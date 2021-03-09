OKC West Livestock Auction, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 13,733 head of feeder cattle selling for the reporting period ending on March 3, compared to 4,325 head the previous week and 6,957 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week’s limited offering, the feeder steers were steady to weak. The feeder heifers traded mostly $1 to $4 lower. The demand was moderate. The steer calves were selling $3 to $5 higher. The heifer calves were sharply higher with instances on lighter weight heifers as much as $10 higher. The demand was good to very good. The quality was average to attractive. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with about 60% steers, 40% was heifers and 1% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 83%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 36 head, 354 to 399 lbs., 194.00 to 210.00 (203.24); 77 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 181.00 to 205.00 (196.47); 85 head, 451 to 497 lbs., 175.00 to 195.00 (184.33); 186 head, 502 to 546 lbs., 173.00 to 187.00 (179.76); 164 head, 558 to 596 lbs., 155.50 to 170.00 (162.27); 315 head, 607 to 649 lbs., 140.50 to 159.50 (152.20); 41 head, 601 to 620 lbs., 163.50 to 166.50 (164.82) thin fleshed; 6 head, 618 lbs., 141.00 unweaned; 257 head, 653 to 694 lbs., 139.00 to 151.00 (144.03); 9 head, 690 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 890 head, 706 to 746 lbs., 131.00 to 145.75 (136.25); 35 head, 724 lbs., 125.50 unweaned; 705 head, 754 to 796 lbs., 129.00 to 138.00 (133.16); 654 head, 802 to 848 lbs., 123.50 to 139.50 (128.64); 783 head, 857 to 891 lbs., 123.00 to 131.50 (127.30); 26 head, 864 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 647 head, 904 to 942 lbs., 120.00 to 127.75 (124.45); 21 head, 947 lbs., 121.00 fleshy; 239 head, 958 to 984 lbs., 121.00 to 125.25 (122.49); 54 head, 990 lbs., 119.00 fleshy; 51 head, 1010 to 1016 lbs., 120.00 to 121.50 (120.62); 82 head, 1051 to 1082 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (118.85); 13 head, 1185 111.00 111.00 Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 356 lbs., 187.00; 36 head, 405 to 446 lbs., 170.00 to 182.00 (177.74); 18 head, 474 to 492 lbs., 169.00 to 171.00 (170.24); 115 head, 512 to 549 lbs., 141.00 to 167.00 (159.79); 53 head, 567 to 599 lbs., 141.00 to 157.50 (150.90); 6 head, 589 lbs., 149.00 unweaned; 27 head, 609 to 621 lbs., 131.00 to 141.00 (138.43); 26 head, 615 to 640 lbs., 145.00 to 146.00 (145.47) thin fleshed; 5 head, 620 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 123 head, 663 to 699 lbs., 124.75 to 143.00 (133.76); 40 head, 705 to 749 lbs., 129.00 to 133.50 (131.49); 71 head, 754 to 795 lbs., 124.00 to 135.75 (129.08); 449 head, 800 to 846 lbs., 121.50 to 127.00 (126.14); 392 head, 855 to 896 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (124.23); 6 head, 879 lbs., 115.00 fleshy; 17 head, 906 to 910 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (124.88); 45 head, 955 to 958 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.29); 25 head, 1007 to 1028 lbs., 113.00 to 120.00 (117.45). Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 466 lbs., 133.00;16 head, 524 to 533 lbs., 125.00 to 137.50 (131.20).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 29 head, 328 to 335 lbs., 185.00 to 187.50 (186.37); 22 head, 327 to 346 lbs., 187.00 to 188.00 (187.33) thin fleshed; 49 head, 352 to 396 lbs., 165.00 to 184.00 (174.20); 63 head, 432 to 443 lbs., 166.00 to 174.00 (171.54); 118 head, 455 to 496 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (155.88); 7 head, 466 lbs., 176.00 thin fleshed; 108 head, 508 to 546 lbs., 144.00 to 152.50 (148.56); 269 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 131.00 to 159.00 (142.90); 50 head, 551 lbs., 150.50 thin fleshed; 336 head, 602 to 644 lbs., 128.00 to 139.00 (133.46); 659 head, 651 to 694 lbs., 123.00 to 136.00 (127.03); 8 head, 675 lbs., 143.00 thin fleshed; 726 head, 706 to 747 lbs., 121.00 to 133.50 (126.95); 654 head, 750 to 799 lbs., 119.00 to 125.00 (123.56); 10 head, 772 lbs., 118.50 fleshy; 190 head, 802 to 845 lbs., 118.50 to 122.50 (121.04); 130 head, 851 to 891 lbs., 116.50 to 120.50 (119.55); 88 head, 854 to 896 lbs., 116.00 to 119.00 (117.51) fleshy; 207 head, 901 to 942 lbs., 114.50 to 119.50 (116.66); 6 head, 909 lbs., 101.00 fleshy; 8 head, 964 lbs., 117.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 39 head, 377 to 390 lbs., 144.00 to 146.00 (145.70); 12 head, 430 lbs., 144.00; 55 head, 452 to 486 lbs., 134.00 to 152.00 (145.23); 67 head, 502 to 542 lbs., 140.00 to 152.00 (144.45); 102 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 121.00 to 144.00 (132.03); 64 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 124.50 to 136.00 (129.64); 95 head, 656 to 689 lbs., 122.00 to 130.00 (127.86); 55 head, 711 to 747 lbs., 119.00 to 134.00 (121.13); 99 head, 753 to 795 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (118.08); 100 head, 805 to 849 lbs., 113.00 to 120.00 (117.48); 79 head, 866 to 887 lbs., 114.00 to 119.50 (115.81); 27 head, 917 to 927 lbs., 116.50; 29 head, 968 lbs., 113.50. Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 521 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 12 head, 350 lbs., 105.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 420 to 447 lbs., 177.00 to 188.00 (182.67); 9 head, 546 lbs., 161.00; 18 head, 563 lbs., 162.00; 18 head, 600 to 626 lbs., 135.00 to 147.00 (142.21). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 482 lbs., 147.00. Medium and large frame 2, 18 head, 423 lbs., 127.00.
