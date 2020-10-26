OKC West Livestock Auction, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 6,883 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 21, compared to 5,728 head the previous week and 2,500 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $8 to $10 lower. The feeder heifers were selling $4 to $8 lower, cattle that were short weaned were sharply lower with little to no interest. The demand was light. The steer calves were selling $1 to $6 lower, with steadiness seen on longer weaned calves that had several rounds of shots. The heifers were trading $3 to $8 lower. The demand was mostly light to moderate. The quality was plain to average with a few attractive. The short or unweaned calves were selling at a much higher decline and with very little demand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 49% steers, 46% was heifers and 4% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 71%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 316 lbs., 155.00 unweaned; 38 head, 374 to 398 lbs., 160.00 to 179.00 (172.27); 30 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 159.00 to 177.50 (166.25); 17 head, 400 lbs., 152.00 unweaned; 19 head, 482 to 493 lbs., 155.00 to 157.00 (156.27); 18 head, 484 to 493 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (153.31) unweaned; 28 head, 514 to 544 lbs., 145.00 to 153.00 (149.37); 40 head, 509 lbs., 159.00 fancy; 35 head, 523 to 528 lbs., 139.00 to 149.50 (147.08) unweaned; 57 head, 553 to 598 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (139.85); 71 head, 567 to 598 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (133.47) unweaned; 166 head, 603 to 621 lbs., 125.00 to 139.00 (134.45); 87 head, 605 to 647 lbs., 120.00 to 134.00 (130.36) unweaned; 28 head, 651 to 662 lbs., 133.00 to 135.00 (134.29); 197 head, 667 to 695 lbs., 120.00 to 131.75 (130.12) unweaned; 174 head, 701 to 739 lbs., 121.00 to 133.00 (126.90); 27 head, 706 lbs., 124.50 unweaned; 65 head, 759 to 760 lbs., 128.00 to 132.00 (129.91); 24 head, 757 to 758 lbs., 116.00 to 117.00 (116.33) unweaned; 221 head, 809 to 849 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (126.68); 10 head, 814 lbs., 114.00 unweaned; 122 head, 857 to 882 lbs., 119.50 to 126.75 (125.73); 5 head, 923 lbs., 120.00; 51 head, 967 lbs., 116.00; 61 head, 1054 to 1064 lbs., 116.50 to 119.00 (117.32). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 303 lbs., 145.00 thin fleshed; 16 head, 381 to 383 lbs., 147.50 to 162.50 (152.17); 18 head, 444 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 6 head, 497 lbs., 146.00; 63 head, 501 to 525 lbs., 115.00 to 123.00 (120.69) unweaned; 44 head, 582 to 589 lbs., 130.00 to 133.50 (132.16); 13 head, 574 to 594 lbs., 124.00 to 125.00 (124.53) unweaned; 9 head, 629 lbs., 108.00 full; 74 head, 619 to 643 lbs., 119.00 to 128.00 (123.92) unweaned; 50 head, 662 to 691 lbs., 115.00 to 128.50 (126.15); 111 head, 676 to 680 lbs., 125.00 to 126.50 (126.29) unweaned; 31 head, 708 to 742 lbs., 120.00; 48 head, 703 to 734 lbs., 116.00 to 123.00 (117.19) unweaned; 176 head, 755 to 777 lbs., 122.00 to 125.00 (123.72); 15 head, 767 lbs., 122.00 unweaned; 207 head, 815 to 845 lbs., 119.50 to 125.00 (122.78); 8 head, 807 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 56 head, 885 lbs., 125.50; 11 head, 913 lbs., 117.50; 19 head, 962 lbs., 118.00. Medium and large frame 2, 25 head, 491 to 496 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (117.22); 34 head, 486 lbs., 126.00 unweaned; 12 head, 530 lbs., 120.00; 35 head, 557 to 595 lbs., 116.00 to 117.00 (116.44) unweaned; 57 head, 610 to 640 lbs., 111.00 to 114.00 (113.49) unweaned; 9 head, 657 lbs., 110.00; 14 head, 766 lbs., 115.00; 16 head, 971 lbs., 103.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 331 lbs., 153.00; 14 head, 388 lbs., 148.00; 26 head, 401 to 449 lbs., 129.00 to 133.00 (132.01); 23 head, 413 to 448 lbs., 126.00 to 128.00 (127.54) unweaned; 12 head, 451 lbs., 149.00 fancy; 29 head, 483 to 488 lbs., 116.00 to 126.00 (123.57) unweaned; 45 head, 506 to 533 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 (125.65); 134 head, 513 to 545 lbs., 115.00 to 121.00 (118.11) unweaned; 10 head, 550 lbs., 112.00 unweaned; 377 head, 621 to 641 lbs., 119.00 to 129.50 (125.01); 83 head, 608 to 627 lbs., 116.00 to 118.00 (117.39) unweaned; 73 head, 659 to 671 lbs., 121.00 to 126.75 (124.58); 150 head, 655 to 686 lbs., 108.00 to 119.00 (112.36) unweaned; 293 head, 736 to 746 lbs., 118.00 to 125.00 (119.69); 11 head, 716 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 206 head, 751 to 773 lbs., 117.00 to 120.00 (119.41); 25 head, 755 to 776 lbs., 101.00 to 114.00 (105.24) unweaned; 171 head, 843 to 848 lbs., 120.50; 80 head, 860 to 863 lbs., 114.00 to 116.00 (114.65); 35 head, 901 to 930 lbs., 108.00 to 113.50 (111.74). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 294 lbs., 147.50 fleshy; 64 head, 363 to 396 lbs., 123.00 to 144.00 (135.27); 12 head, 421 to 427 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (126.34); 25 head, 414 to 441 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (121.02) unweaned; 37 head, 451 to 464 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (129.07); 57 head, 460 to 499 lbs., 117.00 to 126.00 (120.35) unweaned; 6 head, 541 lbs., 110.00; 42 head, 518 to 543 lbs., 108.00 to 116.00 (110.45) unweaned; 71 head, 571 to 578 lbs., 118.00 to 123.00 (121.43); 32 head, 559 to 580 lbs., 106.00 to 120.00 (116.05) unweaned; 84 head, 601 to 648 lbs., 109.00 to 116.00 (112.34) unweaned; 36 head, 673 to 681 lbs., 121.00 to 124.00 (122.34); 8 head, 668 lbs., 100.00 full; 86 head, 707 to 747 lbs., 110.00 to 118.50 (113.93); 16 head, 815 lbs., 115.50; 8 head, 961 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 325 lbs., 116.00 unweaned; 18 head, 364 to 382 lbs., 112.00 to 137.00 (124.20); 21 head, 454 to 487 lbs., 107.00 to 110.00 (107.68); 61 head, 455 to 489 lbs., 106.00 to 117.00 (113.02) unweaned; 9 head, 529 lbs., 93.00 unweaned; 11 head, 587 lbs., 101.00 unweaned; 14 head, 619 lbs., 105.00; 47 head, 657 to 680 lbs., 106.00 to 110.00 (109.17); 12 head, 766 lbs., 113.00; 16 head, 826 lbs., 109.50; 6 head, 921 lbs., 98.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 388 lbs., 150.00; 18 head, 432 to 445 lbs., 160.00 to 172.50 (166.16); 22 head, 489 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 47 head, 521 to 539 lbs., 125.00 to 146.00 (128.04); 20 head, 526 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 5 head, 593 lbs., 116.00 unweaned; 23 head, 613 to 621 lbs., 118.00 to 123.00 (120.38) unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 298 lbs., 162.50; 6 head, 440 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 14 head, 405 to 427 lbs., 121.00 to 138.00 (126.87) unweaned; 5 head, 494 lbs., 144.00; 12 head, 493 lbs., 104.00 unweaned; 11 head, 504 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 24 head, 558 to 594 lbs., 107.00 to 129.00 (114.02) unweaned; 4 head, 634 lbs., 111.00 unweaned; 7 head, 710 lbs., 107.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 595 lbs., 106.00 unweaned.
