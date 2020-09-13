OKC West, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 4,668 head of feeder cattle selling the week ending on Sept. 9, compared to 4,994 head the previous week and 6,396 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were steady to mostly $2 higher. The demand was good for all classes of feeder cattle especially heavier weights. No trend was available for steer and heifer calves; however, a lower undertone was noted with exception of few trades that were long weaned with multiple rounds of shots trading steady. The demand was moderate. Unseasonably cooler temperatures along with multiple days of rain are in the forecast over the trade area. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 59% steers, 38% was heifers and 2% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 83%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 47 head, 450 to 483 lbs., 168.00 to 174.00 (169.83); 10 head, 489 lbs., 180.00 value added; 25 head, 504 to 509 lbs., 161.00; 15 head, 591 lbs., 135.00; 54 head, 553 to 586 lbs., 143.50 to 148.00 (144.70) unweaned; 69 head, 625 lbs., 156.00 value added; 103 head, 653 to 674 lbs., 141.00 to 142.00 (141.74); 14 head, 672 to 691 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 49 head, 733 to 736 lbs., 136.00 to 138.50 (136.51); 15 head, 714 to 719 lbs., 134.00 to 137.00 (136.20) unweaned; 197 head, 771 to 798 lbs., 132.50 to 140.00 (136.67); 238 head, 811 to 849 lbs., 132.50 to 136.50 (134.40); 366 head, 852 to 897 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (133.18); 362 head, 913 to 935 lbs., 130.50 to 136.00 (133.14); 49 head, 1017 lbs., 123.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 412 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 8 head, 504 to 540 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (145.31); 135 head, 620 to 621 lbs., 138.00 to 140.00 (138.16); 6 head, 617 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 97 head, 654 to 686 lbs., 128.50 to 138.00 (134.50); 191 head, 728 to 748 lbs., 127.00 to 140.00 (135.08); 114 head, 747 lbs., 140.00 thin fleshed; 33 head, 782 to 795 lbs., 125.50 to 130.00 (128.09); 61 head, 793 lbs., 142.50 thin fleshed; 5 head, 825 lbs., 121.50; 36 head, 870 to 871 lbs., 121.00 to 122.50 (121.58); 61 head, 911 to 939 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (125.36); 7 head, 1062 lbs., 113.50. Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 435 lbs., 131.00; 9 head, 482 lbs., 126.00; 33 head, 572 to 582 lbs., 128.00 to 139.00 (130.03); 17 head, 661 lbs., 131.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 36 head, 403 to 447 lbs., 135.00 to 146.00 (143.93); 22 head, 523 to 541 lbs., 132.00 to 135.00 (134.47); 20 head, 521 lbs., 123.00 unweaned; 123 head, 551 to 586 lbs., 130.50 to 133.00 (132.22); 14 head, 574 lbs., 148.00 thin fleshed; 26 head, 577 to 589 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (126.55) unweaned; 122 head, 616 to 640 lbs., 132.00 to 139.00 (137.83); 435 head, 659 to 694 lbs., 131.00 to 137.50 (136.33); 12 head, 660 lbs., 123.00 unweaned; 209 head, 714 to 743 lbs., 127.50 to 137.25 (134.17); 124 head, 753 to 789 lbs., 124.50 to 130.50 (129.13); 15 head, 813 lbs., 127.50; 60 head, 850 lbs., 127.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 369 lbs., 134.00; 13 head, 414 to 421 lbs., 136.00; 8 head, 485 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (133.00); 9 head, 505 lbs., 130.00; 19 head, 523 to 531 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.67) unweaned; 53 head, 565 to 590 lbs., 124.00 to 133.50 (127.37); 9 head, 584 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 7 head, 620 lbs., 118.00 unweaned; 75 head, 672 to 681 lbs., 127.00 to 134.00 (128.56); 38 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (126.14); 42 head, 761 to 768 lbs., 124.00 to 124.50 (124.19); 33 head, 805 to 813 lbs., 119.00 to 120.00 (119.49); 21 head, 944 to 947 lbs., 110.00 to 111.00 (110.43). Medium and large frame 2, 25 head, 382 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 10 head, 792 lbs., 121.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 385 to 386 lbs., 152.00 to 172.00 (163.65); 14 head, 355 lbs., 160.00 unweaned; 26 head, 495 lbs., 133.00 unweaned; 7 head, 594 lbs., 124.00; 6 head, 716 lbs., 114.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 420 lbs., 151.00; 15 head, 595 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 398 lbs., 145.00; 4 head, 496 lbs., 135.00; 9 head, 618 lbs., 123.00 unweaned.
