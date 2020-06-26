OKC West, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 10,584 head of feeder cattle selling on June 16, compared to 8,449 head on June 9 and 1,700 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing under 900 pounds were steady to mostly $2 higher and those over 900 pounds were fully $3 to $5 higher. The feeder heifers were trading $3 to $5 higher. The demand was good to very good for all classes especially feeder cattle. The steer and heifer calves experienced a lower undertone on limited comparable sales. The demand was moderate. The quality was mostly plain with a few weaned and attractive. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 62% steers, 37% was heifers and 1% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 88%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 28 head, 391 lbs., 177.00; 28 head, 429 to 434 lbs., 162.00 to 168.00 (164.98); 6 head, 473 lbs., 155.00; 43 head, 509 lbs., 155.00; 6 head, 505 lbs., 148.00 unweaned; 11 head, 575 lbs., 139.00; 50 head, 612 to 646 lbs., 144.00 to 145.00 (144.63); 15 head, 610 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 8 head, 669 lbs., 145.00; 360 head, 705 to 733 lbs., 131.00 to 143.75 (136.75); 287 head, 759 to 792 lbs., 129.50 to 135.75 (134.25); 282 head, 803 to 838 lbs., 125.50 to 133.00 (130.02); 8 head, 839 lbs., 120.00 full; 1070 head, 851 to 898 lbs., 119.50 to 129.00 (122.73); 120 head, 880 to 882 lbs., 123.50 to 129.25 (126.19) fancy; 908 head, 901 to 945 lbs., 116.00 to 125.50 (121.44); 257 head, 961 to 973 lbs., 108.00 to 116.00 (114.30); 49 head, 957 lbs., 119.50 fancy; 140 head, 1012 to 1033 lbs., 105.00 to 116.00 (113.54); 154 head, 1060 to 1066 lbs., 107.00 to 109.50 (108.55); 96 head, 1117 to 1147 lbs., 103.75 to 109.00 (106.18). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 497 lbs., 144.00; 92 head, 503 to 529 lbs., 137.00 to 147.00 (143.24); 14 head, 563 lobs., 142.00; 41 head, 564 to 596 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (132.55) unweaned; 71 head, 607 to 631 lbs., 127.50 to 136.50 (129.09); 88 head, 608 to 643 lbs., 124.00 to 131.00 (129.56) unweaned; 101 head, 678 to 695 lbs., 127.00 to 136.00 (133.86); 62 head, 654 to 684 lbs., 129.00 to 132.00 (131.67) unweaned; 31 head, 720 to 742 lbs., 135.00 to 141.50 (137.47); 148 head, 776 to 779 lbs., 118.50 to 120.00 (119.48); 156 head, 825 to 849 lbs., 120.00 to 121.50 (121.18); 76 head, 865 to 874 lbs., 115.00 to 122.00 (116.67); 28 head, 892 lbs., 121.00 Canadian origin; 8 head, 888 lbs., 114.00 fleshy; 134 head, 904 lbs., 118.50; 74 head, 961 to 990 lbs., 108.00 to 114.00 (112.75); 246 head, 1014 to 1029 lbs., 107.50 to 110.50 (108.76). Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 435 lbs., 150.00; 9 head, 458 lbs., 142.00; 16 head, 537 to 540 lbs., 132.00 to 137.00 (133.88); 44 head, 551 to 577 lbs., 128.00 to 136.00 (134.41); 25 head, 552 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 34 head, 624 to 635 lbs., 102.50 to 114.00 (110.92); 7 head, 666 lbs., 127.00; 16 head, 712 lbs., 132.00; 9 head, 772 lbs., 115.50; 10 head, 858 lbs., 120.50. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 81 head, 758 lbs., 66.00; 47 head, 1003 lbs., 77.00. Medium frame 2 to 3, 65 head, 766 lbs., 57.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 442 lbs., 148.00; 6 head, 458 lbs., 140.00; 41 head, 502 to 535 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (132.51); 64 head, 553 to 597 lbs., 128.50 to 134.00 (131.52); 194 head, 602 to 631 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (130.27); 60 head, 666 lbs., 121.50; 855 head, 702 to 744 lbs., 118.25 to 124.00 (122.22); 37 head, 746 lbs., 116.50 thin fleshed; 346 head, 750 to 784 lbs., 116.50 to 121.50 (118.86); 164 head, 802 to 841 lbs., 114.25 to 117.50 (115.65); 268 head, 861 to 897 lbs., 108.00 to 121.50 (115.23); 80 head, 956 to 988 lbs., 102.50 to 104.00 (102.72); 49 head, 1003 lbs., 104.00; 48 head, 1064 lbs., 101.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 395 lbs., 150.00; 45 head, 419 to 446 lbs., 124.00 to 146.00 (139.21); 38 head, 413 lbs., 137.00 fleshy; 70 head, 475 to 499 lbs., 124.00 to 136.00 (130.83); 11 head, 482 lbs., 140.00 thin fleshed; 129 head, 515 to 533 lbs., 125.00 to 140.00 (130.86); 84 head, 568 to 597 lbs., 120.00 to 139.00 (127.90); 20 head, 574 lbs., 130.00 thin fleshed; 66 head, 600 to 641 lbs., 110.00 to 126.00 (121.79); 72 head, 616 to 618 lbs., 123.50 to 131.50 (128.72) thin fleshed; 135 head, 654 to 694 lbs., 119.00 to 130.00 (122.52); 62 head, 701 to 747 lbs., 106.00 to 115.50 (110.32); 19 head, 739 lbs., 107.00 full; 143 head, 763 to 796 lbs., 101.00 to 125.00 (111.16); 66 head, 801 to 842 lbs., 101.00 to 114.00 (109.30); 27 head, 862 to 866 lbs., 105.50 to 111.00 (107.53); 27 head, 909 to 928 lbs., 102.00 to 104.00 (103.03). Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 379 lbs., 126.00; 10 head, 424 lbs., 122.00; 16 head, 488 lbs., 112.00; 15 head, 571 lbs., 113.00 thin fleshed; 18 head, 640 lbs., 119.00; 14 head, 663 lbs., 118.50; 27 head, 664 lbs., 112.00 unweaned.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 341 lbs., 175.00; 6 head, 362 lbs., 180.00; 5 head, 420 lbs., 158.00; 14 head, 492 lbs., 138.00 unweaned; 24 head, 514 to 527 lbs.,142.00 to 148.00 (145.89). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 24 head, 426 to 449 lbs., 146.00 to 166.00 (152.46); 5 head, 487 lbs., 123.00; 17 head, 599 lbs., 129.00; 8 head, 626 lbs., 116.00 unweaned; 7 head, 729 lbs., 113.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 490 lbs., 146.00.
