 lbs., 174.00; 23 head, 430 lbs., 194.00 thin fleshed; 75 head, 466 to 499 lbs., 154.00 to 177.00 (161.09); 81 head, 511 to 548 lbs., 153.00 to 160.00 (158.80); 15 head, 511 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (127.00) unweaned; 286 head, 552 to 594 lbs., 138.50 to 151.50 (147.51); 103 head, 568 to 592 lbs., 126.00 to 148.00 (141.34) unweaned; 51 head, 613 to 632 lbs., 139.00 to 146.00 (142.68); 126 head, 608 to 649 lbs., 125.00 to 142.50 (135.18) unweaned; 206 head, 654 to 690 lbs., 133.50 to 141.00 (134.90); 85 head, 683 to 699 lbs., 124.00 to 142.00 (132.59) unweaned; 122 head, 712 to 743 lbs., 129.50 to 130.00 (129.89); 18 head, 718 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 127 head, 754 to 799 lbs., 130.00 to 133.50 (131.07); 11 head, 784 lbs., 133.00 thin fleshed; 27 head, 753 to 778 lbs., 116.00 to 129.00 (124.14) unweaned; 106 head, 806 to 847 lbs., 120.00 to 131.00 (128.59); 32 head, 963 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 2, 10 head, 484 lbs., 132.00 unweaned; 41 head, 514 to 532 lbs., 136.50 to 144.00 (137.57); 4 head, 505 lbs., 126.00 unweaned; 6 head, 606 lbs., 121.00 unweaned; 8 head, 689 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 32 head, 717 to 733 lbs., 110.00 to 125.00 (116.48); 41 head, 912 lbs., 118.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 266 lbs., 195.00 thin fleshed; 15 head, 333 lbs., 176.00; 94 head, 358 to 391 lbs., 161.00 to 172.50 (166.91); 16 head, 430 lbs., 154.00; 231 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 141.00 to 159.00 (145.99); 32 head, 465 to 478 lbs., 132.00 to 143.00 (137.35) fleshy; 313 head, 501 to 537 lbs., 130.00 to 142.00 (137.82); 53 head, 500 to 533 lbs., 132.00 to 136.00 (134.85) unweaned; 125 head, 551 to 587 lbs., 129.00 to 133.00 (131.76); 18 head, 566 lbs., 128.00 fleshy; 83 head, 578 to 595 lbs., 124.00 to 132.50 (129.75) unweaned; 161 head, 601 to 637 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (129.48); 25 head, 632 lbs., 128.50 fleshy; 138 head, 601 to 640 lbs., 124.50 to 130.00 (126.53) unweaned; 432 head, 650 to 689 lbs., 123.00 to 134.50 (130.37); 8 head, 661 lbs., 117.00 unweaned; 272 head, 701 to 747 lbs., 124.50 to 132.25 (128.16); 8 head, 728 lbs., 122.50 fleshy; 10 head, 772 lbs., 121.00; 14 head, 766 lbs., 128.50 unweaned; 56 head, 810 to 837 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (126.06); 4 head, 806 lbs., 110.00 fleshy; 41 head, 879 to 890 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.15). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 18 head, 310 to 324 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (151.15); 32 head, 382 to 387 lbs., 142.00 to 155.00 (147.67); 18 head, 381 to 393 lbs., 140.00 to 159.00 (149.35) unweaned; 95 head, 413 to 449 lbs., 136.00 to 146.00 (142.74); 29 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 144.00 to 153.00 (146.32) thin fleshed; 21 head,414 to 431 lbs., 131.00 to 134.00 (132.26) unweaned; 101 head, 451 to 494 lbs., 129.00 to 141.00 (134.69); 90 head, 466 to 489 lbs., 128.00 to 137.00 (132.12) unweaned; 149 head, 501 to 545 lbs., 126.00 to 135.00 (128.97); 25 head, 531 to 547 lbs., 124.00 to 126.00 (125.32) unweaned; 140 head, 555 to 587 lbs., 121.00 to 135.00 (129.27); 5 head, 559 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 48 head, 566 to 595 lbs., 124.00 to 127.00 (125.21) unweaned; 153 head, 607 to 647 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (127.28); 68 head, 604 to 647 lbs., 115.00 to 128.00 (121.40) unweaned; 101 head, 654 to 699 lbs., 120.00 to 133.50 (127.76); 13 head, 692 lbs., 110.00 fleshy; 17 head, 657 to 682 lbs., 110.00 to 127.50 (120.45) unweaned; 69 head, 720 to 746 lbs., 119.00 to 125.00 (121.87); 27 head, 704 to 708 lbs., 113.00 to 118.00 (114.82) unweaned; 106 head, 750 to 779 lbs., 115.00 to 127.00 (123.71); 35 head, 801 to 805 lbs., 117.00 to 121.00 (118.02); 13 head, 862 lbs., 111.00. Medium and large frame 2, 26 head, 395 lbs., 135.00; 8 head, 429 lbs., 124.00; 4 head, 473 lbs., 118.00; 20 head, 543 to 546 lbs., 101.00 to 114.00 (104.26) unweaned; 5 head, 676 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 8 head, 711 lbs., 101.00 unweaned; 20 head, 808 to 827 lbs., 111.00 to 112.00 (111.66).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 225 lbs., 210.00; 15 head, 461 to 484 lbs., 167.00 to 174.00 (170.18); 5 head, 520 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 10 head, 652 lbs., 124.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 449 lbs., 159.00; 29 head, 521 to 549 lbs., 120.00 to 139.00 (133.95) unweaned; 16 head, 581 to 598 lbs., 135.00 to 151.00 (144.89); 5 head, 574 lbs., 141.00 unweaned; 4 head, 656 lbs., 126.00; 15 head, 652 lbs., 126.00 unweaned; 6 head, 788 lbs., 108.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 11 head, 646 lbs., 118.00; 7 head, 695 lbs., 110.00; 6 head, 679 lbs., 119.00 unweaned.
