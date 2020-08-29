OKC West, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 5,563 head of feeder cattle selling on Aug. 26, compared to 5,774 head the previous reporting period and 7,616 head the previous year, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were trading $5 to $8 lower. The feeder heifers were selling $2 to $4 lower. The demand was light and the quality was plain to average. The cattle were in full conditions. The steer and heifer calves were selling with a lower undertone from the previous week’s plainer quality offering. The demand was moderate. The quality was plain to average. Cooler temperatures remain in the forecast over the trade area. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 57% steers, 0% was dairy steers, 41% was heifers and 2% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 82%
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 292 lbs., 205.00; 12 head, 279 lbs., 220.00 thin fleshed; 5 head, 311 lbs., 192.50; 20 head, 373 to 374 lbs., 182.50 to 190.00 (186.63); 56 head, 429 to 449 lbs., 172.50 to 182.00 (178.37); 35 head, 467 to 483 lbs., 176.00 to 179.00 (177.38); 11 head, 506 lbs., 165.00; 20 head, 553 to 596 lbs., 158.00 to 165.00 (161.76); 62 head, 612 to 648 lbs., 150.00 to 151.00 (150.49); 20 head, 605 lbs., 160.00 thin fleshed; 28 head, 609 to 645 lbs., 142.00 to 154.00 (148.11) unweaned; 6 head, 676 lbs., 149.00; 26 head, 654 lbs., 146.00 unweaned; 181 head, 707 to 723 lbs., 144.00 to 149.00 (146.05); 476 head, 752 to 783 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (140.05); 345 head, 800 to 848 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (134.38); 78 head, 852 to 891 lbs., 127.00 to 130.00 (128.31); 103 head, 934 lbs., 129.50; 58 head, 919 lbs., 133.00 fancy; 41 head, 999 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 20 head, 449 lbs., 155.00; 49 head, 518 to 537 lbs., 154.00 to 160.00 (157.98); 27 head, 501 to 520 lbs., 139.00 to 140.00 (139.49) unweaned; 19 head, 562 to 594 lbs., 142.00 to 147.00 (144.09); 184 head, 633 to 649 lbs., 128.00 to 147.75 (145.80); 22 head, 614 to 643 lbs., 126.00 to 145.00 (137.48) unweaned; 115 head, 652 to 688 lbs., 135.00 to 147.00 (327.17); 79 head, 711 to 737 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (134.24); 10 head, 712 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 205 head, 752 to 795 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (134.90); 33 head, 826 to 842 lbs., 127.00 to 129.00 (128.58); 72 head, 856 to 878 lbs., 130.00 to 130.50 (130.19); 71 head, 912 lbs., 126.00; 28 head, 1071 lbs., 111.00. Medium and large frame 2, 13 head, 505 lbs., 137.00; 54 head, 690 lbs., 130.50; 14 head, 798 lbs., 128.00. Dairy steers, large frame 3, 4 head, 675 lbs., 65.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 298 lbs., 176.00; 24 head, 533 to 538 lbs., 140.50 to 142.00 (141.50); 164 head, 558 to 592 lbs., 136.00 to 149.00 (142.90); 12 head, 598 lbs., 138.50 unweaned; 75 head, 603 to 645 lbs., 136.00 to 147.00 (141.65); 320 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (140.03); 7 head, 674 lbs., 129.00 unweaned; 91 head, 706 to 735 lbs., 137.00 to 141.00 (138.16); 33 head, 709 to 714 lbs., 142.50 to 143.50 (142.83) thin fleshed; 96 head, 751 to 799 lbs., 125.00 to 128.75 (127.57); 250 head, 802 to 828 lbs., 125.75 to 126.25 (126.19); 12 head, 955 lbs., 115.00 fleshy; 11 head, 1014 lbs., 112.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 264 lbs., 152.50; 8 head, 437 lbs., 144.00; 40 head, 470 to 498 lbs., 130.00 to 144.00 (138.70); 47 head, 520 to 524 lbs., 135.00 to 158.00 (145.62); 68 head, 550 to 584 lbs., 137.00 to 142.00 (139.00); 71 head, 602 to 645 lbs., 124.00 to 137.00 (132.99); 125 head, 655 to 690 lbs., 125.00 to 137.00 (129.67); 159 head, 703 to 748 lbs., 124.00 to 129.00 (125.59); 46 head, 717 lbs., 136.00 thin fleshed; 54 head, 762 to 799 lbs., 126.00; 35 head, 852 to 889 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (117.12); 7 head, 911 lbs., 117.50. Medium and large frame 2, 12 head, 368 lbs., 137.00; 6 head, 435 lbs., 167.50 replacement; 16 head, 458 to 499 lbs., 123.00 to 135.00 (127.26); 19 heads, 584 to 592 lbs., 121.00; 22 head, 802 to 838 lbs., 111.00 to 112.00 (111.22); 5 head, 938 lbs., 101.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 281 lbs., 190.00; 7 head, 304 lbs., 210.00; 5 head, 390 lbs., 182.50; 9 head, 446 lbs., 170.00; 6 head, 524 lbs., 139.00; 4 head, 610 lbs., 202.00 thin fleshed. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 475 to 476 lbs., 144.00 to 152.50 (147.87); 16 head, 504 lbs., 141.00; 6 head, 613 lbs., 143.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 501 lbs., 135.00; 10 head, 638 lbs., 116.00 unweaned. Small frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 391 lbs., 155.00.
